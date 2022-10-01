Read full article on original website
The Valley Business Broker Steve Barnett helps evaluate and Grow Business post-pandemic
The Covid pandemic has shown how short life is, and how precious ones years are. It may be time to move ahead. For those waiting to sell until revenues increase, or the economy improves, or new marketing kicks in… time is wasting. Wouldn’t you rather be spending time traveling, being with family, enjoying their retirement? Steve Barnett found that after so many years in business, most improvements would have already been made.
Dental Marketing Services Provides Full Range of Marketing Help
My Social Practice provides a full package of marketing strategies for dentists, endodontists, cosmetic dentists and orthodontists. The marketing professional team provides expert and innovative marketing skills to the niche market. My Social Practice is pleased to announce that the dental marketing services team provides search engine optimization, reputation management,...
Carbon6 Raises $66M, Acquires 16 Companies to Simplify Success for Ecommerce Entrepreneurs
TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 4, 2022-- Carbon6 (Carbon6 Technologies, Inc.), a leading software suite for the Amazon marketplace that simplifies operational success for online entrepreneurs, has raised a $66M financing round, including a mixture of equity and venture debt. Carbon6’s Series A equity financing round was led by global multi-stage technology venture capital firm White Star Capital, with participation from Kale Investment Fund, Benevolent Capital and MidCap Financial. MidCap Financial, which is managed by Apollo Capital Management, L.P., a subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, Inc., pursuant to an investment management agreement, also provided Carbon6’s venture debt financing. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004005302/en/ Founding Team of Carbon6: Kazi Ahmed, Justin Cobb, Naseem Saloojee (Photo: Business Wire)
TechCrunch
The rise of product-led growth is creating opportunities for startups
Welcome to The TechCrunch Exchange, a weekly startups-and-markets newsletter. It’s inspired by the daily TechCrunch+ column where it gets its name. Want it in your inbox every Saturday? Sign up here. Enabling product-led growth. SaaS companies that adopt product-led growth — as more and more do — often have...
How DesignSlic Media is Helping Ecommerce Store Owners Boost Their Store Conversion Rates up to 11.65 Times?
Designslic is one of the go-to service providers for a large number of clients that are looking to convert their websites into money-making machines. The company and its experienced staff can easily skyrocket the conversion rate of any ecom stores and thus provide store owners with those dream conversion rates that they’ve always targeted.
Populis Digital Takes Pride In Announcing Advanced Web Design And Digital Marketing Services To Health And Beauty Centers
The company specializes in web design and digital marketing, helping people to grow their businesses. Populis Digital has announced its advanced services to help a variety of companies, including health and wellness centers, to attract more visitors by carefully designing websites. Being an experienced web design and digital marketing agency for many years, Populis Digital has become a leading company with a solid reputation and customer base for offering top-notch digital services to its customers. The company specializes in affordable web design and digital marketing for e-Commerce stores, e-Learning platforms, and company profiles.
Nishit Aggarwal from @travelwithnishit Launches a Digital Marketing company called IG BEAST MEDIA
Nishit Aggarwal, who is an avid traveller and blogger, has announced the launch of his new digital marketing company called IG BEAST MEDIA. The company will offer services such as social media management, website design and SEO. Nishit’s goal is to help small businesses grow and reach their target audience through online channels. He believes that with the right marketing strategy, any business can succeed. IG BEAST MEDIA is based in New Delhi, India.
The Crypto Oasis Partners with Plato & Amplifi in the Middle East Region
Inacta which is part of Crypto Oasis partners with Plato & Amplifi for the Middle East. Plato / Amplifi will be used to distribute and syndicate content & PR Globally. Plato’s AI curates the latest sector intelligence with insights into the people and companies. Inacta Comms which is part...
Samsung Electronics Unveils Plans for 1.4nm Process Technology and Investment for Production Capacity at Samsung Foundry Forum 2022
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 3, 2022-- Samsung Electronics, a world leader in advanced semiconductor technology, announced today a strengthened business strategy for its Foundry Business with the introduction of cutting-edge technologies at its annual Samsung Foundry Forum event. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221003006073/en/ Attendees of Samsung Foundry Forum 2022 are gathered around the customer booths. (Photo: Business Wire)
Shift Automotive To Offer Comprehensive Car Service Bundaberg With Globally Trained Technicians
Shift Automotive offers comprehensive car service and repair with globally trained technicians. They use the latest diagnostic equipment and tools to get to the root of the problem quickly and efficiently. Shift Automotive takes a comprehensive approach to car servicing and repairs. When there’s a problem, their globally trained technicians...
Remote Dynamics PH – Train and Scale Teams without Hassle
Outsourcing firm Remote Dynamics PH (RDPH) has recently partnered with leading SaaS platform Trainual to streamline work processes for incoming virtual assistants. The outsourcing firm joins the thousands of businesses in more than 177 countries that have built their playbooks with Trainual’s help. At its core, RDPH was founded...
CoinDesk
Grayscale Takes Over Key Role for Bitcoin Trust, Other Products From Genesis
Crypto asset management firm Grayscale Investments, which offers the world’s biggest bitcoin (BTC) trust, is bringing a key administrative role for all of its products in-house through a newly created broker-dealer unit. The company will now act as the authorized participant for the products through its Grayscale Securities subsidiary,...
Stanford Start-up Furpeeps Labs Launches “Smarter Water,” a Unique Product That Turns a Pet’s Water Bowl Into a Toothbrush.
Matching extraordinary homes with extraordinary individuals. Tanya Cosmini has been selected among over a hundred realtors to be the Broker and Owner of 2 Realty One Group Franchises in Jacksonville and St. Augustine, Florida. Being an exceptional Realtor with over 15 years of experience taking the Real Estate industry up a notch, Tanya will bring her expertise to ensure that customers and real estate agents excel. She is set to build a powerhouse team that will improve the real estate industry standards while representing the best interest of customers.
Cartel Blue, Inc. (OTC:CRTL) Pioneers Non-Nicotine Hemp Cigars Market
Cigars are all about nicotine and tobacco, right? Maybe not. Cartel Blue, Inc. (OTC: CRTL) and Philip Moreb, CEO, already has $527,000 purchase orders for his line of ‘boutique’ indoor grown hemp-based in Nashville hand rolled cigars. And his Company has another $137,500 in monthly orders for late 2022 spilling into 2023.
Sumedh Basani of ThoughtCast (@Thoughtcastofficial) Helping Thousands Evolve Business Approaches, Relationships, and Lifestyle
Sumedh Basani is an international life coach, entrepreneur, marketing guru, financial expert, podcaster, and the founder of ThoughtCastOfficial. Among the group of elite entrepreneurs and business leaders, none are as prolific and versatile as Sumedh Basani, an American entrepreneur, private consultant, life coach, and the founder of multiple highly successful companies and insurance agencies based in the United States.
Sowa Agency Reviews: Aidan Sowa Makes Plays in PR
Today we’d like to introduce you to Aidan Sowa of Sowa Agency reviews. Aidan, we appreciate you taking the time to share your story with us today. Where does your story begin?. I was born in Daly City, California. However, I spent most of my life in the New...
SpectrumX: Enhances facilities as trials and momentum accelerates
SpectrumX are leaders in patented formulations of HOCl. A healthcare and pharmaceutical company has revealed major upgrades at its Cheshire production facility. SpectrumX said a recent revamp at its base in Knutsford will allow it to move forward for production of the pharmaceutical drug substance, SPC-069, for clinical trials. Key...
Engadget
Intel-owned autonomous driving tech company Mobileye files for an IPO
Mobileye, the self-driving tech firm that Intel had purchased for $15.3 billion back in 2017, has filed for an IPO with the Securities and Exchange Commission. When Intel first announced its plans to take Mobileye public late last year, the autonomous driving firm was expected to have a valuation of over $50 billion. Now according to Bloomberg, Intel expects Mobileye to be valued at around $30 billion, due to soaring inflation rates and poor market conditions. Regardless, it's still bound to become one of the biggest offerings in the US for 2022 if the listing takes place this year.
Hoverboards.co.nz Providing Affordable and Capable New Products
Hoverboards.co.nz is adding new items at a discounted price while still maintaining high quality. They offer a great warranty and excellent customer service to go along with all products. October 4, 2022 – The most popular hoverboard and electric scooter retailer in New Zealand made major waves earlier this week...
Siteimprove Receives 2022 Optimizely Industry Solution Award
MINNEAPOLIS & COPENHAGEN, Denmark--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 4, 2022-- Siteimprove, the leading enterprise platform that transforms content into revenue, announced it received the 2022 Optimizely Industry Solution Award. This award honors a technology partner that is changing the way organizations leverage data to unlock digital potential and helps companies optimize customer journeys by driving significant business impacts. The award was presented at Optimizely’s annual customer conference, Opticon, making it the second year in a row Siteimprove has been honored with an award at the event. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004005850/en/ Siteimprove Receives 2022 Optimizely Industry Solution Award (Photo: Business Wire)
