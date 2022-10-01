Read full article on original website
mygateway.news
St. Croix County Clean Sweep Hazardous Waste Collection
HUDSON, WI – St. Croix County is holding our Clean Sweep Hazardous Waste Collection Events on October 6 and 7. The location, times, and costs are listed below. No registration is required for households. Town of Hudson Highway Shop – 666 E. Highway 12, Hudson, WI. Thursday, October...
mygateway.news
Elmwood American Legion Post 207 holds Flag Retirement Ceremony
ELMWOOD, WI – Approximately 30 participants attended the Elmwood American Legion Post 207 American Flag Retirement Ceremony held September 14 at the Veteran Memorial Park. The ceremony began with Commander Jim Baier and the Post Honor Guard presenting flags for inspection by Vice-Commander Pat Hines, and then honorably decommissioned from service with a prayer from Chaplain Dave Hauschildt.
mygateway.news
St Matthew and St. Peter Lutheran Churches install Rev. Kenley Mann as new Pastor
Submitted by Terry Miller, St. Mathew’s Lutheran Church. TOWN OF CADY, SPRING VALLEY, WI – On Sunday, September 25, 2022, St Matthew Lutheran Church of Spring Valley and St Peter Lutheran Church of Elmwood, Wisconsin, installed a new minister of the Word. For nearly two years these two Sister Churches of St Matthew of Spring Valley and St. Peter of Elmwood have sent out Call Letters for a pastor to serve these our congregations in both communities. On September first, 2022, we received the welcome news that Pastor Kenley Mann of the Wisconsin Evangelical Lutheran Synod (WELS) accepted the call to serve these Sister Congregations.
WEAU-TV 13
AMC Theatre at Oakwood Mall permanently closing
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A long-running movie theater in Eau Claire is closing its doors for good Sunday. The AMC Classic Oakwood 12 Theatre posted a sign on its door Sunday stating that at the end of the business day on Oct. 2, 2022, the location would be permanently closed.
cvpost.org
Community needs in conflict: housing deficit for elderly and disabled residents clashes with Mayo Clinic’s need to expand medical services
The clash between Mayo Clinic’s expansion needs and Eau Claire’s insufficient supply of housing for the elderly and disabled has so far provided no indication of common ground to resolve the competing interests. A mid-September meeting between Mayo officials and representatives of groups concerned about the housing shortage...
mygateway.news
Garden Club Nature Photography Contest Winners
BALDWIN, WI – Over and over Botany Belles & Beaus Garden Club members heard this comment, “I can’t decide. There are so many good pictures!” A huge thank you to the 34 amateur photographers that entered pictures in the 8th year of the contest, you make voting very tough!
WEAU-TV 13
Man dies after driving truck into Red Cedar Lake
TOWN OF CEDAR LAKE (Barron County), Wis. (WEAU) - A man is dead after driving a truck into Red Cedar Lake Friday evening. The Barron County Sheriff’s Department said the body 30-year-old Christopher Kemmits of Exeland was found in the water, and was pronounced dead at the scene. According...
Missing Western Wisconsin Teen Found Safe
Holcomb, WI (KROC-AM News)- The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has canceled a statewide Missing Person Alert issued for a western Wisconsin teenager. The Chippewa County Sheriff's Office in Wisconsin says 15-year-old Kryssi King has been located safely in Chippewa County. She was reported missing Saturday morning. The BCA canceled...
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Tensions flare at school board meeting: Police called, board candidate escorted out
Tensions flared during last week’s Cannon Falls School Board meeting, resulting in a call to the Cannon Falls Police Department and the removal of board candidate Mark Lund from the meeting. At the center of the events were Lund and School Board Chair Bob Brintnall. The tensions started as...
WEAU-TV 13
1 person hurt after 2-vehicle crash in Pierce County
HAGER CITY, Wis. (WEAU) -One person is hurt after a two-vehicle crash in Pierce County. According to a media release from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022 around 7:24 p.m. the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was informed of a two-vehicle crash on U. S. Highway 10 near County Road OO in Hager City, Wis.
WEAU-TV 13
2 hurt after vehicle vs. train crash in Barron County
BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -Two people are hurt after a vehicle vs. train crash in Barron County Monday. According to a media release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation Wisconsin State Patrol-Northwest Region Spooner Post, at 11:42 a.m. on Oct. 03, 2022 a vehicle vs. train crash occurred on 23rd Street, north of U.S. Highway 8 near Cameron, Wis.
WEAU-TV 13
Woman walks over 27 miles to honor mother killed in car crash
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - One woman travels from Kansas City, Mo. to walk over 27 miles in honor of her mom who was killed in a car crash last year. Kathy Kocour used her grief to start the hike around the city of Eau Claire to all her mother’s favorite spots.
WEAU-TV 13
Man dies after crashing motorcycle into deer in Barron County
TOWN OF VANCE CREEK (Barron County), Wis. (WEAU) - A man is dead after crashing into a deer while driving a motorcycle Friday afternoon. The Barron County Sheriff’s Department said 72-year-old Raymond Teigen of Glenwood City was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on County Highway K south of Reeve, or about seven miles east of Clear Lake.
Rolled semi, livestock on freeway interchange in Woodbury
A crash involving a semi-trailer carrying livestock has closed the exit ramp on Interstate 694 southbound to Interstate 94 eastbound Sunday evening. At 7:03 p.m., the Minnesota Department of Transportation reported that the ramp was expected to remain closed until about midnight. The State Patrol said it was investigating the...
mygateway.news
B-W Volleyball Weekly Summary
BALDWIN, WI – The B-W Blackhawks volleyball team continues to roll onward with five more wins this week. We are 1-1 in conference and 23-3 overall. This week we faced Somerset away on Thursday and went to Northwestern for a tournament Saturday. I felt we needed the win against Somerset to get our confidence back in conference play. As I said earlier in the season, we have to show up and bring our best every conference match. Every team we face in the Middle Border is hard to beat if you don’t bring your best.
drydenwire.com
30-Year-Old Discovered Deceased After Authorities Respond To Report Of Truck In Lake
BARRON COUNTY -- A 30-year-old man from Exeland, WI, was found deceased after authorities responded to a call of a truck in the water on Friday, according to a press release from the Barron County Sheriff’s Office. Press Release. On Friday, September 30, 2022, at 8:35 p.m., the Barron...
valleynewslive.com
Missing Minnesota man found dead after rolling ATV
CASS COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A man from Center City, Minnesota has died after rolling an ATV in northern Minnesota. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says they were notified just before 3:00 p.m. on October 1 of a man who was missing in the Foothills State Forest/Spider Lake ATV Recreation Area.
Charges: Man carjacked father, daughter as they loaded groceries outside Cub
A 20-year-old man has been charged with a carjacking outside a Cub Foods in Blaine during which he fired off a gunshot while grappling with an older man who was protecting his daughter. Justin Kittleson, 20, of Coon Rapids, was identified on Thursday, Sept. 29, has been charged with aggravated...
Man dies after crashing truck into western Wisconsin lake
A driver died in western Wisconsin on Friday when he missed a stop sign and crashed into a lake. The Barron County Sheriff's Office says Christopher Kemmits, 30, of Exeland, Wisconsin, was able to get out of his truck after crashing into Red Cedar Lake, but was unable to make it to shore.
Study Reveals Average Salary of Minnesota Nurses
If you listen to my radio show you’ve probably heard me shout out all of the nurses in Rochester on more than one occasion. I think they do so much work that they don’t get credit for and deserve all of the love, recognition, and compensation they get.
