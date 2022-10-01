ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Psych Centra

Anticonvulsants for Anxiety Disorders

Psychiatrists may prescribe anticonvulsants for people who don’t tolerate or respond to first-line medications, like SSRIs. Though anxiety disorders are common, the primary treatments may not work for everyone. Anticonvulsants may be used for treatment-resistant anxiety, in some instances, under the supervision of an experienced psychiatrist. Researchers believe anticonvulsants...
Healthline

Opioid Use May Play a Part in Anxiety — Here’s What to Know

They can cause many side effects, especially if you take high doses for a long period of time. Chronic use of either prescription or illegal opioids can cause constipation, drug-induced sleep apnea, and impaired sexual function. suggests prescription opioid use may increase your chances of developing anxiety or depression. Using...
Medical News Today

What medications can help treat borderline personality disorder?

Borderline personality disorder (BPD) is a mental health condition that affects a person’s ability to regulate their emotions. The treatment usually involves psychotherapy. However, a doctor may prescribe medications to help treat specific symptoms, such as depression. BPD can cause extreme mood shifts, impulsivity, and low self-esteem. It affects...
verywellmind.com

What Is Therapy for Bipolar Disorder?

Medication is the mainstay for treating bipolar disorder, but the most successful and durable treatment involves a combination of both medication and therapy. Effective therapies for bipolar disorder include cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT), family-focused therapy, and interpersonal and social rhythm therapy. Group psychoeducation and peer-support programs are also useful therapies for bipolar disorder.
Benzinga

Can Ketamine Treat Alcohol Addiction? Clinics & Hospitals In Europe And North America Are Already Doing It

(Part one of a four-part series) The use of psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy for the treatment of mental health conditions has become a hot topic, with a growing general sense of acceptance, public discussion and reform. Each compound is proven to have specific characteristics, including the duration of the experience. Fast-acting psychedelics...
Psych Centra

Behavioral Changes in Addiction: Perceived Manipulation

Addiction can affect how the brain functions and impact your behavior in ways that others may perceive as manipulation. Substance use disorder and addiction is a complex condition that affects millions of people worldwide. People with addiction become emotionally and physically dependent on the substance they use. Continued substance use...
Medical News Today

Smoking cessation aids: What to know

Quitting smoking is hard. Nicotine is a highly addictive substance, which makes it difficult for people to give up cigarettes and other tobacco products. However, quitting smoking is possible, and several smoking cessation aids can help people kick the habit for good. Smoking cessation support comes in various forms, including...
psychologytoday.com

My Bipolar Life: Recovery

This post is Part 4 of a five-part series that tells of my successful service, mental health crisis, and recovery. The purpose is to raise understanding, build hope, and help abolish the stigma. Part 1 discussed bipolar onset, surge into full-blown mania, job termination, misdiagnoses, and crash into depression and...
docwirenews.com

Cautious Optimism for Alzheimer’s Drug Clinical Trial Results

A monoclonal antibody treatment for Alzheimer’s disease called lecanemab slows the progression of cognitive decline by 27% compared with a placebo, Biogen and Eisai said. Results of the study were published in the journal Alzheimer’s and Dementia. Lecanemab and two other drugs still in late-stage development — Eli...
psychologytoday.com

Compassion and Self-Compassion Can Protect Against Adversity

Parents with young children reported increased stress, depression, and anxiety levels from the COVID-19 pandemic. Two studies showed that families with lower income experienced more stress and adversity leading to higher levels of anxiety and depression. The researchers accounted for participants' stress and adversity, relating mindfulness and self-compassion to lowering...
wdfxfox34.com

Is Naltrexone a Controlled Substance?

Originally Posted On: https://alcure.me/is-naltrexone-a-controlled-substance/. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved naltrexone. Its primary use is for the treatment of alcohol and opioid use disorder. Naltrexone prevents alcohol and drug abuse by lowering drug cravings. This is how it aids those in recovery in maintaining long-term abstinence. But...
marriage.com

Post-Adoption Depression: Everything You Need To Know About

When we think about mental health problems among new mothers, postpartum depression probably comes to mind. While this is a common condition, it’s also important to be aware of post adoption depression, which can also contribute to poor mental health. Learn about signs, symptoms, and causes of depression after adoption below.
