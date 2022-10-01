Mysteries, thrillers perfect for the spooky season

If you’re in the mood for a mystery or suspenseful thriller, the St. Joseph Public Library has just the books you need this month. From bestselling authors Lisa Gardner and Rachel Hawkins to new writers Nita Pose and Stacy Willingham, the library will satisfy your hankering for spooky October reads. Visit the library’s online catalog at sjpl.ent.sirsi.net/ to find these or other great books to read or listen to.

“A Flicker in the Dark” by Stacy Willingham. When Chloe Davis was 12, six teenage girls went missing in her hometown. Within a few months, Chloe’s father confessed and was put away for life. Now 20 years later, Chloe is a psychologist and getting ready for her wedding. She finally has a fragile grasp on the happiness she’s worked hard to achieve and then the unthinkable happens. Teenage girls start to go missing. Is she paranoid, seeing parallels from her past that aren’t actually there, or for the second time in her life, is Chloe about to unmask a killer?