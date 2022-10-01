Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Californian Cities Make the Top 10 Most Rat-Infested ListYour California GuideLos Angeles, CA
Chicken Fast Food Chain Starbird is Opening Newest Restaurant in Los Angeles County This MonthLet's Eat LAHermosa Beach, CA
The Best Places To Get Buffalo-Style Chicken Wings In Los Angeles Right NowLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Doria Ragland: All you need to know about Meghan Markle's momCheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
Opinion: What We Can All Learn From Tip EmployeesHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
Related
foxla.com
Police chase: 4 in custody after dangerous pursuit spanning multiple SoCal freeways
LOS ANGELES - Four burglary suspects in a BMW that led authorities on a high-speed pursuit Tuesday morning through the San Gabriel Valley and Los Angeles County were detained on the 91 Freeway after surrendering to police. The chase ended at about 8:30 a.m. when the car crashed and stopped...
newsantaana.com
The Westminster Police are searching for a man who fired a gun inside the Cutie Lounge
On Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 02:45 hrs., Anh Ton unlawfully discharged a firearm inside an occupied business (Cutie Lounge) in May 2022 and fled in the above pictured vehicle. Ton has been identified as the suspect by multiple witnesses. Who will you vote for in the OC 2nd Supervisorial...
Chase suspects slam BMW into semi at end of high-speed pursuit; 4 taken into custody in Long Beach
Several suspects were taken into custody Tuesday morning after leading authorities on a wild chase that ended in a crash in the middle of the 91 Freeway in the north Long Beach area.
Rapper Half Ounce fatally shot in Koreatown
Authorities today sought the public’s help to find the killer of Inglewood rapper Half Ounce, who was gunned down while walking with a friend in the Koreatown area of Los Angeles.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
foxla.com
'Murdered over a wig:' LA store owner killed trying to stop shoplifters; 2 teens arrested
LOS ANGELES - New details have been released in the stabbing of a Fashion District store owner in downtown Los Angeles – who possibly may have been murdered over a wig. Tommy Lee immigrated to the United States from South Korea and owned a wig shop in the Fashion District for about 20 years.
Man Who Almost Struck Pedestrian with Vehicle Shot to Death Downtown
A man who almost struck a pedestrian with his vehicle in a downtown Los Angeles alley was shot to death after he got into an argument with the pedestrian and four other males, authorities said Monday.
Canyon News
LASD Seeking Additional Victims Of Christopher Griddine
SANTA MONICA—Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Special Victims Bureau are investigating the sexual assaults of two female students who were enrolled at Santa Monica College. Detectives identified the suspect as Christopher Griddine, 27, and determined he was a student at Santa Monica College. Authorities...
Video appears to show man hitting woman with fire extinguisher in unprovoked attack in West LA
A man is being sought by authorities after surveillance video appeared to show him using a fire extinguisher to attack a woman on a sidewalk in West Los Angeles.
IN THIS ARTICLE
LAPD officer who died during training was targeted for investigating fellow officers, family attorney says
An attorney representing the family of a Los Angeles police officer who died during a training earlier this year alleges that the victim was targeted and killed because he was investigating fellow officers. “We have uncovered evidence that Houston Tipping may have been harmed and later died as the result of retaliation against as a […]
2urbangirls.com
Homeless couple shot, wounded at Metro Westlake/MacArthur Park station
LOS ANGELES – A homeless man and woman discovered they were wounded after hearing gunshots at the Metro Westlake/MacArther Park Purple Line Station, authorities said Monday. The shooting was reported at 10:08 p.m. Sunday at the station at 651 S. Westlake Ave., according to a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police Departments Operations Center.
2urbangirls.com
Man pleads not guilty in 5-year-old son’s death
LOS ANGELES – A man pleaded not guilty Monday to murder and assault in connection with the death of his 5-year-old son, who was found unconscious in a bathtub in July. Darwin Reyes, now 33, was charged July 27 with one count each of murder and assault on a child causing death involving his son, Mason, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.
Woman stabbed by transient in Santa Ana
Police are searching for a transient that stabbed a woman in Santa Ana Monday.The stabbing was reported at about 5:20 a.m., and police blocked off McFadden and Main Street to search for the suspect.The woman was taken to a hospital, and she is expected to be OK.The suspect was described only as a man.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police arrest woman suspected of breaking into San Marino home
A 42-year-old woman suspected of breaking into a San Marino home Monday was arrested after being found sitting in the den. San Marino Police Department officers responded about 10:10 a.m. to the home in the 1500 block of Wilson Avenue, between Los Robles and Oak Knoll avenues, after an alarm was tripped, according to Sgt. Danny Guttierez.
WGMD Radio
Los Angeles-area woman fatally stabbed in front of her children, boyfriend arrested
The boyfriend of a woman he allegedly stabbed to death in front of her five children outside Los Angeles has been arrested, authorities said Monday. Sergio Viilalobos-Jimenez, 54 was taken into police custody in South El Monte, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said. He was identified as a suspect in the Friday killing of 45-year-old Milagros Medina in East Los Angeles.
foxla.com
Woman victim of unprovoked attack in West Los Angeles
A brazen attack in West LA was caught on surveillance video. A woman was attacked by a man driving a scooter.
Rapper Half Ounce fatally shot in Koreatown was father of 3 children with another on the way: Family
A local rapper known as Half Ounce was fatally shot in Koreatown. He was a father of three children with another on the way, family members told Eyewitness News.
54-year-old man booked in stabbing death of girlfriend in East Los Angeles
A man has been arrested in the fatal stabbing of his girlfriend in East Los Angeles.
Armando Cruz pleads guilty to rape and murder of Patricia Alatorre, 13
Armando Cruz, of Inglewood has agreed to plead guilty to rape, murder and all other charges and enhancements filed against him in the death of of Bakersfield teen Patricia Alatorre in exchange for a sentence of life without parole.
outlooknewspapers.com
Crimes and Arrests
First published in the Oct. 1 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. A home in the 3100 block of El Caminito Street in La Crescenta was burglarized sometime between 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, and 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, after an intruder forced open a locked door. It was unclear whether anything was stolen.
CBS News
LAPD pursuing suspect wanted for suspicion of DUI
The suspect was being chased through Compton before pulling over giving himself up on E. Hatchway Street and S. Vesta Avenue in Compton. The pursuit originally started when the Los Angeles Police Department's Harbor Division spotted the driver and suspect he was operating the truck under the influence. LAPD eventually...
Comments / 0