FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
1027superhits.com
One person dead in officer-involved shooting in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Police responded to a ShotSpotter alert around 10:12 p.m. Monday near Martin Luther King Park on the city’s south side. Upon arrival, officers were involved in a shooting with one person. Police Chief Eric Echevarria says the subject was pronounced dead at the scene.
1027superhits.com
Woman injured in Peoria shooting Saturday night
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Police were called just before 9:30 p.m. Saturday to the area of W. Columbia Terrace and N. Flora Avenue for back-to-back ShotSpotter alerts of 15 rounds each. Peoria Public Information Officer Semone Roth says while police were enroute, dispatch advised them that there was an...
1027superhits.com
17th District debate fills the house at Bradley
PEORIA, Ill. — It was a full room at Bradley University’s Alumni Center on Monday night for a debate between Illinois’ 17th congressional district hopefuls. Republican candidate Esther Joy King has a law degree and served as a JAG Officer in the Army Reserve. She narrowly lost the last election to Cheri Bustos, who is not running for re-election.
1027superhits.com
Man pleads guilty to federal PPP fraud
PEORIA, Ill. – A rural Knox County resident has pleaded guilty in federal court to charges accusing him of defrauding the Payroll Protection Program set up at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Court records indicate Michael Patch, 64, of Saint Augustine pleaded guilty last week in Peoria to...
