WOUB
Ohio Field Hockey comes up short in a battle against the Michigan State Spartans
ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) – Ohio Field Hockey (5-5) rounded out its weekend home stand with a matchup against the Michigan State Spartans (5-5). Ohio came into the matchup searching for a much needed win after dropping its previous two matches against the VCU Rams and the Kent State Golden Flashes. The Spartans were in a similar situation coming off three straight losses against three ranked opponents.
WOUB
“Heart of it All” launches WOUB’s new partnerships with local storytellers
Heart of it All, which is created and hosted by Liz Pahl of Athens, is the first in a series of new partnerships WOUB Public Media is entering into with storytellers from our region. The trailer and the first episode are already posted on WOUB’s Listen Page. The new...
WOUB
Ross Valley community comes together to honor Unioto student Jude Little
Chillicothe, Ohio (WOUB)- After the tragic passing of their son Jude Little, the Little family created a foundation to honor him. This foundation, called the Jude Little Memorial Foundation, is meant to raise $8,000, to give a $1,000 scholarship to one kid at every school in the Scioto Valley Conference.
WOUB
Historian solves a mystery involving World War II soldier from Meigs County who was missing in action
ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) — On May 25, 1944, Worley Jacks enlisted in the United States Army. Ten months later, he was on a frigid battlefield in eastern France, part of a unit that would soon press into Germany and help in the liberation of the Nazi concentration camp at Dachau.
WOUB
Myriam Gendron 2022 Nelsonville Music Festival Sycamore Session
NELSONVILLE, Ohio (WOUB) — Quebecois singer-songwriter Myriam Gendron brought her poetic music to the Sycamore Sessions on Friday, September 2, closing out the first day of the Nelsonville Music Festival. Inspired by literature and poetry, Gendron’s debut album “Not so Deep as a Well” (Mama Bird Recording) came in...
