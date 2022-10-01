ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

theapopkavoice.com

The Heart & Soul Music Festival (Ticketed Event)

The legendary Isley Brothers with Con Funk Shun, Kut Klose, Howard Hewett & Leela James Saturday, October 8, 2022. Event begins at 3 pm. Regardless of the pandemic status we have reduced the capacity by 20%. We will have sanitizer stations throughout the venue. Tickets that are on the Left...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

LIST: Fall festivals set for this weekend in Central Florida

Looking for an excuse to go outside and enjoy the beautiful fall weather? There are a number of fall festivals taking place in Central Florida this weekend. Celebrate Octoberfest in Downtown Avalon Park on Friday, Oct. 7. The event kicks off from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. with a beer garden preview in Town Park and continues with a community festival featuring live music, food vendors and Alpine dancing. The event is free and family-friendly.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

Jollibee announces Orlando opening date

The long wait for Filipino fast food is nearly over in Orlando. Jollibee will finally open its first location in the City Beautiful on October 29. The location has been hotly anticipated for over a year, with eagle-eyed fans jumping at every new development at the property near the University of Central Florida.
ORLANDO, FL
New Pittsburgh Courier

Disney in Florida hosting largest-ever ‘HBCU Week’ in October

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla.—High school students from across the Southeast and beyond will descend on Walt Disney World Resort in October for the largest-ever HBCU Week featuring a huge college fair, a parade of high-stepping marching bands, a fierce battle of the bands and a live ESPN broadcast. A...
FLORIDA STATE
Orlando, FL
Florida Cars
Orlando, FL
WFLA

Chopper video shows view of Orlando area flooding after Hurricane Ian

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Recovery after Hurricane Ian in Florida continues after the storm slammed in to the state’s southwest coast Wednesday as a Category 4 hurricane. A video provided by TMX from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office shows an aerial view of severe flooding in the Orlando area on Friday. Major areas including Alafaya […]
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Date Night Guide

Our Favorite Fall Festivals, Pumpkin Patches and More

Temperatures may still hover close to 80 even in our coolest months, but any remotely “crisp” day by Florida standards warrants a visit to the closest fall festival, pumpkin patch or craft brewery. Fall festivities start a little early around... The post Our Favorite Fall Festivals, Pumpkin Patches and More appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

EPCOT Candlelight Processional: Disney announces celebrity narrators for this year

ORLANDO, Fla. - EPCOT's holiday fan-favorite Candlelight Processional is returning this year – and so are celebrity narrators!. The Candlelight Processional will return on Nov. 25 and lasts through Dec. 30 as part of the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays presented by AdventHealth. Celebrities are joined by the Voices of Liberty acapella ensemble, a 50-piece live orchestra and massed choirs as they present a heartwarming retelling of the traditional Christmas story.
ORLANDO, FL
bungalower

City of Orlando closes lakes until further notice

The City of Orlando (Website | Twitter) has closed access to all of its lakes until further notice. Residents are asked to refrain from any recreational activity and should not have any contact with local lakes during that time, including swimming. All public boat ramps have been closed. City Hall...
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Date Night Guide

Best Rooftop Bars & Restaurants in Orlando

Take advantage of our pleasant year-round weather and enjoy the setting sun over Orlando as you gaze into that special someone’s eyes. These rooftop bars & restaurants in Orlando invite you to nibble and toast your way through date night... The post Best Rooftop Bars & Restaurants in Orlando appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Person hit, killed by truck on Turkey Lake Road in Orlando, troopers say

ORLANDO, Fla. - One person is dead after being hit by a truck in Orlando Sunday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened shortly before 7 a.m. on Turkey Lake Road south of Sand Lake Road. Law enforcement said the crash involved a Dodge Ram and a pedestrian. The pedestrian died at the scene, authorities said in a statement.
ORLANDO, FL
10NEWS

Despite wishes for Hurricane Ian to take out Orlando's 'I-4 Eyesore,' the construction site still stands

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — In Central Florida, there are a few certainties during hurricane season. Long checkout lines at Publix, sweating away half your body weight while boarding up your house, and being constantly reminded to not turn on a generator indoors come to mind, but longtime residents of the Orlando area know they get to look forward to another: poor wishes to Orlando's most unsightly attraction, the "I-4 Eyesore."
ORLANDO, FL
florida-backroads-travel.com

DRIFTERS RIVERFRONT BAR & GRILL

Drifters Riverfront Bar & Grill is in Astor on the west bank of the St. Johns River where State Road 40 crosses over on its way from Ormond Beach to Ocala through the Ocala National Forest. This quiet river crossing is a slice of Old Florida, and so is this...
ASTOR, FL
kennythepirate.com

Officials Pull Vehicle from A Canal in Disney World

Orange County law enforcement officials pulled a car from a canal in Disney World. Here is the information gathered about the incident so far. A strange occurrence happened on Disney World property to kick off the weekend. As Disney World began working through its phased reopening following Hurricane Ian, members of Orange County law enforcement worked to pull a vehicle out of a body of water on Disney property near Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida flooding: 'Never in my mind would I have imagined it would be this bad'

Unprecedented flooding has destroyed homes across Central Florida, the result of heavy rain dropped by Ian. In Seminole County, residents along the St. Johns River are wading through waist-high water inside their homes to collect belongings. In Osceola County, as the water recedes, residents are concerned about health issues related to the record floodwaters.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL

