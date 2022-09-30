Read full article on original website
KYTV
TRAFFIC ALERT: MoDOT reopens lanes of I-44 near Strafford, Mo. after injury crash
STRAFFORD, Mo. (KY3) - MoDOT crews reopened I-44 after an injury crash closed part of the interstate Tuesday morning. Troopers responded to an injury crash in the westbound lanes near exit 88 at Missouri 125 around 9 a.m. The crash closed two lanes of westbound traffic. Crews reopened both lanes around 11 a.m.
Interstate crash ends with injury, closure
UPDATE: I-44 has been cleared and both lanes are open. SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A crash has closed both lanes of westbound I-44 around exit 88.0, near Strafford. According to Ozarks Traffic, a crash past Exit 88 around mile marker 86.7 has closed I-44 and backed up traffic for at least one mile. According to Missouri […]
One person hit and killed by a car in southeast Springfield Tuesday
Police said the person was headed north across Republic Road near Fremont Avenue just before 7:30 a.m. Tuesday when an eastbound vehicle hit them.
Sedalia Pedestrian Struck by Sedalia Motorist in Benton County
A Sedalia pedestrian was injured after she was struck by a vehicle Saturday night in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2020 Chrysler Town & Country, driven by 73-year-old Stephen R. Rouchka of Sedalia, was on Route C, seven-tenths of a mile west of Route E at 8 p.m., when the Chrysler struck 29-year-old Cora J. Comfort Miller, also of Sedalia.
Two Benton County Residents Injured In Rollover
Two Benton County residents were injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred early Sunday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 1994 GMC, driven by 24-year-old Nathan D. Walters of Stover, was on Route BB at Woodland Road just after midnight when the vehicle traveled off the roadway. The driver overcorrected and returned to the roadway, then traveled off the roadway again and overturned.
KYTV
Springfield Police Department chief says efforts to stop expired temp tags yielded good results
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department has cracked down on expired temporary license plates in the past 60 days, and Chief Paul Williams says the extra effort has worked. Police issued 350 tickets during the two months. And from the first 30 days to the second 30 days,...
lakeexpo.com
Major Apartment Complex: Osage Beach To Hold Public Hearing Before Final Vote On Thursday
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. — The City of Osage Beach will hold a public hearing on Thursday, before taking a final vote on the incentive package for a large planned apartment complex on Nichols Road. The Preserve at Sycamore Creek would be a 268-unit apartment complex, built by Tegethoff Development...
lakeexpo.com
Man Seriously Injured When Truck Strikes Embankment, Goes Airborne On Hwy 5
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. — A Gravois Mills man was seriously injured Sunday in a crash on Missouri Highway 5. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Lee Loman, 58, was driving a 2018 Ford F-150 when the vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a rock embankment. The truck then went airborne, struck a tree and overturned.
KYTV
Police investigating deadly crash involving a pedestrian in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian in south Springfield. Officers responded to the crash around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday at Fremont Avenue and Republic Road intersection. Investigators say the pedestrian was walking northbound across Republic Road when a vehicle traveling eastbound on Republic...
KYTV
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash slowed traffic on U.S. 65 in south Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a rollover crash in south Springfield on Friday morning. The crash happened in the northbound lanes of U.S. 65 around 8:30 a.m., north of Evans Road. Emergency crews say the driver suffered injuries. The crash traffic backed up for miles. Crews cleared the...
Troopers arrest driver following Morgan County crash
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Gravios Mills man could face charges following a single-vehicle crash in Morgan County late Sunday night. The crash happened just after 11:15 p.m. on southbound Highway 5 near Wildwood Drive, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said a pickup truck driven by 58-year-old Lee R. Loman rolled over The post Troopers arrest driver following Morgan County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KRMS Radio
Boat Collision On The Lake Sends One To The Hosptial
Two boats collided on The Lake in Camden County Friday and one of the two operators was seriously injured. The State Water Patrol report says it happened at the 18 mile marker in the Main Channel at around 3:40 PM. A 2001 Ranger Bass Boat was crossing the channel and...
HAPPENING NOW: After much pushback, debate, ‘historic’ Springfield home being torn down
Demolition crews are taking down the home on the corner of National Avenue and Sunshine Street that has been the subject of much debate for months.
lakeexpo.com
Man Seriously Injured In Crash With School Bus
MILLER COUNTY, Mo. — An Eldon man was seriously injured Friday in a crash on Burkle Lane. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Chance Craft, 27, was driving a 2006 Chevrolet Monte Carlo and “traveling too fast for the conditions,” according to the report, when the vehicle crossed the center line and hit a school bus driven by 72-year-old Phillip Wood.
myozarksonline.com
Pulaski County voters will be revisiting in November the half-cent sales tax proposal for the road and bridge department
Pulaski County voters will be revisiting in November the half-cent sales tax proposal for the road and bridge department that was defeated by just 53-votes in April. Pulaski County Eastern District Commissioner Charles Bassett says the current personal property tax doesn’t generate near enough money to handle the ever-rising cost of road and bridge maintenance and replacement. Money collected through the half-cent sales tax, he says, would be more equitable in that collected money would come from all the people who use the county’s roads. He adds that all road and bridge sales tax money would go directly to the Pulaski County Road and Bridge Department, and no one else.
houstonherald.com
UPDATED: One arrested; then search begins in the Dunn area
An arrest in Texas County on Tuesday morning preceded a manhunt in the Dunn area. Stephanie L. Johnson, 35, of Mountain Grove, was wanted on a Texas County warrant charging her with DWI. She was taken to the Texas County Jail. Shortly after her arrest, officers saw a man who...
kjluradio.com
Phelps County home destroyed by fire, cat saved
A Phelps County home is destroyed by fire. The Doolittle Rural Fire Protection District was called to a house fire on Private Drive 7106 Saturday afternoon. When crews arrived, heavy fire was showing. The Rolla Rural Fire Department was called in to assist. Crews were able to make an aggressive...
myozarksonline.com
Man Sentenced For Property Damage At Lake Ozark City Hall
32-year-old Jarod A Long, of Eldon, was sentenced to eight years in the Missouri Department of Corrections by the Miller County Circuit Court. Long pled guilty to two charges of the class E felony of First-Degree Property Damage. In his guilty pleas, Long admitted that he “knowingly” damaged two buildings on February 23, 2022, by driving a truck into them. Specifically, he crashed a truck into the Lake Ozark City Hall and the Hy-Vee Urgent Care in Osage Beach.
sgfcitizen.org
Developer will demolish University Heights house this week, heavy equipment moves in
A request made by developers to demolish the large white house diagonally across from Mercy Hospital was approved by the city’s Building and Development Services staff over the weekend, according to online records. The colonial-style home — 1755 S. National Ave. — is 92 years old and has been...
KYTV
Police investigate shooting in parking lot in west Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a shooting in a parking lot near a Springfield McDonald’s. Officers responded to the 1700 block of West Battlefield around 1 p.m. on Monday near Kansas Expressway. It happened on an access road between McDonald’s and Red Racks. Investigators say one...
