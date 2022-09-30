PEORIA, Ill. — It was a full room at Bradley University’s Alumni Center on Monday night for a debate between Illinois’ 17th congressional district hopefuls. Republican candidate Esther Joy King has a law degree and served as a JAG Officer in the Army Reserve. She narrowly lost the last election to Cheri Bustos, who is not running for re-election.

PEORIA, IL ・ 16 HOURS AGO