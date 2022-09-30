ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Another Rapper Has Died in Los Angeles, the Third in the Last Month

A third rapper has been killed in Los Angeles within the last month, the Los Angeles Times reported Tuesday. The latest slain musician, identified as 32-year-old Latauriisha O’Brien, who goes by the stage name Half Ounce, was found shot to death in the city’s Koreatown neighborhood late Monday night. The rapper was reportedly shot by “someone inside a dark SUV,” but a suspect was not immediately named by police. Authorities said O’Brien’s pregnant wife was on the phone with him when she heard gunshots and alerted authorities as she rushed to the scene. Other rappers killed in a recent spat of violence against musicians in the City of Angels includes the death of PnB Rock on Sept. 12, at a restaurant, and the shooting death of 23-year-old Kee Riches on Sept. 24 in Compton.Read it at Los Angeles Times
Inglewood rapper Half Ounce shot dead in Koreatown, family says

LOS ANGELES - Inglewood rapper Half Ounce was shot and killed in Koreatown as he was walking home Monday night, and the gunman remains on the loose. It happened around 11:30 p.m. in the area of 8th and New Hampshire. Police said they believe Half Ounce - whose legal name...
Suspect in PnB Rock's murder to be extradited to Los Angeles

Las Vegas (KSNV) — A suspect in the murder of rapper PnB Rock made his first appearance in a Las Vegas courtroom on Monday after recently being arrested here. A judge signed off on Freddie Trone’s extradition to Los Angeles during a quick hearing. Trone blocked his face...
Court documents detail final moments of PnB Rock’s life

LOS ANGELES – Court documents detail the moments leading up to the fatal shooting of rapper PnB Rock at a South LA eatery Sept. 12. The filing gives the most accurate account of what led to the encounter with his killers that was captured on multiple surveillance cameras in and around the Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles where he was dining with his girlfriend.
5 wanted in fatal shooting of driver who nearly hit one of them with his car in downtown LA

A man was shot to death in downtown Los Angeles after getting into an argument with a pedestrian he almost hit with his car and several other people.The shooting happened at about 9:05 p.m. Sunday in an alley at 15th and Alameda Streets, an LAPD dispatcher said. A man driving in an alley almost struck a pedestrian, who was with four other males.All five got into an argument with the driver, and one of them pulled out a handgun and opened fire. The group ran off immediately after the shooting.The 37-year-old driver was taken to a hospital, where he died. His name has not been released.It's not known if the shooting was gang related.
Authorities ID store owner stabbed to death in LA Fashion District

LOS ANGELES – Officials Sunday released the name of a 56-year-old man who was stabbed to death in downtown Los Angeles. The victim was identified as Du Lee, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office website. A representative from the office could not be reached to disclose Lee’s city of residence.
Headlines: Local Punks Allegedly Set Fire to Neo-Nazi Metal Band’s Truck While Playing an ‘Invite-Only’ Show in East L.A.; Jaywalking Decriminalized In California

Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —A Neo-Nazi Black Metal concert called “Rise of the Black Sun” was reportedly held in East L.A., featuring band...
