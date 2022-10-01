Read full article on original website
chainstoreage.com
A Giant Supermarket becomes a children’s health center in metro Philadelphia
Medical care centers looking to get closer to patients are starting to build sizeable outposts in neighborhood centers. Nemours Children’s Health is one of them, and has signed a lease with Urban Edge Properties for a 19,329-sq.-ft. facility at Broomall Commons outside of Philadelphia, sharing space with Amazon Fresh, PetSmart, Pep Boys, and Planet Fitne.
Museum of Illusions in Philadelphia, PA Will Host A Spooky, 21+ Event
During the entire month of October, I can not get enough of Halloween attractions. I for sure will not get to all of them, but as a Halloween fanatic, it’s so cool to see how different cities and towns celebrate the holiday, right in our area!. A super spooky...
phl17.com
The Painted Mug Café offers a non-alcoholic space for the Queer community in South Philly
The Painted Mug Café is a performance venue located in South Philadelphia created by a group of Queer artists for the LGBTQIA+ community. The space is specifically designed for the Queer community and aims to decenter drugs and alcohol, which is a rare combination to find in the city.
NBC Philadelphia
Proposed Shopping Center to Bring Raising Cane's, Shake Shack, Lidl to South Philly
A South Philadelphia industrial building is slated for demolition to make way for a proposed shopping center, reports the Philadelphia Business Journal. Under plans filed with the city, 16 Snyder Ave. will be razed and replaced with six detached structures for retail tenants including Lidl, Shake Shack, Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers, Advanced Auto Parts and Chase Bank.
Watlington announces big leadership changes in the School District of Philadelphia after first 110 days
Since Tony Watlington was named superintendent of Philadelphia’s public schools in early April, he’s repeated his goal for the district over and over again. “To become one of the fastest improving large, urban school districts in the country,” not in terms of enrollment, but academics. While Watlington’s...
PhillyBite
Where to Find The Best Burgers Philadelphia
- Philadelphia is a foodie's paradise, and there are several excellent burger spots in the city. Here are some of our favorites: SouthHouse in South Philly, Lucky's Last Chance in South Philadelphia, Village Whiskey in Fishtown, and Rouge in Old City. There are several vegetarian and vegan options on the menu and a few classic burger options.
New Georgian restaurant opens in Reading Terminal Market in Philadelphia
Saami Somi serves those Georgian classics -- from oversized soup dumplings to eggplant rolls and their signature item khachapuri.
phl17.com
The 24th Annual Girls’ Night Out Fashion Show Benefit returns
Are you looking for a girls’ night out that uplifts other women while donating to a special cause? The 24th Annual Girls’ Night Out Fashion Show Benefit is for you!. The popular event returns to the Springfield Country Club in Delaware County on October 10th!. Marie S. DeStefano,...
thebeet.com
The Top 13 Places to Eat Vegan in Philadelphia
Whether you’re in Philadelphia to take in the history, cheer on the Eagles or check out the vibrant local art scene, you can’t go wrong with vegan food when it comes to this East Coast city. From upscale plant-based bars to comfort food-focused diners, you’re sure to find the meal of your dreams here. Here are the best restaurants to eat vegan or plant-based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Fundraiser to Honor SEPTA Conductor Daniel Ruley at KOP Grill & Tavern
The KOP Grill & Tavern, located at 128 Town Center Road King of Prussia, will be hosting a memorial fundraiser on Sunday, October 23rd, from 1 to 6 p.m. for SEPTA Conductor Daniel Ruley who was a victim of a senseless murder that occurred just outside of his Germantown home on Sunday, September 11, 2022.
Businesses in Roxborough dealing with young people harassing employees and customers
Many shops are taking steps that will actually hurt their businesses for the sake of protecting their employees and customers.
Craving French Cuisine? Head to This Montco Eatery for Some of the Best French Fare in the Region
Diners craving French cuisine, do not have to go further than Conshohocken to get a taste of some of the best in the Philadelphia region, writes Maddy Sweitzer-Lammé for Philadelphia Magazine. Located in a 19th-century post office turned general store, Spring Mill Café offers a distinct, country French vibe....
Delaware County food bank opens new warehouse to meet needs
ESSINGTON, Pa. (CBS) – A local food bank is opening a new warehouse to better serve the people in need. Caring for Friends has a new food distribution center in Essington, Delaware County.The location will be open two days a week for produce, shelf-stable food and protein pick-up.The new warehouse is located at 433 Seminole Street in Essington.The food bank serves communities in Delaware County and Southern and Western Philadelphia.
Muslims Serve offers free meals to Philadelphia’s hungry, no questions asked
Abdellah Abdul Qawi is tackling food insecurity in Philadelphia and Camden as director of Muslims Serve, an organization that prepares and serves free meals to those in need.
Lodging
The Quoin Opens in Wilmington, Delaware
WILMINGTON, Delaware—The Quoin, developed and designed by Philadelphia-based Method Co. in partnership with The Buccini/Pollin Group, Inc. (BPG), officially opened its doors on the corner of Sixth and Lower Market Street in the heart of Wilmington, Delaware’s historic district. The hotel is housed in the former Security Trust & Safe Deposit Company Building, a four-story brownstone dating back to 1885 that was designed by Frank Furness of Frank Furness & Evans Architects.
gridphilly.com
A summer Philly staple transforms through the pandemic and the city’s gun violence crisis
For over 50 years, one-way streets across Philadelphia have applied to the Playstreets program, which closes streets to traffic on weekdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for five weeks during the summer so children can play on them. Meals and snacks are also provided through the program, which is run by Philadelphia Parks & Recreation.
foodgressing.com
Thanksgiving in Philadelphia 2022: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants
Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Philadelphia 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Philadelphia, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Philadelphia as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this year is Thursday,...
Oct. 5 Concert in Cheltenham Is More Than Just Entertainment: It’s Ongoing Work for Musicians
Mollie Ducoste a.k.a. Mollie Rose.Image via mollierosemusic.com. Jazz Bridge Project’s Neighborhood Concert series is returning to a Montgomery County stage as part of the organization’s 17th season. The events not only provide area jazz fans with a solid dose of entertainment but also the opportunity to help keep local musicians vital, engaged, and working during an ongoing difficult time.
police1.com
Report: Philly PD could fill nearly 900 positions with civilians amid staff shortages
PHILADELPHIA —Nearly 900 positions within the Philadelphia Police Department that are currently held by sworn police officers could be filled by civilians, according to researchers at the University of Pennsylvania who last year studied the department's makeup. The review, which the city authorized in 2020, found that these officers...
PhillyBite
Where Are The Best Pennsylvania Thrift Shops
- Thrift stores are a great place to find bargains on various goods. You may even find hidden treasures. And by shopping at a thrift store, you'll be helping a good cause. The Pennsylvania area is home to several thrift stores that offer a variety of goods. Philly AIDS Thrift...
