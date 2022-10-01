A 40-year-old Devils Elbow man is facing charges following a two-vehicle crash at 4:30 Monday afternoon on Highway 28, near Happy Drive in Pulaski County. The Missouri Highway Patrol reports that a van driven by 27-year-old Kaylene E. Martian of Rolla slowed for traffic when her van was struck in the rear by a pick-up driven by 40-year-old Matthew C. Melching of Devils Elbow. A passenger in the Martian van, 67-year-old Debra K. Martian, suffered moderate injuries and was transported to Phelps Health. Melching was charged with possession of a controlled substance, leaving the scene of an accident involving injury, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, careless and imprudent driving, and operating a vehicle without a valid license. Melching was placed on a 24-hour hold in the Pulaski County Jail in Waynesville.

DEVILS ELBOW, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO