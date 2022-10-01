ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Padre Island, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KRGV

Hurricane Ian impacting South Padre Island

Despite being hundreds of miles away, the impact of Hurricane Ian is being felt along the coast, and beach goers are noticing. Boca Chica Beach and other beach access areas due to high tides caused by Hurricane Ian, according to a news release from the Cameron County Judge's Office. In...
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
KWTX

Texas DPS South region operation stops human smuggling attempt

WESLACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Homeland Security Investigations and the Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigations Division are investigating an attempted human smuggling attempt in Weslaco. A DPS special agent noticed several vehicles arrive after 11 a.m. Sept. 25 at the Mid Valley Airport where seven individuals boarded a...
WESLACO, TX
utrgvrider.com

Campus construction causes frustration

Construction on both the Edinburg and Brownsville campuses has caused students to make changes to their routes and routines in order to make it to classes on time. “Construction around the Brownsville area has affected me by reducing parking capacity,” finance freshman Luis Salazar said. “Today, I had to get [up] way early to [get to] the university to be able to find a parking space … which wasn’t a success.”
EDINBURG, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Art, TX
State
Colorado State
City
South Padre Island, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
valleybusinessreport.com

TSC Hosts Living History Day

After a two-year hiatus, Living History Day is back on Oct. 8 at Texas Southmost College’s Fort Brown Campus in Brownsville. The lawn and grounds of the college’s Performing Arts Center will serve as a backdrop for a morning of family-friendly activities, historical reenactments and more unique ways to experience history.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Brownsville and Port Isabel to host National Night Out

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville and Port Isabel Police Departments will host National Night Out this week. National Night Out is a free event with music, food vendors and door prizes. The aim of the event is to have the community meet local law enforcement officers. Port Isabel police will host their National Night […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Donna middle school officials confiscate ‘small handgun’

DONNA, Texas, (ValleyCentral) — A small handgun was confiscated from a student Monday at Todd Middle School in Donna, school district officials told ValleyCentral. A brief message was sent to parents who have children enrolled at the campus through the school’s Blackboard Connect mass notification system, officials said. “At 9:50 this morning,” the district wrote […]
DONNA, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Gallery#Local Life#Spi#Exhibition Info#Havingfun#S Wonderful#Hawaiian#Quinn Gallery#The Artist Quinn
ValleyCentral

Edinburg road work scheduled for this week

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Transportation announced it will resume evening road closures in Edinburg. Evening and overnight paving on US Business 281 (Closner Blvd.), between Owassa Road and Monte Cristo Road, will resume from Oct. 2 through 4. The project will require lane closures. Two-way traffic will be allowed at all […]
EDINBURG, TX
KRGV

Woman hospitalized after explosion at Weslaco restaurant

The Weslaco Fire Marshal's Office is investigating what caused an explosion at a Weslaco restaurant Monday morning. Officials say an employee was inside El Rinkon Natural y Mas when the explosion occurred. The woman was airlifted to a local hospital with burn injuries. "They look at everything from electrical to...
WESLACO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Paintings
KRGV

Bomb threat at Willacy County jail under investigation

Multiple agencies, including the FBI, are investigating a bomb threat that prompted an evacuation and lockdown at the Willacy County jail on Monday. A spokesperson for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice confirmed bomb-sniffing dogs were deployed at the jail, but nothing was found. Brownsville police received a call about...
WILLACY COUNTY, TX
KRGV

Gov. Greg Abbott holds Door Knocking Event in Harlingen

Later this month, voters will cast their ballots for the November election. Candidates are busy campaigning as Election Day gets closer. Gov. Greg Abbott knocked on doors in the Harlingen area Saturday morning to speak to voters about border issues. "Oh my God, I'm starstruck," Harlingen resident Brenda Cruz said....
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Motorcycle rider killed in early morning accident

ALAMO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Alamo Police confirmed the death of a motorcycle rider early Monday morning. According to Alamo Police Chief Richard Ozuna, the accident occurred around 2:15 a.m. on Highway 83 where a male in his 50s was traveling on South Border Road headed to North Border Road. Police said the rider approached the […]
ALAMO, TX
KRGV

Alamo man killed in motorcycle crash, police say

The Alamo Police Department is investigating a motorcycle crash that left one man dead Monday morning. The crash happened along the expressway near Tower Road. The driver of the motorcycle, identified as Rene Soto Sr., 55, of Alamo was not wearing a helmet. Alamo police Chief Ricardo Ozuna confirms speed...
ALAMO, TX
KRGV

Students detained after fight breaks out at Edcouch-Elsa High School

Several students were detained Thursday after a large brawl broke out at Edcouch-Elsa High School. Video of the incident spread on social media. Parents say situations like this shouldn't be happening, with some saying an increase in school security is needed. “It's just really dumb for them to fight for...
EDCOUCH, TX
ValleyCentral

Two arrested after series of armed robberies, sheriff’s say

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two men were arrested in connection to a series of armed robberies, authorities said. On Aug. 24, 2022, deputies with the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an aggravated robbery. A man told authorities two other men forced him into their vehicle at gunpoint North of Mile 5 […]
MISSION, TX
kurv.com

Man Killed By Suspected Drunk Driver In Weslaco

A suspected drunk driver is facing an intoxicated manslaughter charge after a 2-vehicle wreck in Weslaco that killed another driver late Thursday night. Weslaco police say the victim, coming out of a restaurant, was turning north onto South International Boulevard when a Ford F-150 pickup truck heading south smashed into his Ford Focus. The man was killed instantly. The pickup driver, 25-year-old Clayton Wayne Neuhaus, kept on driving until he crashed into an unidentified object.
WESLACO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy