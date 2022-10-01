On October 1, 1847, a group of 13 men and women gathered in Eclectic, Alabama to establish Missionary Baptist Church of Christ at Good Hope. James Thompson, J. C. Ingram, John Ware, Young D. Harrington, Robert Stewart, Priscilla Thompson, Mary Ingram, Mary L. Thompson, Rebecca Ware, Tabitha Harrington, Clarissa Jackson, Hartha Higginson and Mary Stewart became the charter members of what is now known as Good Hope Baptist Church.

