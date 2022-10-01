Read full article on original website
William Elbert “Bill” Goss
William Elbert “Bill” Goss died on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at age 92. He was a Tallassee, AL native, educator, historian, genealogist, author, preservationist and museum curator. He was born on Thursday, February 13, 1930 in East Tallassee, Tallapoosa County, AL, son of Lemuel Clinton Goss (1906 – 1973) and Erscle Melton (1908-1969).
Good Hope Baptist Church turns 175 years old
On October 1, 1847, a group of 13 men and women gathered in Eclectic, Alabama to establish Missionary Baptist Church of Christ at Good Hope. James Thompson, J. C. Ingram, John Ware, Young D. Harrington, Robert Stewart, Priscilla Thompson, Mary Ingram, Mary L. Thompson, Rebecca Ware, Tabitha Harrington, Clarissa Jackson, Hartha Higginson and Mary Stewart became the charter members of what is now known as Good Hope Baptist Church.
