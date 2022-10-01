Read full article on original website
Related
WAPT
Local travel club, Mississippi's top HS basketball star working to elevate platforms for girl ball players
FLOWOOD, Miss. — The Jackson-based Sisterhood elite travel basketball club partnered with two professional trainers to offer free practices to girls every Sunday for six weeks. "It's free, we don't want anything, we're not charging anybody. We just want to give the opportunity," trainer Charles Lewis said. On the...
WLBT
Things To Know for Monday, October 3
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. The United States Postal Service is hosting a job fair Tuesday,...
How Much Does It Cost to Play the Country Club of Jackson, Home of the PGA Tour Sanderson Farms Championship?
A look at membership costs for the Country Club of Jackson. The post How Much Does It Cost to Play the Country Club of Jackson, Home of the PGA Tour Sanderson Farms Championship? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
WAPT
Mississippi State Fair kicks off this week
JACKSON, Miss. — The countdown is underway for the start of theMississippi State Fair. The fair kicks off at 11 a.m. Thursday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Gate 1. Fairgoers can continue to expect the best of carnival rides and games, fair food, livestock shows and the Zerbini Family Circus.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jackson Cannabis Trade Show taking place this weekend
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Lucky Leaf Expo will host a trade show on October 7 and 8 at the Jackson Convention Complex. Medical marijuana dispensaries are expected to open across the state before the year ends. “We believe the Mississippi market will be tremendously large because of the no cap license that the state has […]
vicksburgnews.com
Fall break to begin Friday for VWSD students
The Vicksburg-Warren School District will be observing fall break on Friday, Oct. 7 through Tuesday, Oct. 11. Teachers will return on Oct. 11 for Professional Development. Students will return on Tuesday, Oct. 11 at their normal schedule.
WLBT
Magic of Lights coming to Brandon Amphitheater on November 18
BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - A light show that doesn’t make too many stops in the South is making its way to the Brandon Amphitheater this holiday season. The Magic of Lights is coming to Brandon for the first time ever as this area right here behind the amphitheater is going to look a lot different in the next two weeks, according to Mayor Butch Lee.
desotocountynews.com
State Fair opens Thursday in Jackson
Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson and the Mississippi State Fairgrounds invites the public to experience new attractions at the 2022 Mississippi State Fair and reminds fair goers of several items to “Know Before You Go.” The Mississippi State Fair takes place Oct. 6-16 at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds.
RELATED PEOPLE
WAPT
Alcorn celebrates 150 years with gala
JACKSON, Miss. — Alcorn State University celebrated 150 years with a gala on Saturday. The event was held at the Jackson Convention Complex. Funds raised from the event benefit scholarships, staff and students, as well as research and programming. 16 WAPT's Troy Johnson emceed the event. R&B singer Charlie...
Jackson Free Press
EDITOR'S NOTE: Mississippi, the Birthplace (and Future) of America’s Music
Over the Easter weekend, I got Mexican food. This was a special trip, as my parents moved to the tiny town of Poplarville, Miss., a little over a year ago. While there is plenty to love in Poplarville, a sprawling food oasis it is not. We drove about 24 minutes, crossing state lines, into Bogalusa, La., for a plate of fajitas and some chips and salsa, which tasted a bit like spicy ketchup but was pretty dang delicious all the same.
WAPT
Plans underway for new entertainment center in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. — A new family entertainment center could be coming to Jackson soon. The Jackson City Council approved the Jackson Planning Board's recommendation to grant a permit to allow Spinners to open on County Line Road in the building which once housed Academy Sports. Spinners is a game...
Vicksburg Post
Vicksburg Police called to wreck at North Washington and 61 North
Vicksburg police have been called to a wreck involving a pickup truck and an 18-wheeler at the intersection of North Washington Street and U.S. 61 North that occurred about 3 p.m. According to preliminary but unconfirmed reports, the driver of the pickup was ejected. About John Surratt. John Surratt is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WAPT
Stokes wants state to clear abandoned tire shop
JACKSON, Miss. — Ward 3 Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes wants the state to intervene and clear an abandoned tire shop. Stokes said the site at Holmes Avenue and Medgar Evers Boulevard is an environmental hazard. Stokes claims tires are covering at least an acre around the property. "We...
WDAM-TV
Missing Person: Fayette man last seen in Laurel
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department issued a missing person report for a Fayette man on Tuesday. Police said that 25-year-old Rasheem Ryelle Carter was last seen on October 2 at the Super 8 hotel in Laurel. They also said that no vehicle description is available. Carter...
Vicksburg Post
VOLUNTEER OF THE WEEK: Miss Mississippi finalist Charity Lockridge makes time to volunteer
This week’s Vicksburg Post Volunteer of the Week is Charity Lockridge, who volunteers at the United Way of West Central Mississippi. Lockridge is a 24-year-old Vicksburg native. She works at Nash Family Dentistry and this past summer was given the opportunity to be first runner-up at Miss Mississippi 2022.
WLBT
A church outside Miss. designates $1M to JSU to assist students with water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State University is getting a generous out-of-state gift to offset costs relating to the ongoing water crisis in Jackson. Alfred Street Baptist, in Alexandria, Virginia, has designated $1 million to Jackson State University. Nearly $400,000 of the donation will be earmarked to help replenish the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
breezynews.com
Child Molestation and DUI Child Endangerment in Leake and Attala Arrests
KIM A EDWARDS, 47, of McCool, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Shoplifting, ACSO. Bond $5,000, $1,000. TROY D EDWARDS, 33, of McCool, Shoplifting, Possession of Paraphernalia, Failure to Yield to Blue Lights, No Insurance, ACSO. Bond $1,000, $1,000, $1,000, $1,000. GREGORY J ERVIN, 48, of Brandon, DUI – 1st,...
Utilities assistance event to help Jackson neighbors
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Clergy of Prison Reform and the Davis Temple Church of God will host a utilities assistance event for Jackson residents. The event will take place on Saturday, October 1 and will be held at Davis Temple Church of God on 1700 Dalton Street. The event will start at 11:00 a.m. […]
Body found at old Jackson gas station
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A death investigation is underway after a man’s body was found at an old Jackson gas station. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said the body was found at the old Shell gas station on Robinson Road. The man was found unresponsive by the employees of the Car Care Clinic across the […]
WLBT
Fondren restaurant says hiring challenges, water leads to closure
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A popular Fondren restaurant has closed its doors permanently, citing hiring and water challenges. Babalu announced that it was ceasing operations, effective Friday, September 30. “It is with a heavy heart we announce the closure of Babalu Jackson,” the sign reads. “Due to multiple challenges, including...
Comments / 0