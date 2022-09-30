ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, MO

KOLR10 News

Interstate crash ends with injury, closure

UPDATE: I-44 has been cleared and both lanes are open. SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A crash has closed both lanes of westbound I-44 around exit 88.0, near Strafford. According to Ozarks Traffic, a crash past Exit 88 around mile marker 86.7 has closed I-44 and backed up traffic for at least one mile. According to Missouri […]
STRAFFORD, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia Pedestrian Struck by Sedalia Motorist in Benton County

A Sedalia pedestrian was injured after she was struck by a vehicle Saturday night in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2020 Chrysler Town & Country, driven by 73-year-old Stephen R. Rouchka of Sedalia, was on Route C, seven-tenths of a mile west of Route E at 8 p.m., when the Chrysler struck 29-year-old Cora J. Comfort Miller, also of Sedalia.
BENTON COUNTY, MO
City
Lebanon, MO
Lebanon, MO
Missouri Traffic
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Two Benton County Residents Injured In Rollover

Two Benton County residents were injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred early Sunday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 1994 GMC, driven by 24-year-old Nathan D. Walters of Stover, was on Route BB at Woodland Road just after midnight when the vehicle traveled off the roadway. The driver overcorrected and returned to the roadway, then traveled off the roadway again and overturned.
BENTON COUNTY, MO
lakeexpo.com

Man Seriously Injured When Truck Strikes Embankment, Goes Airborne On Hwy 5

MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. — A Gravois Mills man was seriously injured Sunday in a crash on Missouri Highway 5. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Lee Loman, 58, was driving a 2018 Ford F-150 when the vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a rock embankment. The truck then went airborne, struck a tree and overturned.
GRAVOIS MILLS, MO
KYTV

Police investigating deadly crash involving a pedestrian in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian in south Springfield. Officers responded to the crash around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday at Fremont Avenue and Republic Road intersection. Investigators say the pedestrian was walking northbound across Republic Road when a vehicle traveling eastbound on Republic...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash slowed traffic on U.S. 65 in south Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a rollover crash in south Springfield on Friday morning. The crash happened in the northbound lanes of U.S. 65 around 8:30 a.m., north of Evans Road. Emergency crews say the driver suffered injuries. The crash traffic backed up for miles. Crews cleared the...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Troopers arrest driver following Morgan County crash

MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Gravios Mills man could face charges following a single-vehicle crash in Morgan County late Sunday night. The crash happened just after 11:15 p.m. on southbound Highway 5 near Wildwood Drive, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said a pickup truck driven by 58-year-old Lee R. Loman rolled over The post Troopers arrest driver following Morgan County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MORGAN COUNTY, MO
KRMS Radio

Boat Collision On The Lake Sends One To The Hosptial

Two boats collided on The Lake in Camden County Friday and one of the two operators was seriously injured. The State Water Patrol report says it happened at the 18 mile marker in the Main Channel at around 3:40 PM. A 2001 Ranger Bass Boat was crossing the channel and...
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
lakeexpo.com

Man Seriously Injured In Crash With School Bus

MILLER COUNTY, Mo. — An Eldon man was seriously injured Friday in a crash on Burkle Lane. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Chance Craft, 27, was driving a 2006 Chevrolet Monte Carlo and “traveling too fast for the conditions,” according to the report, when the vehicle crossed the center line and hit a school bus driven by 72-year-old Phillip Wood.
ELDON, MO
myozarksonline.com

Pulaski County voters will be revisiting in November the half-cent sales tax proposal for the road and bridge department

Pulaski County voters will be revisiting in November the half-cent sales tax proposal for the road and bridge department that was defeated by just 53-votes in April. Pulaski County Eastern District Commissioner Charles Bassett says the current personal property tax doesn’t generate near enough money to handle the ever-rising cost of road and bridge maintenance and replacement. Money collected through the half-cent sales tax, he says, would be more equitable in that collected money would come from all the people who use the county’s roads. He adds that all road and bridge sales tax money would go directly to the Pulaski County Road and Bridge Department, and no one else.
PULASKI COUNTY, MO
houstonherald.com

UPDATED: One arrested; then search begins in the Dunn area

An arrest in Texas County on Tuesday morning preceded a manhunt in the Dunn area. Stephanie L. Johnson, 35, of Mountain Grove, was wanted on a Texas County warrant charging her with DWI. She was taken to the Texas County Jail. Shortly after her arrest, officers saw a man who...
TEXAS COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Phelps County home destroyed by fire, cat saved

A Phelps County home is destroyed by fire. The Doolittle Rural Fire Protection District was called to a house fire on Private Drive 7106 Saturday afternoon. When crews arrived, heavy fire was showing. The Rolla Rural Fire Department was called in to assist. Crews were able to make an aggressive...
PHELPS COUNTY, MO
myozarksonline.com

Man Sentenced For Property Damage At Lake Ozark City Hall

32-year-old Jarod A Long, of Eldon, was sentenced to eight years in the Missouri Department of Corrections by the Miller County Circuit Court. Long pled guilty to two charges of the class E felony of First-Degree Property Damage. In his guilty pleas, Long admitted that he “knowingly” damaged two buildings on February 23, 2022, by driving a truck into them. Specifically, he crashed a truck into the Lake Ozark City Hall and the Hy-Vee Urgent Care in Osage Beach.
ELDON, MO
KYTV

Police investigate shooting in parking lot in west Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a shooting in a parking lot near a Springfield McDonald’s. Officers responded to the 1700 block of West Battlefield around 1 p.m. on Monday near Kansas Expressway. It happened on an access road between McDonald’s and Red Racks. Investigators say one...
SPRINGFIELD, MO

