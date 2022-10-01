Read full article on original website
The Heart & Soul Music Festival (Ticketed Event)
The legendary Isley Brothers with Con Funk Shun, Kut Klose, Howard Hewett & Leela James Saturday, October 8, 2022. Event begins at 3 pm. Regardless of the pandemic status we have reduced the capacity by 20%. We will have sanitizer stations throughout the venue. Tickets that are on the Left...
LIST: Fall festivals set for this weekend in Central Florida
Looking for an excuse to go outside and enjoy the beautiful fall weather? There are a number of fall festivals taking place in Central Florida this weekend. Celebrate Octoberfest in Downtown Avalon Park on Friday, Oct. 7. The event kicks off from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. with a beer garden preview in Town Park and continues with a community festival featuring live music, food vendors and Alpine dancing. The event is free and family-friendly.
Jollibee announces Orlando opening date
The long wait for Filipino fast food is nearly over in Orlando. Jollibee will finally open its first location in the City Beautiful on October 29. The location has been hotly anticipated for over a year, with eagle-eyed fans jumping at every new development at the property near the University of Central Florida.
Disney in Florida hosting largest-ever ‘HBCU Week’ in October
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla.—High school students from across the Southeast and beyond will descend on Walt Disney World Resort in October for the largest-ever HBCU Week featuring a huge college fair, a parade of high-stepping marching bands, a fierce battle of the bands and a live ESPN broadcast. A...
Bad As’s Burgers getting ready to open in Orlando. Here’s what we know
ORLANDO, Fla. – Chef John Collazo is getting ready to open up a new concept in Orlando’s Curry Ford West neighborhood. Collazo, who owns Milk District staple Bad As’s Sandwich, is opening Bad As’s Burgers at 4205 Curry Ford Road — which used to house Kathi Rolls before it closed on May 27.
Chopper video shows view of Orlando area flooding after Hurricane Ian
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Recovery after Hurricane Ian in Florida continues after the storm slammed in to the state’s southwest coast Wednesday as a Category 4 hurricane. A video provided by TMX from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office shows an aerial view of severe flooding in the Orlando area on Friday. Major areas including Alafaya […]
Our Favorite Fall Festivals, Pumpkin Patches and More
Temperatures may still hover close to 80 even in our coolest months, but any remotely “crisp” day by Florida standards warrants a visit to the closest fall festival, pumpkin patch or craft brewery. Fall festivities start a little early around... The post Our Favorite Fall Festivals, Pumpkin Patches and More appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
EPCOT Candlelight Processional: Disney announces celebrity narrators for this year
ORLANDO, Fla. - EPCOT's holiday fan-favorite Candlelight Processional is returning this year – and so are celebrity narrators!. The Candlelight Processional will return on Nov. 25 and lasts through Dec. 30 as part of the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays presented by AdventHealth. Celebrities are joined by the Voices of Liberty acapella ensemble, a 50-piece live orchestra and massed choirs as they present a heartwarming retelling of the traditional Christmas story.
City of Orlando closes lakes until further notice
The City of Orlando (Website | Twitter) has closed access to all of its lakes until further notice. Residents are asked to refrain from any recreational activity and should not have any contact with local lakes during that time, including swimming. All public boat ramps have been closed. City Hall...
Best Rooftop Bars & Restaurants in Orlando
Take advantage of our pleasant year-round weather and enjoy the setting sun over Orlando as you gaze into that special someone’s eyes. These rooftop bars & restaurants in Orlando invite you to nibble and toast your way through date night... The post Best Rooftop Bars & Restaurants in Orlando appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
Ian aftermath: Central Florida residents go fishing in front yard
BARTOW, Fla. — As residents grapple with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian’s destructive winds and flooding, at least one Central Florida man is taking advantage of the river that has suddenly appeared outside his front door. The Peace River has overflowed in Polk County, but Eric Cornell of...
Person hit, killed by truck on Turkey Lake Road in Orlando, troopers say
ORLANDO, Fla. - One person is dead after being hit by a truck in Orlando Sunday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened shortly before 7 a.m. on Turkey Lake Road south of Sand Lake Road. Law enforcement said the crash involved a Dodge Ram and a pedestrian. The pedestrian died at the scene, authorities said in a statement.
Despite wishes for Hurricane Ian to take out Orlando's 'I-4 Eyesore,' the construction site still stands
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — In Central Florida, there are a few certainties during hurricane season. Long checkout lines at Publix, sweating away half your body weight while boarding up your house, and being constantly reminded to not turn on a generator indoors come to mind, but longtime residents of the Orlando area know they get to look forward to another: poor wishes to Orlando's most unsightly attraction, the "I-4 Eyesore."
DRIFTERS RIVERFRONT BAR & GRILL
Drifters Riverfront Bar & Grill is in Astor on the west bank of the St. Johns River where State Road 40 crosses over on its way from Ormond Beach to Ocala through the Ocala National Forest. This quiet river crossing is a slice of Old Florida, and so is this...
Hurricane Ian: Video shows rough seas washing away part of Daytona Beach Sunglow Pier
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Over the past few days, we have gotten a clearer image of the damage in Daytona Beach. And one Daytona Beach pier has been changed by the impact of Hurricane Ian. Viewer Mark Bessette captured the video seen above that shows rough seas washing away...
Alligators, sharks spotted in Florida streets as neighbors band together in Hurricane Ian recovery
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The City of Edgewater is in recovery mode right now. The Edgewater Police Department and National Guard evacuated 75 people from their homes Friday. Crews worked to drain water, clear trees, and restore power. But it isn’t just the flooding the community has to worry about,...
Super-nice weather dominates Central Florida forecast. Here’s how long it will last
ORLANDO, Fla. – More dry air is blanketing Central Florida, leading to some great weather conditions. High temperatures will reach the low to mid-80s for the next several days under mostly sunny skies. Overnight lows will be in the mid-60s most of the week. [TRENDING: Become a News 6...
Officials Pull Vehicle from A Canal in Disney World
Orange County law enforcement officials pulled a car from a canal in Disney World. Here is the information gathered about the incident so far. A strange occurrence happened on Disney World property to kick off the weekend. As Disney World began working through its phased reopening following Hurricane Ian, members of Orange County law enforcement worked to pull a vehicle out of a body of water on Disney property near Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
Daytona Beach police, organizations work together to help families devastated by Ian
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — With schools out until Wednesday, a number of organizations came together at Campbell Middle School to stage a local relief effort, providing everything folks need to at least start to get back to normal. Groceries, water, cleaning supplies, it was all there — including barbecue-to-go....
Florida flooding: 'Never in my mind would I have imagined it would be this bad'
Unprecedented flooding has destroyed homes across Central Florida, the result of heavy rain dropped by Ian. In Seminole County, residents along the St. Johns River are wading through waist-high water inside their homes to collect belongings. In Osceola County, as the water recedes, residents are concerned about health issues related to the record floodwaters.
