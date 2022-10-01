Brad Pitt allegedly "choked" one of his children and "struck" another in the face during an explosive row in 2016. The 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' actor's ex-wife Angelina Jolie has filed a cross complaint as part of a legal battle over Château Miraval, the winery they once owned together, and in the documents, she has detailed shocking details about the altercation on a private plane that led to the breakdown of their marriage, including that he allegedly "grabbed" the actress "by the head".

