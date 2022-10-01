Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Elon Musk suggests Cybertruck must be able to cross channel at SPI jetties
SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Tesla co-founder and CEO Elon Musk suggested this week that the company’s Cybertruck will be waterproof — and seaworthy enough to navigate a channel crossing from South Padre Island, Texas, to the SpaceX Starbase at Boca Chica Beach. “Cybertruck will be waterproof enough to serve briefly as a boat, so it can cross […]
Six more die of COVID-19 in Hidalgo County
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Six COVID-19-related deaths have been reported by Hidalgo County between Friday and Monday. The six deaths raise the county’s death toll to 4,009 since the start of the pandemic. Of the six deaths are a woman in her 50s from Pharr, two women in their 70s from Alamo and Edinburg […]
Man busted trying to smuggle girls into Texas from Mexico
HIDALGO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers arrested a man in connection with an alleged attempt to smuggle two undocumented minors through the Hidalgo International Bridge. "Our CBP officers thwarted this alleged child smuggling attempt thanks to their experience and excellent interview skills," said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry.Officers said the 50-year-old man tried to smuggle the children across the border on Oct. 1. They were traveling on foot from Mexico to the U.S. The man presented the children as his cousins and showed officers U.S. birth certificates for them. But during the examination, officers discovered that the birth certificates did not belong to the minors, they were not U.S. citizens and they did not possess valid entry documents.Thus, they arrested him. The girls, both Mexican citizens, were processed as unaccompanied undocumented noncitizens and were turned over to the custody of the Office of Refugee Resettlement.
riograndeguardian.com
Audio: Cascos: I want this to be the year people say, you cannot win Texas without winning the RGV
HARLINGEN, Texas – Cameron County Judge candidate Carlos Cascos hopes this is the year people say that you cannot win a statewide election in Texas without winning the Rio Grande Valley. Cascos spoke at a rally with Gov. Greg Abbott at Frankie Flav’s Craft Burger House in Harlingen on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
riograndeguardian.com
Video: Eloy Garza is back!
MCALLEN, Texas – Educator and marketing specialist Eloy Garza may be best known in the Rio Grande Valley for his pioneering work at PSJA ISD. His Southwest Marketing project, which allowed students from PSJA Southwest to hone their marketing skills by working with partners in the private sector, was recognized by the U.S. Department of Education.
Edinburg becomes RGV’s second Music Friendly Community
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Edinburg has joined more than 30 Texas cities as an official Music Friendly Community by the Texas Music Office. “Edinburg has a long history of hosting exceptional music talent from up-and-coming South Texas artists and international musicians alike,” state Rep. Terry Canales said. “This designation demonstrates that our community is a […]
utrgvrider.com
Campus construction causes frustration
Construction on both the Edinburg and Brownsville campuses has caused students to make changes to their routes and routines in order to make it to classes on time. “Construction around the Brownsville area has affected me by reducing parking capacity,” finance freshman Luis Salazar said. “Today, I had to get [up] way early to [get to] the university to be able to find a parking space … which wasn’t a success.”
riograndeguardian.com
Audio: Mendez: DHR can have as big an impact on Brownsville as it has had on Edinburg
BROWNSVILLE, Texas – Trey Mendez wants DHR Health to have the same impact in Brownsville as it has had in Edinburg. The Brownsville mayor spoke recently at a check signing ceremony that saw $1.7 million awarded to the hospital system for workforce training initiatives in his city. The funding is coming from the Texas Workforce Commission.
RELATED PEOPLE
valleybusinessreport.com
Weslaco Company Reaches Global Vitamin Market
A tour of the Clever Foods & Supplements operating facility shows shiny white floors and gleaming silver equipment that’s intertwined and can churn out over 30 million vitamin gummies a month. The Clever facility is a new addition to the Mid Valley Industrial Park in Weslaco. Three executives with...
KRGV
Hurricane Ian impacting South Padre Island
Despite being hundreds of miles away, the impact of Hurricane Ian is being felt along the coast, and beach goers are noticing. Boca Chica Beach and other beach access areas due to high tides caused by Hurricane Ian, according to a news release from the Cameron County Judge's Office. In...
KHOU
'Life was threatened by gangs': KHOU 11 rides along with Border Patrol as they encounter illegal migrants in south Texas
MCALLEN, Texas — Working border security is no easy task, especially if you work in McAllen. "McAllen is the busiest of all the stations," said BP agent Greg Aldaya ."We still get 700 to 900 people a day in the area." Border security remains a hot-button issue for most...
KRGV
Rise in flu cases overwhelming health experts in Cameron County
A spike in flu cases is overwhelming doctor's offices in Cameron County. Parents lined up with their children to get help outside an urgent care clinic in Brownsville. Luz Alvarado is one of them. "I actually went to the urgent care, but they were over capacity as well at night,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Edinburg road work scheduled for this week
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Transportation announced it will resume evening road closures in Edinburg. Evening and overnight paving on US Business 281 (Closner Blvd.), between Owassa Road and Monte Cristo Road, will resume from Oct. 2 through 4. The project will require lane closures. Two-way traffic will be allowed at all […]
Study suggests dogs can smell when humans are stressed
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A recent study shows that dogs may be able to smell when humans are stressed. The study, titled “Dogs can discriminate between human baseline and psychological stress condition odours” was published in, PLOS One, a science-medicine journal. The study tested whether “baseline” and “stress [odors]” were distinguishable to dogs. The testing […]
KRGV
City of McAllen approves new restrictions for pop-up markets
Some business owners in McAllen have new rules to follow. McAllen city commissioners approved new restrictions for businesses wanting to put up an open-air market in their parking lots. It comes after neighbors in the area voiced their concerns, asking the city to take action. "No, we're not opposed to...
KRGV
Gov. Greg Abbott holds Door Knocking Event in Harlingen
Later this month, voters will cast their ballots for the November election. Candidates are busy campaigning as Election Day gets closer. Gov. Greg Abbott knocked on doors in the Harlingen area Saturday morning to speak to voters about border issues. "Oh my God, I'm starstruck," Harlingen resident Brenda Cruz said....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KRGV
Hidalgo County Community Service Agency no longer accepting applications for low-income housing energy assistance program
The Hidalgo County Community Service Agency is no longer accepting applications for the low-income housing energy assistance program for the 2022 program year. The agency says it has exhausted the $6 million in funding it received from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The county has assisted more...
KRGV
Traffic shift near Pharr interchange starts Saturday
A traffic shift for drivers near the Pharr interchange takes effect Saturday. The eastbound and westbound traffic on I-2 is going to move over to the north side of the freeway, from Jackson Avenue to just east of Cage Boulevard. Starting Saturday, the previously two empty lanes in the center of the barriers will become the new eastbound lanes. The highway will stay like this for the next six months.
KRGV
DPS: 3 Valley residents arrested, 6 migrants detained in human smuggling attempt at Weslaco airport
Authorities arrested three Valley residents and detained six migrants in a human smuggling attempt by plane at a Weslaco airport on Sunday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Desiree Love Rodarte, 21, of Weslaco, Luis Armando Lopez, 29, of Pharr, and James Martinez, 24, of McAllen are facing...
KRGV
Valley school districts to distribute child ID kits
Valley parents are encouraged to keep their children's fingerprints and spit sample, just in case they ever go missing. Region One Education Service Center in Edinburg is giving child ID kits to local school districts to distribute to parents. The kits are designed to help police get a head start...
Comments / 0