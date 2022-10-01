ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
microsoftnewskids.com

What Is a Hunter's Moon? October 2022 Full Moon Meaning Explained

The next full moon in October is known as the Hunter's Moon. But where did this name come from?. The Hunter's moon will reach peak illumination around 4:54 p.m. eastern time on Sunday, October 9, at which point it will be below the horizon in North America, according to The Old Farmer's Almanac.
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy