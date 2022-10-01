Read full article on original website
Look: Paul Finebaum Blasts Prominent SEC Head Coach
Paul Finebaum has never been afraid to go after college football head coaches. Finebaum made an appearance on the SEC Network following Texas A&M's Week 5 loss to Mississippi State and blasted head coach Jimbo Fisher for how his team looked. “Somebody texted me yesterday during that game one of...
Hurricane Ian Puts Coach Saban’s Home In Danger
Alabama head coach Nick Saban is knee deep in his 16th season leading the Crimson Tide. Saban is in full on preparation mode for the problem that the Arkansas Razorbacks present to him and his football team this week as they are the next opponent on the Alabama schedule, however the Sabans and really every resident in Florida face a much more dangerous opponent this week. Hurricane Ian.
Look: Lane Kiffin Reacts To Nick Saban's Postgame Interview
Lane Kiffin had himself a nice laugh watching Nick Saban's postgame interview following Alabama's win over the Razorbacks. Saban had some fun with reporters when asked about the team's quarterback situation going into next Saturday's game vs. Texas A&M after Bryce Young's injury. Saying very tongue-in-cheek that he planned on...
College Football Rankings: Week 6 AP Top 25 Poll released
College football rankings are getting updated heading into Week 6 of the 2022 college football season, and the new Associated Press Top 25 was released on Sunday afternoon. In the B1G, the top 2 teams of Michigan and Ohio State remained undefeated with wins in conference play. Penn State also kept up its undefeated season and moves into the top 10 following a win over Northwestern.
College Football World Saddened By Kirk Herbstreit Video
Kirk Herbstreit's heartbreaking video has everyone in tears on Sunday morning. The Amazon Prime NFL analyst and ESPN college football analyst has a busy fall schedule, causing him to spend several days away from home at a time. This is especially tough on his dogs. Herbstreit shared a heartbreaking video...
Look: Paul Finebaum Releases His New Top 4 Rankings
ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum has updated his rankings after Week 5. Week 5 featured some very notable results, including Alabama and Georgia narrowly escaping Arkansas and Missouri on the road, respectively. Elsewhere, Ohio State took a while to get going against Rutgers, before dominating the Scarlet Knights on...
Updated Coaches Poll Top 25 released following action-packed Week 5
When the dust settled on Week 4, all eyes turned towards Week 5. When last week’s rankings were revealed, the action-packed slate for this past weekend was obvious. The action certainly didn’t disappoint, with plenty of upsets and tight finishes for teams throughout the rankings. Following Saturday’s games in Week 5, the USA Today AFCA Coaches Poll has been revealed, featuring significant movement and plenty of teams that weren’t included in last week’s top 25.
The media was all over BYU’s racism scandal. So why did no one care about Oregon’s cruel chant?
The media’s response and reporting to the incident of Oregon Ducks fans chanting derogatory chants during Oregon-BYU football game in Eugene, Oregon, is disheartening and eye-opening
ESPN's Computer Releases New Top 25 Rankings
ESPN's Football Power Index has updated its top 25 rankings following another eventful weekend in the college football world. Week 5 of the 2022 college football regular season was a big one, with several games between ranked teams. Georgia and Alabama both played tight contests, with the Bulldogs barely escaping...
Kirk Herbstreit Reveals Major Changes To His Top 6 Rankings
Last week Kirk Herbstreit had the Georgia Bulldogs as the No. 1 team in the nation, followed by Ohio State, Alabama and Michigan. This week he had a major change to his top six, with one new team entering the fold. Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Herbstreit revealed his new...
4-star Kaden Cooper talks finalists and commitment time frame
Kaden Cooper is the 2023 On3 Consensus No. 42 overall player in his class. The 6-foot-5 wing exploded this summer and added over 20 offers with his play on the Adidas 3SSB Circuit with Team Trae Young. “I play fast-paced and can make the right passes,” Cooper told On3. “I...
Matthew McConaughey Speaks Out After Texas Narrowly Falls To Alabama
Matthew McConaughey is known for many things, and one of them is being the University of Texas football’s biggest cultural ambassador. While the hugely popular actor is known for all things Texas, whether it be from his recent advocacy in the wake of the Uvalde shootings or his flirting with running for governor of the state, McConaughey is normally identified with the Lone Star State.
Lane Kiffin addresses heated exchange with Michael Trigg after fourth-down mistake
Lane Kiffin was an animated as he gets on the sidelines early in Kentucky at Ole Miss, and gave tight end Michael Trigg a little push on his way back to the sidelines after a costly false start. After capturing the victory in thrilling fashion over the Wildcats, the Rebels...
Alabama High School Forced to Forfeit Current Wins On Season
An Alabama high school football team learned some unfortunate news this past week, forcing the program to forfeit all of its current wins on the season. The Mobile Christian Leopards started the week with an overall record of 4-2 and 3-0 in Class 3A, Region 1, with wins over Pike Liberal Arts, W.S. Neal, Excel, and Monroe County. On Thursday, the Leopards found out that an ineligible player was competing, leading them to forfeit the four wins.
College Football Bowl Projections for 2022-23
Projecting every bowl and playoff games for 2022-23 college football season.
5-star Ron Holland talks final schools and commitment timeframe
Ron Holland is the 2023 On3 Consensus No. 9 overall player. In the past eight months, the 6-foot-8 wing forward has won a Texas 6A state championship and a u17 USA men’s basketball gold medal. This was Holland’s second gold medal and third state title. “Even with the...
Paul Chryst, Karl Dorrell Fired. College Football Coaches Hot Seat Top 10 Ranking: Week 5
Now that Paul Chryst is gone at Wisconsin and Karl Dorrell is out at Colorado, who are ten other coaches on the hot seat after Week 5 of the college football season?. There aren’t any major surprises anymore when it comes to firing college football coaches. It seems strange...
Danny Kanell reveals his top 12 after an impactful Week 5
Danny Kanell has revealed his top 12 after Week 5 of the 2022 college football. The CBS Sports analyst has 3 teams from the B1G in his top 12, with 1 in the top 4. Kanell has Ohio State coming in at No. 3 after its 49-10 win over Rutgers in Week 5. Michigan is the next team to be ranked by Kanell as the Wolverines are at No. 5 after a convincing 27-14 road win at Iowa. Finally, Penn State comes in at No. 11 after a 17-7 struggle win on homecoming over Northwestern.
Paul Chryst gets major Wisconsin football buyout, but there’s a catch
The Paul Chryst in Madison has just ended, with the Wisconsin Badgers parting ways with the head coach after a poor start to the 2022 college football season. Losing a job is always a hard experience to go through, but Chryst can take heart from the fact that he is still going to end up with millions of dollars, with Wisconsin football expected to pay him buyout money worth $11 million, albeit a reduced one, per Adam Rittenberg of ESPN.
What channel is Cowboys vs. Commanders on today? Time, TV schedule for NFL Week 4 game
Two NFC East foes face off in Week 4 with their seasons headed in opposite directions. The Cowboys are back on track and feeling good after rattling off two consecutive wins. The Commanders, on the other hand, are reeling after back-to-back losses coming into this week. Dallas has recovered impressively...
