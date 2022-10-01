The Middle Tennessee State University Esports club held their annual Game & Greet event on Sept. 30. Pizza, video games and friends – this is what the MTSU Esports Club event, helmed as the Game & Greet, offered to the attendees. The event kicked off at 5 p.m. in the Student Services Admission Center, complete with food, board games, and a Mario Kart Tournament. Students of all years attended the yearly event.

