SNAP benefits get $329M boost, helping to feed families through October
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Families in the Rio Grande Valley who rely on SNAP food benefits will be able to count on that money through October. The Texas and Human Services Commission will be increasing its funds for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits by $329.4 million. According to a news release from […]
Over 31 million dollars in grants available in Texas
holding moneyPhoto by Jinyun (Creative Commons) Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Veterans Commission recently announced over $31 million in grant funding for veterans across Texas that will be distributed in a program called the Fund for Veterans’ Assistance (FVA) Big Check Tour. These grants are estimated to serve more than 22,000 Texas veterans.
Goodblend: 9/10 Texans don’t know they could have access to medical cannabis
Chris Morton shares 9/10 Texans do not know they have access to medical cannabis.
Cryptocurrency miners line up to come to Texas, and rural counties are welcoming them
Jacob Rodriguez was driving a John Deere tractor in a West Texas cotton field when he received a phone call that would change his life. “I was pulling a 59-foot air seeder and at the same time I was on the phone having my interview,” Rodriguez, 29, said. On...
Meet the first Asian American women to represent Texas at Miss USA and Miss America
For the first time in state history, Texas will be represented by Asian American women at two of the most prestigious pageants in the U.S.
Audio: Cascos: I want this to be the year people say, you cannot win Texas without winning the RGV
HARLINGEN, Texas – Cameron County Judge candidate Carlos Cascos hopes this is the year people say that you cannot win a statewide election in Texas without winning the Rio Grande Valley. Cascos spoke at a rally with Gov. Greg Abbott at Frankie Flav’s Craft Burger House in Harlingen on...
We ranked 6 new State Fair of Texas foods—and tell you what to skip
The annual event at Fair Park in Dallas is back with extravagant, often fried combos.
Texas unclear where 14 miles of new state border wall will be built
The state of Texas is planning to build nearly 14 miles of new, state-funded border wall along the South Texas and Mexico border in Del Rio and the Rio Grande Valley, but it's unclear exactly where, and environmentalists tell Border Report they want more information.
Am I registered to vote in Texas?
The deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 8 election is Oct. 11.
Here is the Immigration Solution Beto O'Rourke Proposed - Will it Work?
As Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott busses migrants out of his state to sanctuary cities, the Democratic challenger has a solution to the immigration crisis. O’Rourke wants to grant a guest worker program.
Texas Secretary of State offers important tips ahead of the upcoming elections
It's almost time to cast your ballots and from ID requirements to early voting, we've got the facts before you head to the polls. Texas Secretary of State, John Scott, joined us with what Texas voters need to know ahead of the November 8th general election. Follow us on Instagram...
Review: Cable roadway barriers saving lives of Valley motorists
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A review that included Rio Grande Valley roadway cable barriers indicated the structures can save motorists lives. The recent review focused on 130 miles of new cable barriers across four Texas Department of Transportation districts, including the district in Pharr, which oversees TxDOT operations in the Valley. The other districts were […]
Legal experts say latest threat of action against Texas Central could finally lead to answers
WALLER, Texas (KBTX) -Attorneys representing 93 property owners across nine Texas counties are hoping to get answers and closure for their clients. They want answers about the future of the proposed Texas Central 240-mile high-speed train from Houston to Dallas with a stop in the Brazos Valley. Attorneys representing the...
Here are some post-governor debate responses from Greg Abbott, Beto O’Rourke
In Friday's hour-long debate between Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and challenger Beto O'Rourke, we could only get to so many questions.
Central Texas landowers want answers from Texas Central about future of train route
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Ninety-three property owners across nine Texas counties say they want answers about the future of the proposed high-speed train from Houston to Dallas. Attorneys representing the property owners sent a letter to Texas Central questioning the current status of the project. Attorneys say residents and landowners...
Gov. Greg Abbott holds Door Knocking Event in Harlingen
Later this month, voters will cast their ballots for the November election. Candidates are busy campaigning as Election Day gets closer. Gov. Greg Abbott knocked on doors in the Harlingen area Saturday morning to speak to voters about border issues. "Oh my God, I'm starstruck," Harlingen resident Brenda Cruz said....
Texas National Guard soldier in Eagle Pass dies by suicide
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday announced a Texas National Guard soldier took their own life.
Friendswood's R'Bonney Gabriel, who held title of Miss Texas, takes home crown at 2022 Miss USA
Yes, queen! 👑 R'Bonney Gabriel made history when she became the first Asian American woman to win Miss Texas USA. Now her reign continues.
Asian American voters in Texas ready to vote in 2022 election
As the number of people moving to Texas exploded over the last decade, one group grew the most. “Asian American Pacific Islanders are the fastest growing racial group in Texas,” said Lily Trieu, the interim executive director of Asian Texans for Justice. Right now, the AAPI community is the...
Texas May Turn Into A Blue State Led By Democrats ( Opinion)
The 2016 presidential election proved that Texas is no longer a solidly red state. Hillary Clinton won 52 percent of the vote in Harris County, home to Houston, and came within nine points of Donald Trump statewide. This shift is thanks in part to the state's growing Hispanic, African-American, and Asian population fueled by immigration, which has been voting increasingly Democratic in recent years.
