Mental Health

inForney.com

Julia Fox suffers from ADHD

Jula Fox suffers from ADHD. The 32-year-old star - who previously dated rapper Kanye West following his divorce from Kim Kardashian - took to social media on Saturday (01.02.22) where she spoke out about struggling with productivity issues and described suffering from the neurological disorder which causes a lack of control over impulsive decisions as "very tough."
CELEBRITIES
inForney.com

I'll always stand up for myself, says Shania Twain

Shania Twain will always "stand up for [herself]". The 57-year-old singer has "been accused of a lot of things" during her career - but Shania will always defend her corner. She explained: "I've been accused of changing the sound of country music forever. But I've also been accused of ruining country. I've been accused of a lot of things."
CELEBRITIES
inForney.com

James Bond boss recalls 'distressing' meeting with Amy Winehouse

James Bond boss Barbara Broccoli attended a "distressing" meeting with Amy Winehouse over the theme song for 'Quantum Of Solace'. The late singer was among the stars in the running to sing the theme tune for the 2008 film, but Bond producer Barbara has revealed Amy wasn't really an option for the job because she came across as "very fragile emotionally" with the movie mogul calling the situation "very tragic".
MUSIC
inForney.com

Tia Mowry splits from husband

Tia Mowry has split from her husband. The 44-year-old actress has split from Cory Hardrict - the father of her children Cree, 11, and four-year-old Cairo - after 14 years of marriage but has vowed to "maintain a friendship" with him. She announced on Instagram: "I wanted to share that...
CELEBRITIES
inForney.com

Jodie Turner-Smith slams Kanye West

Jodie Turner-Smith has branded Kanye West "disgusting". The 'Queen and Slim' actress has hit out at the "embarrassing" rapper after he caused controversy with his Yeezy fashion show in Paris on Monday (03.10.22) by wearing a 'White Lives Matter' t-shirt and urged the 45-year-old star to stop sharing his "toxic" opinions.
CELEBRITIES
inForney.com

Brad Pitt accused of 'choking' one of his kids and 'striking' another in the face

Brad Pitt allegedly "choked" one of his children and "struck" another in the face during an explosive row in 2016. The 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' actor's ex-wife Angelina Jolie has filed a cross complaint as part of a legal battle over Château Miraval, the winery they once owned together, and in the documents, she has detailed shocking details about the altercation on a private plane that led to the breakdown of their marriage, including that he allegedly "grabbed" the actress "by the head".
CELEBRITIES
inForney.com

Lance Bass is 'so happy' for Britney Spears

Lance Bass is "so happy" for Britney Spears. The 40-year-old pop star - who regained control of her multimillion-dollar fortune and various aspects of her life when a conservatorship governed by her family was terminated back in 2021 - returned to music with fellow legend Sir Elton John back in August with 'Hold Me Closer', and NSYNC star Lance, 43, admitted that he is so "glad" to see Britney back in the charts.
MUSIC
inForney.com

Kim Kardashian wants Florence Pugh to be her new best friend

Kim Kardashian is keen to become pals with Florence Pugh. The SKIMS founder recently confessed she is “obsessed” with the ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ star since seeing her in the psychological drama alongside Harry Styles, and now it’s claimed the 41-year-old reality star is on a mission to hang out with the 26-year-old Brit.
CELEBRITIES
inForney.com

Meghan King was 'completely horrified' by her nose job

Meghan King was left "completely horrified" by her nose job. The 38-year-old reality star had undergone rhinoplasty surgery back in August admitted that she was "not prepared" for the post-op swelling and threw up at the sight of her new face. She said: "I was stunned. The doctor did very...
CELEBRITIES
inForney.com

Constance Wu feared being fired if she complained about harassment

Constance Wu was "scared" of losing her job if she reported the sexual harassment she allegedly experienced on the 'Fresh Off the Boat' set. The 40-year-old actress recently that she was harassed by a producer on the sitcom but she felt her ordeal was "pretty common" and not "that bad" in comparison to other situations she had faced.
PUBLIC SAFETY
inForney.com

Melanie C found it hilarious when her sexuality was questioned in the 90s

Melanie C has "always felt female". The Spice Girl may have been nicknamed Sporty Spice in the girl group and known for donning tracksuits and trainers, but she admits she always found it hilarious when her sexuality was questioned because of her style and image, because she's always been sure of her sexual preference and gender identity.
MUSIC
