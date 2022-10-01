ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, OH

WOUB

Ohio Field Hockey comes up short in a battle against the Michigan State Spartans

ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) – Ohio Field Hockey (5-5) rounded out its weekend home stand with a matchup against the Michigan State Spartans (5-5). Ohio came into the matchup searching for a much needed win after dropping its previous two matches against the VCU Rams and the Kent State Golden Flashes. The Spartans were in a similar situation coming off three straight losses against three ranked opponents.
ATHENS, OH
WOUB

Ross Valley community comes together to honor Unioto student Jude Little

Chillicothe, Ohio (WOUB)- After the tragic passing of their son Jude Little, the Little family created a foundation to honor him. This foundation, called the Jude Little Memorial Foundation, is meant to raise $8,000, to give a $1,000 scholarship to one kid at every school in the Scioto Valley Conference.
PIKETON, OH
Athens, OH
WOUB

Myriam Gendron 2022 Nelsonville Music Festival Sycamore Session

NELSONVILLE, Ohio (WOUB) — Quebecois singer-songwriter Myriam Gendron brought her poetic music to the Sycamore Sessions on Friday, September 2, closing out the first day of the Nelsonville Music Festival. Inspired by literature and poetry, Gendron’s debut album “Not so Deep as a Well” (Mama Bird Recording) came in...
NELSONVILLE, OH

