Read full article on original website
Related
microsoftnewskids.com
What Is a Hunter's Moon? October 2022 Full Moon Meaning Explained
The next full moon in October is known as the Hunter's Moon. But where did this name come from?. The Hunter's moon will reach peak illumination around 4:54 p.m. eastern time on Sunday, October 9, at which point it will be below the horizon in North America, according to The Old Farmer's Almanac.
Nicole Mann will become first Native woman to go to space with latest SpaceX mission
Mann is a Marine Corps pilot, NASA astronaut and member of the Wailacki tribe of the Round Valley Indian Tribes.
Comments / 0