Economy

J.R. Heimbigner

Over 31 million dollars in grants available in Texas

holding moneyPhoto by Jinyun (Creative Commons) Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Veterans Commission recently announced over $31 million in grant funding for veterans across Texas that will be distributed in a program called the Fund for Veterans’ Assistance (FVA) Big Check Tour. These grants are estimated to serve more than 22,000 Texas veterans.
