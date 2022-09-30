ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Benzinga

Namibia Critical Metals Announces Grant of Stock Options

HALIFAX, NS / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2022 / Namibia Critical Metals Inc. ("Namibia Critical Metals" or the "Company") NMI,NMREF announced today, pursuant to the requirements of the TSX Venture Exchange, that its board of directors approved the granting of incentive stock options ("Options") under its stock option plan as part of the overall remuneration and incentive program for its employees, consultants, officers and directors. A total of 4,000,000 Options were granted.
MARKETS
Benzinga

China Cashes In: Energy Companies Reroute US LNG Tankers For Profit

Since late August, China's strict zero-covid policy led to a full or partial lockdown of more than 70 cities. As a result, the demand for energy has fallen. What Happened: Shenzhen, one of the world's busiest container port cities, continues to experience lockdowns. This has caused the production and manufacturing...
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Firefly Aerospace Successfully Reaches Orbit and Deploys Customer Payloads with its Alpha Rocket

Alpha becomes the first and only orbit-ready US rocket in the 1300kg payload vehicle class. Firefly Aerospace, a new space leader in launch, spacecraft, and in-space services, announced that its Alpha FLTA002 mission successfully reached orbit and deployed customer payloads, lifting off on October 1 at 12:01am PST from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Benzinga

Why General Motors Stock Popped On Monday

General Motors Co GM shares traded higher Monday after the company highlighted strong sales results from the third quarter. GM said it sold 555,580 vehicles in the United States in the third quarter, up 24% year-over-year. The company said the jump in sales was due to strong customer demand and improved availability.
RETAIL
Benzinga

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend Distribution

Today, Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund VFL (the "National Muni Fund") a New York Stock Exchange–listed closed-end fund trading under the symbol "VFL," declared a monthly distribution of $0.0450 per share. The monthly distribution is payable October 28, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 21, 2022. The ex-dividend date will be October 20, 2022.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Cannabis Stock Movers For October 3, 2022

Green Thumb Industries GTBIF shares closed up 10.99% at $10.40. Rivernorth Opps Fund RIV shares closed up 5.83% at $12.89. 4Front Ventures FFNTF shares closed up 4.97% at $0.34. BioHarvest Sciences CNVCF shares closed up 4.76% at $0.22. Tilray Brands TLRY shares closed up 4.36% at $2.87. GrowGeneration GRWG shares...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Richardson Electronics

Richardson Electronics RELL is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-10-05. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Richardson Electronics will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24. Richardson Electronics bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Why Ra Medical Systems Stock Is Surging Today

Ra Medical Systems Inc RMED shares are trading higher Tuesday after Catheter Precision announced the filing of a new U.S. patent application for its VIVO technology. Ra Medical entered into a definitive merger agreement with privately held Catheter Precision in early September. VIVO, the company's lead product, is a non-invasive...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Nasdaq Surges 350 Points; Crude Oil Rises Sharply

U.S. stocks traded higher midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite climbing more than 350 points on Tuesday. The Dow traded up 2.45% to 30,050.95 while the NASDAQ rose 2.49% to 11,084.45. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 2.15% to 3,757.54. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer discretionary shares jumped by...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Companies Are Reporting Dropping Degree Requirements And Shifting To Skill-Based Hiring, But Credibility Still Looms As An Issue — A Boon For Edtech Platform Players Like Amesite (NASDAQ: AMST)?

The talent shortage just in the information technology (IT) and cybersecurity industries has put pressure on already-overwhelmed IT businesses. An estimated 3.5 million cybersecurity jobs went unfilled in 2021 worldwide. The overall number of job openings in June was 10.7 million compared to 5.9 million unemployed, according to the U.S....
ECONOMY
Benzinga

A Look At Bitcoin As The Crypto Works Its Way Toward An Oct. 10 Decision Deadline

Bitcoin BTC/USD was bouncing up almost 3% higher in tandem with the general market on Monday, which was spiking about 2.7% higher. The apex cryptocurrency was muted over the weekend, declining slightly on lower-than-average volume, which indicated consolidation. Bitcoin's most recent consolidation has been taking place within a triangle formation...
CURRENCIES

