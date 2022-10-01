Read full article on original website
Blue Raider Recap Sep. 26-Oct. 3
The Blue Raider softball team opened their fall season on Wednesday Sept. 28 against the Volunteer State Community College Pioneers. MTSU rallied with a three run ninth inning courtesy of Abby Shoulders to pick up the 6-5 win. The Blue Raiders carried this momentum into the weekend where they picked...
MTSU Opens Lady Raider Invitational
The MTSU women’s tennis team has an excellent mixture of underclassmen and veterans, making them a dangerous team to face. MTSU opened their fourth tournament of the season this Friday with yet another solid start to the season. The Blue Raiders had three sessions of matches starting with singles...
MTSU Esports Club Hosts Game and Greet
The Middle Tennessee State University Esports club held their annual Game & Greet event on Sept. 30. Pizza, video games and friends – this is what the MTSU Esports Club event, helmed as the Game & Greet, offered to the attendees. The event kicked off at 5 p.m. in the Student Services Admission Center, complete with food, board games, and a Mario Kart Tournament. Students of all years attended the yearly event.
On-campus burglary, assault decreased by 60% in 2021, report says
Reported burglary, aggravated assault and fondling decreased by 60% on Middle Tennessee State University’s campus in 2021, according to the school’s Annual Security Report. Hate crimes also went down by 43%, and reported instances of domestic violence went down to one, compared to five in 2020. The annual...
