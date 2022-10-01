An Irishman has been killed while fighting in Ukraine, his family have confirmed.Rory Mason, 23, from Dunboyne in Co Meath, died while fighting for Ukraine’s International Legion near the Russian border.The Mason family learnt of his death from the Department of Foreign Affairs, which is providing consular assistance.The family said they are in contact with representatives of the International Legion for the Defence of Ukraine, for which he enlisted last March.Rory was never political but he had a deep sense of right and wrong and an inability to turn the other way in the face of injusticeRob MasonMr Mason’s family...

EUROPE ・ 27 MINUTES AGO