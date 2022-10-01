ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amherst, MA

Week 4: Minnechaug at Chicopee Comp., Chicopee at South Hadley, Amherst at Agawam and East Longmeadow at Wahconah

By Matt Sottile, Olivia Hickey, Bob Hastings, Photojournalist: Jeremy Fair, Photojournalist: Josh Daley
 4 days ago
westernmassnews.com

Sewage spills into Brickyard Brook in Easthampton

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The city of Easthampton is alerting people of a sewage spill that happened Monday. According to the mayor’s office, it is estimated that about 250 to 350 gallons of sewage exited a broken sewer pipe and started leaking into the stormwater drain that discharges into Brickyard Brook.
EASTHAMPTON, MA
westernmassnews.com

Springfield, Eversource officials discuss possible solutions for broken streetlights

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Broken streetlights have been a problem in Springfield and on Tuesday, city leaders and Eversource tackled the issue in an effort to find possible solutions. As the seasons change, the dark autumn sky begins to cover western Massachusetts neighborhoods earlier and earlier. Meanwhile several Springfield streets...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: utility poles in middle of new Chicopee sidewalks

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers in Chicopee where a new stretch of sidewalk with utility poles right in the middle of the pathway. Pedestrians on Fuller Road in Chicopee were greeted to brand new sidewalks, but there’s one problem. Some of the utility poles are located right in the middle of the walking paths, which leaves residents with very little room to go around them.
CHICOPEE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: Eversource electrical pole repair

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A viewer reached out to our newsroom, concerned about an electrical pole outside of his home in Springfield which he said was not fully repaired following a power outage that was specific to his home last month. That viewer told us that he has not had...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Holyoke man sentenced in CT court for unlawful possession of firearms

BRIDGEPORT, Connect. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Tuesday, a Holyoke man was sentenced in Bridgeport, Connecticut, to 66 months of imprisonment, followed by two years of supervised release, for unlawfully possessing firearms. According to court documents, 25-year-old Tevin Gonzalez was involved in shooting and fire-bombing incidents in and around Springfield. He was...
HOLYOKE, MA
iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield Reminds Residents of Power Supply Program

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — With electricity supply rates on the rise, the city of Pittsfield is reminding the community of the benefits of its Community Choice Power Supply Program, also known as municipal aggregation, which offers residents a low and locked in rate. Initiated in 2017, the city’s program has...
PITTSFIELD, MA
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Search for a killer in Enfield continues

Caitlin Francis and Scot Haney have the news and weather for the morning of Oct. 4, including a deadly attempted carjacking case out of Hartford. Hartford police investigate deadly carjacking on Park Street. Updated: 12 hours ago. Hartford police are investigating a homicide on Park Street Monday afternoon. Updated: 12...
ENFIELD, CT
WNYT

Shots fired in Pittsfield neighborhood

PITTSFIELD — At least two homes were hit by gunfire at about 3:30pm Monday, moments after children got home from school. “The girl across the street, she had just gotten in the door and she didn’t hear it, thank God, because she’s there by herself for a little bit. It’s very scary,” said a neighbor.
PITTSFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Town by Town: Polish and Italian flag raisings and Storywalk

(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Holyoke, Springfield, and West Springfield. Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia and members of the Polish-American community today raised the Polish flag in celebration of Polish American Heritage Month. The flag raising took place at 11:30 a.m. Monday morning in...
SPRINGFIELD, MA

