Read full article on original website
Related
riograndeguardian.com
Audio: Cascos: I want this to be the year people say, you cannot win Texas without winning the RGV
HARLINGEN, Texas – Cameron County Judge candidate Carlos Cascos hopes this is the year people say that you cannot win a statewide election in Texas without winning the Rio Grande Valley. Cascos spoke at a rally with Gov. Greg Abbott at Frankie Flav’s Craft Burger House in Harlingen on...
KRGV
Hurricane Ian impacting South Padre Island
Despite being hundreds of miles away, the impact of Hurricane Ian is being felt along the coast, and beach goers are noticing. Boca Chica Beach and other beach access areas due to high tides caused by Hurricane Ian, according to a news release from the Cameron County Judge's Office. In...
KWTX
Texas DPS South region operation stops human smuggling attempt
WESLACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Homeland Security Investigations and the Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigations Division are investigating an attempted human smuggling attempt in Weslaco. A DPS special agent noticed several vehicles arrive after 11 a.m. Sept. 25 at the Mid Valley Airport where seven individuals boarded a...
utrgvrider.com
Campus construction causes frustration
Construction on both the Edinburg and Brownsville campuses has caused students to make changes to their routes and routines in order to make it to classes on time. “Construction around the Brownsville area has affected me by reducing parking capacity,” finance freshman Luis Salazar said. “Today, I had to get [up] way early to [get to] the university to be able to find a parking space … which wasn’t a success.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KRGV
'Someone out there has the answers': Harlingen police seeking leads in 2003 cold case
Harlingen police are asking for the public's help in cracking a 19-year-old cold case. Police say Oct. 6, 2022, marks the 19-year anniversary of the day Dr. James Earl Hefner was found killed. Harlingen police have worked with several local, state and federal agencies throughout the years to follow up...
valleybusinessreport.com
TSC Hosts Living History Day
After a two-year hiatus, Living History Day is back on Oct. 8 at Texas Southmost College’s Fort Brown Campus in Brownsville. The lawn and grounds of the college’s Performing Arts Center will serve as a backdrop for a morning of family-friendly activities, historical reenactments and more unique ways to experience history.
Brownsville and Port Isabel to host National Night Out
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville and Port Isabel Police Departments will host National Night Out this week. National Night Out is a free event with music, food vendors and door prizes. The aim of the event is to have the community meet local law enforcement officers. Port Isabel police will host their National Night […]
Donna middle school officials confiscate ‘small handgun’
DONNA, Texas, (ValleyCentral) — A small handgun was confiscated from a student Monday at Todd Middle School in Donna, school district officials told ValleyCentral. A brief message was sent to parents who have children enrolled at the campus through the school’s Blackboard Connect mass notification system, officials said. “At 9:50 this morning,” the district wrote […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Edinburg road work scheduled for this week
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Transportation announced it will resume evening road closures in Edinburg. Evening and overnight paving on US Business 281 (Closner Blvd.), between Owassa Road and Monte Cristo Road, will resume from Oct. 2 through 4. The project will require lane closures. Two-way traffic will be allowed at all […]
KRGV
Woman hospitalized after explosion at Weslaco restaurant
The Weslaco Fire Marshal's Office is investigating what caused an explosion at a Weslaco restaurant Monday morning. Officials say an employee was inside El Rinkon Natural y Mas when the explosion occurred. The woman was airlifted to a local hospital with burn injuries. "They look at everything from electrical to...
KRGV
Rise in flu cases overwhelming health experts in Cameron County
A spike in flu cases is overwhelming doctor's offices in Cameron County. Parents lined up with their children to get help outside an urgent care clinic in Brownsville. Luz Alvarado is one of them. "I actually went to the urgent care, but they were over capacity as well at night,...
Search for ‘armed and dangerous’ robbery suspect underway, sheriff’s say
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man accused of robbing a store while holding a knife to a woman’s neck. At 3:17 p.m. on Sunday, deputies responded to Cano’s Convenience store at 18257 Teege Road in Harlingen in reference to an aggravated robbery, a news release from the […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ESPN
Former WBC junior featherweight champion Brandon Figueroa arrested in Texas on suspicion of DWI
Former WBC junior featherweight champion Brandon Figueroa was arrested Sunday for allegedly driving while intoxicated, jail records in Hidalgo County, Texas, show. Tests showed the 25-year-old Figueroa's blood alcohol content was greater than .15, nearly double the state limit of .08. The Weslaco, Texas, native was released on a $1,000...
KRGV
Bomb threat at Willacy County jail under investigation
Multiple agencies, including the FBI, are investigating a bomb threat that prompted an evacuation and lockdown at the Willacy County jail on Monday. A spokesperson for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice confirmed bomb-sniffing dogs were deployed at the jail, but nothing was found. Brownsville police received a call about...
KRGV
Gov. Greg Abbott holds Door Knocking Event in Harlingen
Later this month, voters will cast their ballots for the November election. Candidates are busy campaigning as Election Day gets closer. Gov. Greg Abbott knocked on doors in the Harlingen area Saturday morning to speak to voters about border issues. "Oh my God, I'm starstruck," Harlingen resident Brenda Cruz said....
Motorcycle rider killed in early morning accident
ALAMO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Alamo Police confirmed the death of a motorcycle rider early Monday morning. According to Alamo Police Chief Richard Ozuna, the accident occurred around 2:15 a.m. on Highway 83 where a male in his 50s was traveling on South Border Road headed to North Border Road. Police said the rider approached the […]
KRGV
Alamo man killed in motorcycle crash, police say
The Alamo Police Department is investigating a motorcycle crash that left one man dead Monday morning. The crash happened along the expressway near Tower Road. The driver of the motorcycle, identified as Rene Soto Sr., 55, of Alamo was not wearing a helmet. Alamo police Chief Ricardo Ozuna confirms speed...
KRGV
Students detained after fight breaks out at Edcouch-Elsa High School
Several students were detained Thursday after a large brawl broke out at Edcouch-Elsa High School. Video of the incident spread on social media. Parents say situations like this shouldn't be happening, with some saying an increase in school security is needed. “It's just really dumb for them to fight for...
Two arrested after series of armed robberies, sheriff’s say
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two men were arrested in connection to a series of armed robberies, authorities said. On Aug. 24, 2022, deputies with the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an aggravated robbery. A man told authorities two other men forced him into their vehicle at gunpoint North of Mile 5 […]
kurv.com
Man Killed By Suspected Drunk Driver In Weslaco
A suspected drunk driver is facing an intoxicated manslaughter charge after a 2-vehicle wreck in Weslaco that killed another driver late Thursday night. Weslaco police say the victim, coming out of a restaurant, was turning north onto South International Boulevard when a Ford F-150 pickup truck heading south smashed into his Ford Focus. The man was killed instantly. The pickup driver, 25-year-old Clayton Wayne Neuhaus, kept on driving until he crashed into an unidentified object.
Comments / 0