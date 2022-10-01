BALDWIN, WI – The B-W Blackhawks volleyball team continues to roll onward with five more wins this week. We are 1-1 in conference and 23-3 overall. This week we faced Somerset away on Thursday and went to Northwestern for a tournament Saturday. I felt we needed the win against Somerset to get our confidence back in conference play. As I said earlier in the season, we have to show up and bring our best every conference match. Every team we face in the Middle Border is hard to beat if you don’t bring your best.

BALDWIN, WI ・ 16 HOURS AGO