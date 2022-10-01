ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles, CA
California State
California Crime & Safety
Canyon News

LASD Seeking Additional Victims Of Christopher Griddine

SANTA MONICA—Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Special Victims Bureau are investigating the sexual assaults of two female students who were enrolled at Santa Monica College. Detectives identified the suspect as Christopher Griddine, 27, and determined he was a student at Santa Monica College. Authorities...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Homeless couple shot, wounded at Metro Westlake/MacArthur Park station

LOS ANGELES – A homeless man and woman discovered they were wounded after hearing gunshots at the Metro Westlake/MacArther Park Purple Line Station, authorities said Monday. The shooting was reported at 10:08 p.m. Sunday at the station at 651 S. Westlake Ave., according to a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police Departments Operations Center.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man pleads not guilty in 5-year-old son’s death

LOS ANGELES – A man pleaded not guilty Monday to murder and assault in connection with the death of his 5-year-old son, who was found unconscious in a bathtub in July. Darwin Reyes, now 33, was charged July 27 with one count each of murder and assault on a child causing death involving his son, Mason, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Woman stabbed by transient in Santa Ana

Police are searching for a transient that stabbed a woman in Santa Ana Monday.The stabbing was reported at about 5:20 a.m., and police blocked off McFadden and Main Street to search for the suspect.The woman was taken to a hospital, and she is expected to be OK.The suspect was described only as a man.
SANTA ANA, CA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
HeySoCal

Police arrest woman suspected of breaking into San Marino home

A 42-year-old woman suspected of breaking into a San Marino home Monday was arrested after being found sitting in the den. San Marino Police Department officers responded about 10:10 a.m. to the home in the 1500 block of Wilson Avenue, between Los Robles and Oak Knoll avenues, after an alarm was tripped, according to Sgt. Danny Guttierez.
SAN MARINO, CA
WGMD Radio

Los Angeles-area woman fatally stabbed in front of her children, boyfriend arrested

The boyfriend of a woman he allegedly stabbed to death in front of her five children outside Los Angeles has been arrested, authorities said Monday. Sergio Viilalobos-Jimenez, 54 was taken into police custody in South El Monte, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said. He was identified as a suspect in the Friday killing of 45-year-old Milagros Medina in East Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

Crimes and Arrests

First published in the Oct. 1 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. A home in the 3100 block of El Caminito Street in La Crescenta was burglarized sometime between 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, and 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, after an intruder forced open a locked door. It was unclear whether anything was stolen.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS News

LAPD pursuing suspect wanted for suspicion of DUI

The suspect was being chased through Compton before pulling over giving himself up on E. Hatchway Street and S. Vesta Avenue in Compton. The pursuit originally started when the Los Angeles Police Department's Harbor Division spotted the driver and suspect he was operating the truck under the influence. LAPD eventually...
COMPTON, CA

