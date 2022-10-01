Read full article on original website
Kim Kardashian launches a home accessories collection
Kim Kardashian is launching a home accessories collection. The 41-year-old star has revealed that her new collection - which includes a vanity tray, round container, canister, tissue box and waste basket - will be released on October 6. Kim - who lives in a $60 million mansion in Hidden Hills,...
Kanye West makes surprise modelling debut at Paris Fashion Week
Kanye West made his surprise modelling debut at Paris Fashion Week on Sunday (02.10.22). The 45-year-old rapper and Yeezy designer - who has legally changed his name to Ye - opened Balenciaga’s SS23 show, walking down a muddy catwalk. Demna, creative director of the luxury fashion brand, explained that...
Jodie Turner-Smith slams Kanye West
Jodie Turner-Smith has branded Kanye West "disgusting". The 'Queen and Slim' actress has hit out at the "embarrassing" rapper after he caused controversy with his Yeezy fashion show in Paris on Monday (03.10.22) by wearing a 'White Lives Matter' t-shirt and urged the 45-year-old star to stop sharing his "toxic" opinions.
Kim Kardashian wants Florence Pugh to be her new best friend
Kim Kardashian is keen to become pals with Florence Pugh. The SKIMS founder recently confessed she is “obsessed” with the ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ star since seeing her in the psychological drama alongside Harry Styles, and now it’s claimed the 41-year-old reality star is on a mission to hang out with the 26-year-old Brit.
Julia Fox suffers from ADHD
Jula Fox suffers from ADHD. The 32-year-old star - who previously dated rapper Kanye West following his divorce from Kim Kardashian - took to social media on Saturday (01.02.22) where she spoke out about struggling with productivity issues and described suffering from the neurological disorder which causes a lack of control over impulsive decisions as "very tough."
Lance Bass is 'so happy' for Britney Spears
Lance Bass is "so happy" for Britney Spears. The 40-year-old pop star - who regained control of her multimillion-dollar fortune and various aspects of her life when a conservatorship governed by her family was terminated back in 2021 - returned to music with fellow legend Sir Elton John back in August with 'Hold Me Closer', and NSYNC star Lance, 43, admitted that he is so "glad" to see Britney back in the charts.
James Bond boss recalls 'distressing' meeting with Amy Winehouse
James Bond boss Barbara Broccoli attended a "distressing" meeting with Amy Winehouse over the theme song for 'Quantum Of Solace'. The late singer was among the stars in the running to sing the theme tune for the 2008 film, but Bond producer Barbara has revealed Amy wasn't really an option for the job because she came across as "very fragile emotionally" with the movie mogul calling the situation "very tragic".
Meghan King was 'completely horrified' by her nose job
Meghan King was left "completely horrified" by her nose job. The 38-year-old reality star had undergone rhinoplasty surgery back in August admitted that she was "not prepared" for the post-op swelling and threw up at the sight of her new face. She said: "I was stunned. The doctor did very...
Post Malone struggles being away from his baby daughter on tour
Post Malone admits it's "really tough" being away from his daughter on the road. The 'Circles' hitmaker confirmed he had become a father for the first time in June, and he has admitted it's "heartbreaking" whenever he is apart from his baby girl for long periods. He told GQ: “It’s...
Kelly Osbourne says her parents have been 'incredible' throughout her pregnancy
Kelly Osbourne says her parents have been "incredible" throughout her pregnancy. The 37-year-old star - who is the daughter of Black Sabbath rocker Ozzy, 73, and his wife Sharon,69, - is expecting her first child with Slipknot DJ Sid Wilson and explained that her parents have been there "every step of the way" while her boyfriend is away on tour.
Keke Palmer launches her own digital network
Keke Palmer is launching her own digital network. The 29-year-old actress has taken to social media to announce that she's launching KeyTV, with the ambition of showcasing a "new generation of creators". The Hollywood star - whose real name is Lauren - said in an Instagram video: "Hi, I'm Lauren...
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo are 'doing great' amid cheating scandal
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo are "doing great" amid their cheating scandal. The 34-year-old model is expecting her third child with her Maroon 5 star husband Adam, 43, and although he had recently been accused of messaging other women in a flirtatious manner, she still turned up to support him at The Event fundraiser hosted by The Shaquille O’Neal Foundation, where he played a 40-minute set.
Kesha's mum explains Cannibal's Jeffrey Dahmer lyric
Kesha's mum Pebe Sebert has revealed she wrote the controversial lyric about serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer in her daughter's song 'Cannibal'. The 2010 track has been thrust back into the spotlight following the release of Netflix's new drama 'Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story' starring Evan Peters with many suggesting it was insensitive to the victims to name-check the multiple murderer in the song as the pop star sang: "Be too sweet and you'll be a goner. Yeah, I'll pull a Jeffrey Dahmer."
Brad Pitt accused of 'choking' one of his kids and 'striking' another in the face
Brad Pitt allegedly "choked" one of his children and "struck" another in the face during an explosive row in 2016. The 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' actor's ex-wife Angelina Jolie has filed a cross complaint as part of a legal battle over Château Miraval, the winery they once owned together, and in the documents, she has detailed shocking details about the altercation on a private plane that led to the breakdown of their marriage, including that he allegedly "grabbed" the actress "by the head".
Girls Aloud won’t sing together in tribute to Sarah Harding when they reunite at charity gala in her memory
Kimberley Walsh says Girls Aloud will not sing together in tribute to Sarah Harding when they reunite at a charity gala in memory of their late bandmate. The 40-year-old told The Sun on Sunday night (02.10.22) it would not “feel right” for them to perform as a band on stage at The Primrose Ball event.
Kaley Cuoco had to keep her relationship with Big Bang Theory co-star Johnny Galecki a secret
Kaley Cuoco had to keep her relationship with Johnny Galecki a secret. The 36-year-old actress started dating 'Big Bang Theory co-star Johnny, 47, around the time their fictional counterparts on the hit sitcom were about to get together and kept schtum about their real-life arrangement in case it "ruined" things for the fans.
Stranger Things star Caleb McLaughlin has faced racism since first appearing on the show
Caleb McLaughlin has felt the "toll" of racism since rising to fame on 'Stranger Things'. The 20-year-old actor - who has played Lucas Sinclair on the show since its first series launched on Netflix in 2016 and has appeared in all four seasons to date - has recalled the treatment he's been forced to deal with over the years.
Topher Grace and Ashley Hinshaw expecting third child together
Topher Grace and Ashley Hinshaw are expecting their third child together. The 'That 70's Show' actor and his wife already have daughter Mabel Jane, four, and another baby born in 2020, together and they are set to expand their family. Speaking to Kelly Clarkson on her chat show, Topher said:...
I'll always stand up for myself, says Shania Twain
Shania Twain will always "stand up for [herself]". The 57-year-old singer has "been accused of a lot of things" during her career - but Shania will always defend her corner. She explained: "I've been accused of changing the sound of country music forever. But I've also been accused of ruining country. I've been accused of a lot of things."
Don Cheadle's Armor Wars being redeveloped as feature film
Marvel's 'Armor Wars' project is being redeveloped as a feature film. Don Cheadle had been due to reprise his long-running MCU role as Colonel James 'Rhodey' Rhodes AKA War Machine for a Disney+ series, but it has now been decided to transfer the project to the big screen instead. Sources...
