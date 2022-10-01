ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davis, CA

Vanguard 2022 Council Candidate Questions – Question 4

Every Monday from here until the election, the Vanguard will ask all five of the council candidates one question which they have precisely 250 words with which to respond. Question 4: How would you address racial disparities in police stops?. District 1 Candidates. Dan Carson. We must strive to create...
Governor Signs Ash Kalra’s Seminal Racial Justice Act for All – Vanguard to Honor Kalra at Awards Gala

On October 13, Assemblymember Ash Kalra will be honored by the Vanguard for this seminal legislation. Kalra is one of the featured speakers at the event. Ash Kalra told the Vanguard, “The Racial Justice Act is landmark legislation, and making it retroactive was critical. I couldn’t have imagined of being a part of that, let alone authoring legislation like this during the years I was working as a public defender, if I had a legislative career. Gratefully, I’ve had dozens of bills, I’ve had dozens of meaningful bills signed to law, but if this is the only thing I was able to accomplish. I think it would be a career well spent.”
Tree Advice Webinar Coming Up Thursday October 6

Join Tree Davis, the Rancho Yolo and Village Homes Homeowner associations, and Cool Davis, for a special webinar on Urban Forestry for Your Neighborhood focused on caring for our urban forest, selecting trees, and climate ready landscaping. * Urban Forestry for Your Neighborhood. * Thursday, Oct 6, 2022. * 2pm...
Extensive Criminal Record Resurfaces from 1980-2012 in Resentencing Hearing – Man Sent to Prison for 14 More Years, but 2 Strikes Stricken from Record

WOODLAND, CA – Several crimes from 2012 resurfaced in a resentencing hearing for Richard Rodriguez last Friday morning here in Yolo County Superior Court, who saw two strikes stricken from his record. Despite hearing an extensive statement explaining Rodriguez’s reentry plan and redemption efforts, and a court reduction of...
