Julia Fox suffers from ADHD
Jula Fox suffers from ADHD. The 32-year-old star - who previously dated rapper Kanye West following his divorce from Kim Kardashian - took to social media on Saturday (01.02.22) where she spoke out about struggling with productivity issues and described suffering from the neurological disorder which causes a lack of control over impulsive decisions as "very tough."
Kelly Osbourne says her parents have been 'incredible' throughout her pregnancy
Kelly Osbourne says her parents have been "incredible" throughout her pregnancy. The 37-year-old star - who is the daughter of Black Sabbath rocker Ozzy, 73, and his wife Sharon,69, - is expecting her first child with Slipknot DJ Sid Wilson and explained that her parents have been there "every step of the way" while her boyfriend is away on tour.
I'll always stand up for myself, says Shania Twain
Shania Twain will always "stand up for [herself]". The 57-year-old singer has "been accused of a lot of things" during her career - but Shania will always defend her corner. She explained: "I've been accused of changing the sound of country music forever. But I've also been accused of ruining country. I've been accused of a lot of things."
Post Malone struggles being away from his baby daughter on tour
Post Malone admits it's "really tough" being away from his daughter on the road. The 'Circles' hitmaker confirmed he had become a father for the first time in June, and he has admitted it's "heartbreaking" whenever he is apart from his baby girl for long periods. He told GQ: “It’s...
Ashton Kutcher remembers drunkenly telling Mila Kunis he loves her for the first time
Ashton Kutcher was drunk the first time he professed his love to Mila Kunis. The 44-year-old actor - who met his now-wife when they were teenage co-stars on classic sitcom 'That 70s Show' but didn't start dating until 2012 - has recalled the moment he told her he loves her.
Stranger Things star Caleb McLaughlin has faced racism since first appearing on the show
Caleb McLaughlin has felt the "toll" of racism since rising to fame on 'Stranger Things'. The 20-year-old actor - who has played Lucas Sinclair on the show since its first series launched on Netflix in 2016 and has appeared in all four seasons to date - has recalled the treatment he's been forced to deal with over the years.
Julia Fox overwhelmed by OCD counting habit if she ’s not ‘smoking weed’
Julia Fox says she is overwhelmed by her OCD counting habit if she is not “smoking weed”. The ‘Uncut Gems’ actress, 32, opened up about how it has been “very difficult” managing her career while suffering from obsessive compulsiveness and ADHD – attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.
James Bond boss recalls 'distressing' meeting with Amy Winehouse
James Bond boss Barbara Broccoli attended a "distressing" meeting with Amy Winehouse over the theme song for 'Quantum Of Solace'. The late singer was among the stars in the running to sing the theme tune for the 2008 film, but Bond producer Barbara has revealed Amy wasn't really an option for the job because she came across as "very fragile emotionally" with the movie mogul calling the situation "very tragic".
Tia Mowry splits from husband
Tia Mowry has split from her husband. The 44-year-old actress has split from Cory Hardrict - the father of her children Cree, 11, and four-year-old Cairo - after 14 years of marriage but has vowed to "maintain a friendship" with him. She announced on Instagram: "I wanted to share that...
Jodie Turner-Smith slams Kanye West
Jodie Turner-Smith has branded Kanye West "disgusting". The 'Queen and Slim' actress has hit out at the "embarrassing" rapper after he caused controversy with his Yeezy fashion show in Paris on Monday (03.10.22) by wearing a 'White Lives Matter' t-shirt and urged the 45-year-old star to stop sharing his "toxic" opinions.
Girls Aloud won’t sing together in tribute to Sarah Harding when they reunite at charity gala in her memory
Kimberley Walsh says Girls Aloud will not sing together in tribute to Sarah Harding when they reunite at a charity gala in memory of their late bandmate. The 40-year-old told The Sun on Sunday night (02.10.22) it would not “feel right” for them to perform as a band on stage at The Primrose Ball event.
Brad Pitt accused of 'choking' one of his kids and 'striking' another in the face
Brad Pitt allegedly "choked" one of his children and "struck" another in the face during an explosive row in 2016. The 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' actor's ex-wife Angelina Jolie has filed a cross complaint as part of a legal battle over Château Miraval, the winery they once owned together, and in the documents, she has detailed shocking details about the altercation on a private plane that led to the breakdown of their marriage, including that he allegedly "grabbed" the actress "by the head".
Lance Bass is 'so happy' for Britney Spears
Lance Bass is "so happy" for Britney Spears. The 40-year-old pop star - who regained control of her multimillion-dollar fortune and various aspects of her life when a conservatorship governed by her family was terminated back in 2021 - returned to music with fellow legend Sir Elton John back in August with 'Hold Me Closer', and NSYNC star Lance, 43, admitted that he is so "glad" to see Britney back in the charts.
Elizabeth Olsen remembers first panic attacks at 21 years old
Elizabeth Olsen thought she was going to "drop dead" after suffering her first panic attack. The 33-year-old actress was 21 and living in New York City when she started experiencing the attacks "on the hour every hour" for a six month spell. She told Variety: "I didn’t understand what anxiety...
Topher Grace and Ashley Hinshaw expecting third child together
Topher Grace and Ashley Hinshaw are expecting their third child together. The 'That 70's Show' actor and his wife already have daughter Mabel Jane, four, and another baby born in 2020, together and they are set to expand their family. Speaking to Kelly Clarkson on her chat show, Topher said:...
Kim Kardashian wants Florence Pugh to be her new best friend
Kim Kardashian is keen to become pals with Florence Pugh. The SKIMS founder recently confessed she is “obsessed” with the ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ star since seeing her in the psychological drama alongside Harry Styles, and now it’s claimed the 41-year-old reality star is on a mission to hang out with the 26-year-old Brit.
Meghan King was 'completely horrified' by her nose job
Meghan King was left "completely horrified" by her nose job. The 38-year-old reality star had undergone rhinoplasty surgery back in August admitted that she was "not prepared" for the post-op swelling and threw up at the sight of her new face. She said: "I was stunned. The doctor did very...
Mila Kunis leaves the door open when she's in the bathroom
Mila Kunis leaves the door open when she uses the bathroom. The 39-year-old actress has Wyatt, seven, and Dimitri, five, with her husband Ashton Kutcher, and she's revealed that they have a strict family policy of keeping all of the doors open at home. Speaking about their unusual house rule,...
Constance Wu feared being fired if she complained about harassment
Constance Wu was "scared" of losing her job if she reported the sexual harassment she allegedly experienced on the 'Fresh Off the Boat' set. The 40-year-old actress recently that she was harassed by a producer on the sitcom but she felt her ordeal was "pretty common" and not "that bad" in comparison to other situations she had faced.
Melanie C found it hilarious when her sexuality was questioned in the 90s
Melanie C has "always felt female". The Spice Girl may have been nicknamed Sporty Spice in the girl group and known for donning tracksuits and trainers, but she admits she always found it hilarious when her sexuality was questioned because of her style and image, because she's always been sure of her sexual preference and gender identity.
