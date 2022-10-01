ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownsville, TX

riograndeguardian.com

Video: Eloy Garza is back!

MCALLEN, Texas – Educator and marketing specialist Eloy Garza may be best known in the Rio Grande Valley for his pioneering work at PSJA ISD. His Southwest Marketing project, which allowed students from PSJA Southwest to hone their marketing skills by working with partners in the private sector, was recognized by the U.S. Department of Education.
MCALLEN, TX
valleybusinessreport.com

TSC Hosts Living History Day

After a two-year hiatus, Living History Day is back on Oct. 8 at Texas Southmost College’s Fort Brown Campus in Brownsville. The lawn and grounds of the college’s Performing Arts Center will serve as a backdrop for a morning of family-friendly activities, historical reenactments and more unique ways to experience history.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
riograndeguardian.com

Video: Santos unveils Pharr EDC Foundation’s new initiatives

PHARR, Texas – The Pharr EDC Foundation is a nonprofit organization that provides scholarship opportunities for graduating students residing in the city of Pharr. Its mission statement is to “support and promote endeavors that foster educational, occupational, and career opportunities for Pharr residents to advance their socioeconomic status and enhance their quality of life.”
PHARR, TX
utrgvrider.com

Campus construction causes frustration

Construction on both the Edinburg and Brownsville campuses has caused students to make changes to their routes and routines in order to make it to classes on time. “Construction around the Brownsville area has affected me by reducing parking capacity,” finance freshman Luis Salazar said. “Today, I had to get [up] way early to [get to] the university to be able to find a parking space … which wasn’t a success.”
EDINBURG, TX
KRGV

Valley school districts to distribute child ID kits

Valley parents are encouraged to keep their children's fingerprints and spit sample, just in case they ever go missing. Region One Education Service Center in Edinburg is giving child ID kits to local school districts to distribute to parents. The kits are designed to help police get a head start...
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Edinburg becomes RGV’s second Music Friendly Community

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Edinburg has joined more than 30 Texas cities as an official Music Friendly Community by the Texas Music Office. “Edinburg has a long history of hosting exceptional music talent from up-and-coming South Texas artists and international musicians alike,” state Rep. Terry Canales said. “This designation demonstrates that our community is a […]
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Walmart to host ‘Wellness Day’, offers health services

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Walmart is preparing ahead of peak flu season to offer communities across the nation affordable immunizations and free wellness resources nationwide. More than 4,000 Walmart pharmacies nationwide will host Walmart Wellness Day, encouraging families to stay updated on immunizations, connect with local pharmacists and take advantage of free wellness resources. “As […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Brownsville and Port Isabel to host National Night Out

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville and Port Isabel Police Departments will host National Night Out this week. National Night Out is a free event with music, food vendors and door prizes. The aim of the event is to have the community meet local law enforcement officers. Port Isabel police will host their National Night […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Review: Cable roadway barriers saving lives of Valley motorists

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A review that included Rio Grande Valley roadway cable barriers indicated the structures can save motorists lives. The recent review focused on 130 miles of new cable barriers across four Texas Department of Transportation districts, including the district in Pharr, which oversees TxDOT operations in the Valley. The other districts were […]
PHARR, TX
valleybusinessreport.com

Weslaco Company Reaches Global Vitamin Market

A tour of the Clever Foods & Supplements operating facility shows shiny white floors and gleaming silver equipment that’s intertwined and can churn out over 30 million vitamin gummies a month. The Clever facility is a new addition to the Mid Valley Industrial Park in Weslaco. Three executives with...
WESLACO, TX
ValleyCentral

Six more die of COVID-19 in Hidalgo County

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Six COVID-19-related deaths have been reported by Hidalgo County between Friday and Monday. The six deaths raise the county’s death toll to 4,009 since the start of the pandemic. Of the six deaths are a woman in her 50s from Pharr, two women in their 70s from Alamo and Edinburg […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
KRGV

Gov. Greg Abbott holds Door Knocking Event in Harlingen

Later this month, voters will cast their ballots for the November election. Candidates are busy campaigning as Election Day gets closer. Gov. Greg Abbott knocked on doors in the Harlingen area Saturday morning to speak to voters about border issues. "Oh my God, I'm starstruck," Harlingen resident Brenda Cruz said....
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Donna middle school officials confiscate ‘small handgun’

DONNA, Texas, (ValleyCentral) — A small handgun was confiscated from a student Monday at Todd Middle School in Donna, school district officials told ValleyCentral. A brief message was sent to parents who have children enrolled at the campus through the school’s Blackboard Connect mass notification system, officials said. “At 9:50 this morning,” the district wrote […]
DONNA, TX
ValleyCentral

Edinburg road work scheduled for this week

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Transportation announced it will resume evening road closures in Edinburg. Evening and overnight paving on US Business 281 (Closner Blvd.), between Owassa Road and Monte Cristo Road, will resume from Oct. 2 through 4. The project will require lane closures. Two-way traffic will be allowed at all […]
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

‘Anime Fiesta! I choose you!’: Veronica Taylor visits the Valley

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — “Pikachu! I choose you!” The voice behind popular childhood anime character Ash Ketchum from Pokémon recently visited the Rio Grande Valley to meet her fans. Voice actor Veronica Taylor was a featured guest at the third annual Anime Fiesta convention hosted Oct. 1-2 at the McAllen Convention Center. “I started acting […]
MCALLEN, TX

