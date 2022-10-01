Week 4: Minnechaug at Chicopee Comp., Chicopee at South Hadley, Amherst at Agawam and East Longmeadow at Wahconah

Read full article on original website
Crash on I-91 south in West Springfield
The two right lanes on Interstate 91 in West Springfield were closed after a crash Tuesday afternoon.
Sewage spills into Brickyard Brook in Easthampton
EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The city of Easthampton is alerting people of a sewage spill that happened Monday. According to the mayor’s office, it is estimated that about 250 to 350 gallons of sewage exited a broken sewer pipe and started leaking into the stormwater drain that discharges into Brickyard Brook.
Counterfeit money used at Walgreens in Ware, Chicopee and East Longmeadow
A suspect is wanted in connection with allegedly using counterfeit money in several Walgreens on Monday.
National Taco Day: Who serves the best tacos in western Massachusetts?
October 4th is recognized as National Taco Day every year however, on Taco Tuesday too is the ultimate taco celebration.
Moose killed in crash with tractor trailer on Mass. Pike in Westfield
A moose was killed on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Westfield Tuesday morning after a collision with a tractor-trailer, police said. Massachusetts State Police troopers at the Westfield Barracks said the collision occurred around 7 a.m. on the eastbound side of the highway, near Exit 41 to Route 202. The tractor-trailer...
Missing man found after falling down embankment in Northampton
Northampton Police found a missing man who had fallen down a 20-foot embankment.
Springfield, Eversource officials discuss possible solutions for broken streetlights
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Broken streetlights have been a problem in Springfield and on Tuesday, city leaders and Eversource tackled the issue in an effort to find possible solutions. As the seasons change, the dark autumn sky begins to cover western Massachusetts neighborhoods earlier and earlier. Meanwhile several Springfield streets...
Westfield officials working to decongest roadways around Mass. Pike exit
WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Driving in the area of the Mass. Pike in Westfield has been causing headaches and long traffic backups for many, but now, we are learning that the mayor and state leaders are talking about possible solutions. People we spoke with in Westfield told us that the...
Getting Answers: utility poles in middle of new Chicopee sidewalks
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers in Chicopee where a new stretch of sidewalk with utility poles right in the middle of the pathway. Pedestrians on Fuller Road in Chicopee were greeted to brand new sidewalks, but there’s one problem. Some of the utility poles are located right in the middle of the walking paths, which leaves residents with very little room to go around them.
New farm-to-table restaurant, retail store opens in Agawam
It was the grand-opening of a new farm-to-table restaurant and retail store in Agawam.
Red Mass honoring 6 individuals in Springfield
The St. Thomas More Society of Western Massachusetts will honor six individuals during the annual Red Mass on Sunday.
Driver dies in Springfield car accident
A man died after crashing into a tree on Berkshire Avenue in Springfield early Saturday morning.
Getting Answers: Eversource electrical pole repair
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A viewer reached out to our newsroom, concerned about an electrical pole outside of his home in Springfield which he said was not fully repaired following a power outage that was specific to his home last month. That viewer told us that he has not had...
Belchertown Road is closed due to down power line
A section of Belchertown Road in Amherst is closed due to a power line across the road.
Massachusetts real estate transactions: See all homes sold in Hampden County from Sept. 25 to Oct. 1
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Hampden County reported from Sept. 25 to Oct. 1. There were 97 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 2,168-square-foot home on Columbus Avenue in Holyoke that sold for $265,000.
Holyoke man sentenced in CT court for unlawful possession of firearms
BRIDGEPORT, Connect. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Tuesday, a Holyoke man was sentenced in Bridgeport, Connecticut, to 66 months of imprisonment, followed by two years of supervised release, for unlawfully possessing firearms. According to court documents, 25-year-old Tevin Gonzalez was involved in shooting and fire-bombing incidents in and around Springfield. He was...
Pittsfield Reminds Residents of Power Supply Program
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — With electricity supply rates on the rise, the city of Pittsfield is reminding the community of the benefits of its Community Choice Power Supply Program, also known as municipal aggregation, which offers residents a low and locked in rate. Initiated in 2017, the city’s program has...
VIDEO: Search for a killer in Enfield continues
Caitlin Francis and Scot Haney have the news and weather for the morning of Oct. 4, including a deadly attempted carjacking case out of Hartford. Hartford police investigate deadly carjacking on Park Street. Updated: 12 hours ago. Hartford police are investigating a homicide on Park Street Monday afternoon. Updated: 12...
Shots fired in Pittsfield neighborhood
PITTSFIELD — At least two homes were hit by gunfire at about 3:30pm Monday, moments after children got home from school. “The girl across the street, she had just gotten in the door and she didn’t hear it, thank God, because she’s there by herself for a little bit. It’s very scary,” said a neighbor.
Town by Town: Polish and Italian flag raisings and Storywalk
(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Holyoke, Springfield, and West Springfield. Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia and members of the Polish-American community today raised the Polish flag in celebration of Polish American Heritage Month. The flag raising took place at 11:30 a.m. Monday morning in...
