Driver in Cole County bus crash pleads not guilty
The driver who fell asleep and crashed a bus in Cole County pleaded not guilty Tuesday in a Cole County courtroom. The post Driver in Cole County bus crash pleads not guilty appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Troopers arrest driver following Morgan County crash
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Gravios Mills man could face charges following a single-vehicle crash in Morgan County late Sunday night. The crash happened just after 11:15 p.m. on southbound Highway 5 near Wildwood Drive, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said a pickup truck driven by 58-year-old Lee R. Loman rolled over The post Troopers arrest driver following Morgan County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Cole County deputies investigating death in Audrain County Jail
The Cole County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday that it is investigating the death of an Audrain County Jail inmate that happened last month. The post Cole County deputies investigating death in Audrain County Jail appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Missouri Highway Patrol trooper from Cooper, Howard county area killed in accident
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is mourning the loss of one of their own. Friends and family of Leif Dezner, 26, say he passed away in a tragic accident on Friday, September 30. Dezner was a corporal in the Cooper and Howard County areas. Dezner leaves behind a wife and...
Man Seriously Injured When Truck Strikes Embankment, Goes Airborne On Hwy 5
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. — A Gravois Mills man was seriously injured Sunday in a crash on Missouri Highway 5. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Lee Loman, 58, was driving a 2018 Ford F-150 when the vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a rock embankment. The truck then went airborne, struck a tree and overturned.
Motorcyclist Injured In Head-On Crash
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. — A Stover man was seriously injured Saturday in a crash on Saw Mill Road. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, Scott Gruber, 45, was driving a 2002 Suzuki Motorcycle when the motorcycle crossed onto the wrong side of the roadway and was struck head on by a 2004 Chevrolet Envoy driven by 39-year-old Danita Roettgen.
Discovery of woman's body leads to Lebanon man's arrest
NEW BLOOMFIELD — A Lebanon man was taken into custody for Leaving the Scene of an Accident Resulting in Death after a woman's body was found near the scene of a wreck in Laclede County more than two weeks after the fact. According to court documents, Robert Nyman, 40,...
Devils Elbow Man Faces Charges Following Crash
A 40-year-old Devils Elbow man is facing charges following a two-vehicle crash at 4:30 Monday afternoon on Highway 28, near Happy Drive in Pulaski County. The Missouri Highway Patrol reports that a van driven by 27-year-old Kaylene E. Martian of Rolla slowed for traffic when her van was struck in the rear by a pick-up driven by 40-year-old Matthew C. Melching of Devils Elbow. A passenger in the Martian van, 67-year-old Debra K. Martian, suffered moderate injuries and was transported to Phelps Health. Melching was charged with possession of a controlled substance, leaving the scene of an accident involving injury, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, careless and imprudent driving, and operating a vehicle without a valid license. Melching was placed on a 24-hour hold in the Pulaski County Jail in Waynesville.
Interstate crash ends with injury, closure
UPDATE: I-44 has been cleared and both lanes are open. SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A crash has closed both lanes of westbound I-44 around exit 88.0, near Strafford. According to Ozarks Traffic, a crash past Exit 88 around mile marker 86.7 has closed I-44 and backed up traffic for at least one mile. According to Missouri […]
Several Injured In Benton County Wreck
Two people are injured, one seriously, following a one-vehicle accident on Rte-BB at Woodland Road in Benton County. The highway patrol says it happened just after midnight Sunday morning. The vehicle driven by 24-year-old Nathan Walters, of Stover, ran off the road before he overcorrected sending the vehicle overturning back...
Two Benton County Residents Injured In Rollover
Two Benton County residents were injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred early Sunday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 1994 GMC, driven by 24-year-old Nathan D. Walters of Stover, was on Route BB at Woodland Road just after midnight when the vehicle traveled off the roadway. The driver overcorrected and returned to the roadway, then traveled off the roadway again and overturned.
Three Windsor Teens Ejected in Henry County Rollover
Three Windsor teenagers were injured in a one-vehicle rollover that occurred Friday afternoon in Henry County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2006 GMC Sonoma, driven by a 16-year-old male from Windsor, was on Route Y at NE 400 Road around 4:50 p.m., when the truck ran off the right side of the roadway and overturned, ejecting all occupants, none of whom were wearing a seat belt.
Sedalia Pedestrian Struck by Sedalia Motorist in Benton County
A Sedalia pedestrian was injured after she was struck by a vehicle Saturday night in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2020 Chrysler Town & Country, driven by 73-year-old Stephen R. Rouchka of Sedalia, was on Route C, seven-tenths of a mile west of Route E at 8 p.m., when the Chrysler struck 29-year-old Cora J. Comfort Miller, also of Sedalia.
Charges Filed Against Camdenton Man In Lebanon Woman’s Suspicious Death
Initial charges have been filed against a Camdenton man in the case of a 33 year old Lebanon woman’s suspicious death last month. The body of Hope Arnold was found in a roadside ditch in Hazlegreen in Laclede County last Monday, September 26th. In a statement the Laclede County...
School bus involved in Miller County crash
MILLER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A crash on Friday morning that involved a school bus in Miller County left one person hurt. The Missouri State Highway Patrol shared on Twitter around 8:50 a.m. about the crash on Burkle Lane. Troopers said the only person hurt in the crash was the driver of a car. Troopers or The post School bus involved in Miller County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Patrol says one killed in head-on crash in Texas County
TEXAS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol reports one driver died after a head-on crash in Texas County on Friday night. Troopers, in an earlier report, said two died. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports it happened on State Highway VV, four miles southeast of Licking. Investigators say,...
Pettis County man accused of brutal assault of elderly man located in southwest Missouri
A Pettis County man wanted for brutally assaulting an elderly man last weekend is captured. Jason James, 40, of Houstonia, was taken into custody Friday afternoon by US Marshalls and the Missouri State Highway Patrol, along with his girlfriend, Jessica Frizzell, just outside of Boliver. James is charged with one count of first-degree assault on a special victim and two counts of leaving the scene of an accident.
Man arrested on outstanding warrant from Texas County
A West Plains man wanted on a Texas County warrant was arrested Saturday in Howell County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Charles C. Carter, 39, was arrested on a misdemeanor Texas County warrant for traffic and a misdemeanor Wright County warrant for traffic, the patrol said. He was taken...
3 airlifted to hospital after vehicle crashes, catches fire
LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. — Three people, including a 7-year-old boy, were airlifted to a Springfield hospital after their vehicle crashed and burned in Laclede County. Around 10:08 p.m. Thursday night, Sept. 29, the Missouri State Highway Patrol investigated a crash on Pennington Drive near South Outer Road in Laclede County. According to a crash report, […]
Jefferson City family asks for help after fire destroys home
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ.) A Jefferson City family has lost almost everything after a portable generator exploded and destroyed their home. The family is now asking for help from the community. "I'm not a good person to ask for things, I don't like to ask for help, but I have to let it go and The post Jefferson City family asks for help after fire destroys home appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
