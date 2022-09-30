Read full article on original website
Related
CNET
After You Install iOS 16, Do 3 Things on Your iPhone Immediately
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple's latest mobile software update, iOS 16, landed on compatible iPhones last week. While some may prefer to wait to upgrade, there are a host of cool new features you'll get when you do, like unsending and editing text messages and easily removing people and objects from photos.
CNET
Hate the New iPhone Battery Icon on iOS 16? You Won't Have to Wait Too Long for a Fix
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. If you're running iOS 16 on your iPhone and have explored many of the new features, you've probably noticed the redesigned battery percentage icon in the status bar. Apple removed the feature back with the release of iPhone X, due to space requirements for various sensors like the camera and microphone, and now it's back -- but not everyone is happy with it.
Apple Insider
If you want to work for Apple, Tim Cook says you need four traits
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — At the University of Naples Federico II in Italy, Apple CEOTim Cook says the company has great success with employees that have these four traits.
CNET
Apple Changed the New iPhone Battery Icon in iOS 16.1 to What Everyone Wanted
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. The iPhone used to show the percentage of battery left directly in the status bar, viewable from anywhere on your phone, which offered a handy way to quickly glance at your battery level -- until Apple removed the feature with the release of the iPhone X. The reason? Apple needed to make room for the various sensors in the minimized notch at the time.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CNET
Why You Shouldn't Update Your iPhone to iOS 16 Just Yet
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. It's always exciting to update your iPhone to explore all the new features, especially with iOS 16. You've got lock screen customization (with widgets!), the ability to unsend and edit text messages, improved privacy and security features and so much more.
An Apple Expert Tells Us What To Do To Speed Up Your iPhone Instantly
Why is your phone suddenly running at a snail’s pace, you may be wondering? Why does it take forever to download apps, search for sites, send and receive texts — basically, to do everything that it used to do at a much faster speed? The truth is you could be doing everything right, but your phone is vulnerable to time. On top of that, some of the habits you have acquired over the years or settings that you haven’t been taking advantage of or disabling could also be contributing to a slower device. Tech Expert Jacob Smith from Desktopman.com outlines five ways you can help speed up your iPhone instantly.
CNET
How to Take iOS 16's Most Annoying Features Off Your iPhone
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. iOS 16, the latest iPhone software update from Apple, has been out for a week now, and users are starting to figure out their most and least favorite new features. Unsending or editing text messages? Thumbs up. Easily removing people or objects from photos? Sure thing. But iPhone users are much less certain about the new search button on the home screen, or the unexpected personal photo pop-ups.
PC Magazine
Erase Embarrassing Typos: How to Edit, Unsend Texts on Your iPhone
How many times have you sent a text only to realize too late that it contained a mistake? Have you ever sent a text to the wrong person? If you're wishing there was a way to reverse all those autocorrect fails, Apple's latest version of iOS lets users edit and unsend messages.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Phone Arena
Bug-killing iOS 16.03 is coming soon; update will exterminate the dreaded Apple Mail bug
According to MacRumors, Apple is prepping iOS 16.0.3 to exterminate persistent bugs that have affected iPhone users. Late in September, Apple dropped iOS 16.0.2 to get rid of a nasty bug that made the iPhone 14 Pro models shake and grind when recording videos on third-party apps like TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat. Originally, there was concern that the issue was hardware related which could have forced Apple to ship out replacement units for affected phones.
Apple Insider
iPhone crash detection calls cops to deadly wreck
The new crash detection feature of iPhone 14 was triggered after the black Honda Accord's collision around 2:15 a.m. local time in near 56th and Randolph in Lincoln, Nebraska. "When officers arrived," said local police in a statement, "they found the car, believed to be a black Honda Accord, had been eastbound near the intersection. Preliminarily, it appears it crossed the roadway and struck a tree in a yard on the north side of Randolph St."
Apple making BIG change to your iPhone after fans moaned about new feature
APPLE is tweaking the iPhone's new battery symbol with a slightly slicker design. It follows Apple fan complaints over the fact that the battery icon didn't deplete as it drained. The new icon – introduced this month with iOS 16 – finally added a number to represent battery percentage....
9to5Mac
iPhone haptic keyboard: How to tap into it in iOS 16
One of the upgrades with iOS 16 that’s a bit under the radar is the ability to use haptic feedback with the native keyboard. Here’s how to turn on the iPhone haptic keyboard and why it’s preferable to third-party keyboards. While we’ve seen third-party keyboards like Google’s...
technewstoday.com
How to Turn Off iPhone Without Screen
Although iPhones seem comparatively robust, they often run into problems like the screen not responding at all. Sometimes, the touchscreen may glitch or freeze, or show a blank white screen. When you’re having issues with the screen, it can be tricky to turn off the iPhone as the usual way...
Apple Insider
Apple Watch SE 2022 review: The best entry point for Apple Watch
The second-generation Apple Watch SE upgrade is the ideal starter Apple Watch, and the best choice for parents who want their child to have one. When Apple introduced the first Apple Watch SE, it became an extremely attractive option for users who wanted a low-cost smartwatch that worked with their iPhone, while also offering many of the comforts of newer models.
Apple Insider
How to use Photos features new to iOS 16
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — It doesn't look as if Photos changed much iniOS 16, but there are many more options and controls that you will come to rely on. Here's how to get the most out of it.
CNET
iPhone Battery Meter in iOS 16: Why Apple Is Making a Change
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple's latest mobile software update for the iPhone -- iOS 16 -- is chockful of cool new features, but nobody's perfect. iOS 16 also comes with new changes that some users have found annoying, like the Search button on the home screen.
How to turn off the iPhone 14 Pro’s Dynamic Island
When Apple unveiled the iPhone 14 Pro’s Dynamic Island, I explained that I thought the feature was brilliant, but that I’d also like to turn it off as soon as I got my hands on the device. I worried that the animations might be too annoying, as a person who has reduced the motion of the iPhone user interface any time Apple has let me.
Apple Insider
How to turn off the iPhone 14 Pro Always-On display
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple hasn't provided any precise customization options with its Always-On display on theiPhone 14 Pro, but it has given us a simple way to turn it off.
daystech.org
Apple no longer signing iOS 16.0 and 16.0.1, blocking downgrades
IOS 16 was officially released to the public on September 12 after three months of beta testing. Since then, Apple has launched two minor updates: iOS 16.0.1 and iOS 16.0.2. Now, the corporate has stopped signing each iOS 16.0 and iOS 16.0.1, which implies customers can now not downgrade from iOS 16.0.2.
Apple Insider
iOS 16.1 won't bring Adaptive Transparency to old AirPods Pro
Apple's Adaptive Transparency feature of the AirPods Pro 2 won't be retrofitted into the original model, with the inclusion of the feature in an iOS 16.1 beta said to be a mistake. Apple's third beta of iOS 16.1 unexpectedly included an option within the Settings app to seemingly enable Adaptive...
Comments / 0