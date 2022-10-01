ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
inForney.com

Kim Kardashian launches a home accessories collection

Kim Kardashian is launching a home accessories collection. The 41-year-old star has revealed that her new collection - which includes a vanity tray, round container, canister, tissue box and waste basket - will be released on October 6. Kim - who lives in a $60 million mansion in Hidden Hills,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
inForney.com

Jodie Turner-Smith slams Kanye West

Jodie Turner-Smith has branded Kanye West "disgusting". The 'Queen and Slim' actress has hit out at the "embarrassing" rapper after he caused controversy with his Yeezy fashion show in Paris on Monday (03.10.22) by wearing a 'White Lives Matter' t-shirt and urged the 45-year-old star to stop sharing his "toxic" opinions.
CELEBRITIES
inForney.com

Kim Kardashian wants Florence Pugh to be her new best friend

Kim Kardashian is keen to become pals with Florence Pugh. The SKIMS founder recently confessed she is “obsessed” with the ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ star since seeing her in the psychological drama alongside Harry Styles, and now it’s claimed the 41-year-old reality star is on a mission to hang out with the 26-year-old Brit.
CELEBRITIES
inForney.com

Julia Fox suffers from ADHD

Jula Fox suffers from ADHD. The 32-year-old star - who previously dated rapper Kanye West following his divorce from Kim Kardashian - took to social media on Saturday (01.02.22) where she spoke out about struggling with productivity issues and described suffering from the neurological disorder which causes a lack of control over impulsive decisions as "very tough."
CELEBRITIES
inForney.com

Lance Bass is 'so happy' for Britney Spears

Lance Bass is "so happy" for Britney Spears. The 40-year-old pop star - who regained control of her multimillion-dollar fortune and various aspects of her life when a conservatorship governed by her family was terminated back in 2021 - returned to music with fellow legend Sir Elton John back in August with 'Hold Me Closer', and NSYNC star Lance, 43, admitted that he is so "glad" to see Britney back in the charts.
MUSIC
inForney.com

James Bond boss recalls 'distressing' meeting with Amy Winehouse

James Bond boss Barbara Broccoli attended a "distressing" meeting with Amy Winehouse over the theme song for 'Quantum Of Solace'. The late singer was among the stars in the running to sing the theme tune for the 2008 film, but Bond producer Barbara has revealed Amy wasn't really an option for the job because she came across as "very fragile emotionally" with the movie mogul calling the situation "very tragic".
MUSIC
inForney.com

Meghan King was 'completely horrified' by her nose job

Meghan King was left "completely horrified" by her nose job. The 38-year-old reality star had undergone rhinoplasty surgery back in August admitted that she was "not prepared" for the post-op swelling and threw up at the sight of her new face. She said: "I was stunned. The doctor did very...
CELEBRITIES
inForney.com

Keke Palmer launches her own digital network

Keke Palmer is launching her own digital network. The 29-year-old actress has taken to social media to announce that she's launching KeyTV, with the ambition of showcasing a "new generation of creators". The Hollywood star - whose real name is Lauren - said in an Instagram video: "Hi, I'm Lauren...
CELEBRITIES
inForney.com

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo are 'doing great' amid cheating scandal

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo are "doing great" amid their cheating scandal. The 34-year-old model is expecting her third child with her Maroon 5 star husband Adam, 43, and although he had recently been accused of messaging other women in a flirtatious manner, she still turned up to support him at The Event fundraiser hosted by The Shaquille O’Neal Foundation, where he played a 40-minute set.
CELEBRITIES
inForney.com

Kesha's mum explains Cannibal's Jeffrey Dahmer lyric

Kesha's mum Pebe Sebert has revealed she wrote the controversial lyric about serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer in her daughter's song 'Cannibal'. The 2010 track has been thrust back into the spotlight following the release of Netflix's new drama 'Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story' starring Evan Peters with many suggesting it was insensitive to the victims to name-check the multiple murderer in the song as the pop star sang: "Be too sweet and you'll be a goner. Yeah, I'll pull a Jeffrey Dahmer."
CELEBRITIES
inForney.com

Brad Pitt accused of 'choking' one of his kids and 'striking' another in the face

Brad Pitt allegedly "choked" one of his children and "struck" another in the face during an explosive row in 2016. The 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' actor's ex-wife Angelina Jolie has filed a cross complaint as part of a legal battle over Château Miraval, the winery they once owned together, and in the documents, she has detailed shocking details about the altercation on a private plane that led to the breakdown of their marriage, including that he allegedly "grabbed" the actress "by the head".
CELEBRITIES
inForney.com

I'll always stand up for myself, says Shania Twain

Shania Twain will always "stand up for [herself]". The 57-year-old singer has "been accused of a lot of things" during her career - but Shania will always defend her corner. She explained: "I've been accused of changing the sound of country music forever. But I've also been accused of ruining country. I've been accused of a lot of things."
CELEBRITIES
inForney.com

Don Cheadle's Armor Wars being redeveloped as feature film

Marvel's 'Armor Wars' project is being redeveloped as a feature film. Don Cheadle had been due to reprise his long-running MCU role as Colonel James 'Rhodey' Rhodes AKA War Machine for a Disney+ series, but it has now been decided to transfer the project to the big screen instead. Sources...
MOVIES
inForney.com

