The Criterion Channel App is shown here. Submitted photo

As the spookiest season of the year approaches, chances are you’re going to be looking for some horror classics to watch.

While Netflix and Hulu have more recent offerings and HBO Max has a solid collection, the Criterion Channel App ($10 to $99, with a free 14-day trial) — my personal favorite for a purely movie-focused streamer — is going to be the one to watch.