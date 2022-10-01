Read full article on original website
Related
blockchain.news
NYDIG has Raised $720 Million for its Institutional Bitcoin Fund
As of Oct. 3, New York-based digital investment group NYDIG said it has raised $720 million for its institutional bitcoin fund, according to filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Only 59 investors contributed, with each contributing more than $12 million to the financing on average, suggesting these were...
blockchain.news
Uniswap Labs is Working to Secure over $100M in New Funding
According to TechCrunch reports, Uniswap Labs is planning a new round of equity financing of 100 million to 200 million US dollars. The decentralized exchange (DEX) has come a long way since its inception at the end of 2018. Currently, the blockchain protocol running on Ethereum is the fourth largest...
blockchain.news
BitMEX to Launch Platform Token BMEX by the End of 2022: CEO
The CEO of BitMEX said it would launch its exchange token BMEX by the end of this year. BitMEX CEO Alexander Hoeptner announced the news in an interview at the Token2049 conference in Singapore. BMEX, P2P crypto-products trading platform, was initially planned to be launched earlier. Still, BitMEX decided to...
blockchain.news
ARK Investment Launches Its First Crypto Managed Account for RIAs
Independent managed account provider Eaglebrook Advisors has announced a partnership with Ark Invest to develop the ARK Cryptocurrency Strategy and ARK Crypto Asset Strategy. Cathie Wood’s investment firm ARK Investment is launching its first crypto Separately Managed Account (SMA) for Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs). SMAs are portfolios created by...
IN THIS ARTICLE
blockchain.news
Stablecoin USDC Issuer Circle Launches Verit-based Institutional Digital Identity System
On October 1, Circle, the US dollar stablecoin USDC issuer, announced the launch of an institutional digital identity system based on Verit, an open source framework for the issuance, custody, and verification of decentralized identity credentials. Institutions with Circle accounts and MetaMask institutional wallets can apply for KYB (Know Your...
blockchain.news
Assets Belonging to Troubled Crypto Lender Celsius to go Under the Hammer
Celsius Network Ltd, a troubled and bankrupt crypto lender, has disclosed the auction dates for its assets. Based on a filing with the US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York, the deadline for the final bid has been slated for October 17, but if need be it will be pushed to October 20.
blockchain.news
Could Current DeFi Rebound be Indicative of Broader Market Revival?
The broader digital currency ecosystem has been well-reflected by the volatility that has kept the combined crypto market cap below the $1 trillion benchmark for many weeks now. The experienced plunge has been an encompassing one, and all ecosystems in the crypto space, including the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) offshoot, have...
blockchain.news
Crypto Miner Merkle Increases Hash Rate 9x to 3.1EH/s in 8 Months
Bitcoin miner Merkle Standard has formed a joint venture with Bitmain, one of the world’s largest Bitcoin mining equipment manufacturers, to increase its total computing power, or hash rate, from about 0.3 EH/s to 3.1 exahash ( EH/s). With the partnership, the computing power is increased by 900%. Merkle...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
blockchain.news
ACA Group Has Decided to Abandon its Acquisition of BitFlyer Holdings
ACA Group, a leading financial advisor for institutions across the world has officially announced to the public that it is no longer interested in purchasing holdings of a Japanese-based cryptocurrency exchange, BitFlyer. The ACA Group which is based in both Singapore and Japan announced the news on Saturday through Nikkei.com.
blockchain.news
19 of the World's Largest Banks Hold Nearly $9B in Digital Assets: Basel Committee Survey
According to a survey by the Basel Committee, 19 of the world's largest banks hold nearly $9 billion in digital assets, and banks holding crypto assets may account for only 0.01% of total Bank for International Settlements (BIS) exposure. The survey involved 19 banks, of which 10 are from the...
blockchain.news
CME Group Proposes Direct Crypto Derivatives Trading to Regulators
CME Group, a US-based financial derivatives exchange, has proposed to regulators its plan to offer derivatives trading directly to retail customers. According to The Wall Street Journal's report on Saturday, CME Group filed paperwork to register as a so-called futures commission merchant (FCM). Retail investors typically trade derivatives through third-party...
blockchain.news
Bitcoin ATMs Installation Growth Dropped Sharply in September
The number of Bitcoin Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) installed globally is currently being affected by the current state of the crypto economy. The number of ATMs that have been installed dropped from 38,776 in August to 37,980 ATMs in September according to data gotten from CoinATMRadar. 796 ATMs were removed from the global network which resulted in a drop of -2.05%.
blockchain.news
Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin Shares Insights on Possible ETH Price Drop Post-Merge
The run-up to the Merge event of the Ethereum protocol saw a number of anticipation from members of the Ethereum community and broader crypto investors on how the coin’s price will be influenced positively. This anticipation was cut short as the price of Ethereum post-merge has not been quite...
blockchain.news
To Avoid a Global Recession the Fed Should Ease Interest Rate Hikes - UN Report
Caution should not be thrown to the wind when it comes to tightening fiscal and monetary policies because this could trigger a global recession, according to a UN agency report. The Trade and Development Report 2022 by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) highlighted:. “The world is...
blockchain.news
Users Panic as Nexo Withdraws 7,758.8 WBTC from MakerDAO
There has been panic in the digital space amidst rumors of Nexo being insolvent due to the abrupt withdrawal of Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) from MakerDAO with an address labeled as Nexo Ox8fd. This comes just a few days after market analysts predicted a 50% drop in the price of Nexo.
German services sector weakens in Sept slightly more than initial estimate -PMI
BERLIN, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Germany's services sector shrank in September slightly more than initially expected as inflation and growing uncertainty hit demand, a survey showed on Wednesday, adding to signs that Europe's biggest economy may be heading for recession.
French Sept services sector growth slightly less than flash forecast -final PMI
PARIS, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Activity in the French services sector expanded in September, albeit by a bit less than initially forecast, a survey showed on Wednesday, as worries about inflation lingered.
Euro zone bond yields rise, focus on economic data
Oct 5 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields edged higher but stayed significantly below their multi-year highs as concerns about systemic risk and economic slowdown drove investors to lower bets on terminal rates.
blockchain.news
Moonbirds DAO Prepares for Launch With $2.6M Seed from Kevin Rose’s Proof
Moonbirds, a popular non-fungible token (NFT) collection has announced plans to introduce its DAO (decentralized autonomous organization) community governance in early 2023. The project’s founder and longtime internet entrepreneur Kevin Rose disclosed on Monday that the DAO structure is being created to “empower creatives that are building towards furthering the Moonbirds ecosystem, reputation, and lore.”
blockchain.news
PwC Hong Kong and TerraZero Partner to Explore Metaverse Products
PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) Hong Kong has partnered with Metaverse technology company TerraZero to explore Metaverse products and services. According to a press release, PwC Hong Kong announced that it has signed a cooperation agreement with TerraZero Technologies Inc., a Metaverse technology company, to provide Metaverse products and services. PwC will explore...
Comments / 0