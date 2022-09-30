Pulaski County voters will be revisiting in November the half-cent sales tax proposal for the road and bridge department that was defeated by just 53-votes in April. Pulaski County Eastern District Commissioner Charles Bassett says the current personal property tax doesn’t generate near enough money to handle the ever-rising cost of road and bridge maintenance and replacement. Money collected through the half-cent sales tax, he says, would be more equitable in that collected money would come from all the people who use the county’s roads. He adds that all road and bridge sales tax money would go directly to the Pulaski County Road and Bridge Department, and no one else.

PULASKI COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO