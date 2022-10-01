Read full article on original website
Related
Psych Centra
Anticonvulsants for Anxiety Disorders
Psychiatrists may prescribe anticonvulsants for people who don’t tolerate or respond to first-line medications, like SSRIs. Though anxiety disorders are common, the primary treatments may not work for everyone. Anticonvulsants may be used for treatment-resistant anxiety, in some instances, under the supervision of an experienced psychiatrist. Researchers believe anticonvulsants...
Healthline
Opioid Use May Play a Part in Anxiety — Here’s What to Know
They can cause many side effects, especially if you take high doses for a long period of time. Chronic use of either prescription or illegal opioids can cause constipation, drug-induced sleep apnea, and impaired sexual function. suggests prescription opioid use may increase your chances of developing anxiety or depression. Using...
Addiction often goes hand-in-hand with mental illnesses — both must be addressed
Natalie struggled with a methamphetamine use disorder for more than nine years. She was one of the fortunate few to receive treatment to address her addiction, yet that help felt incomplete. Like many people trying to heal from substance use disorders, she eventually began taking meth again. Eventually, Natalie was...
Medical News Today
What medications can help treat borderline personality disorder?
Borderline personality disorder (BPD) is a mental health condition that affects a person’s ability to regulate their emotions. The treatment usually involves psychotherapy. However, a doctor may prescribe medications to help treat specific symptoms, such as depression. BPD can cause extreme mood shifts, impulsivity, and low self-esteem. It affects...
IN THIS ARTICLE
verywellmind.com
What Is Therapy for Bipolar Disorder?
Medication is the mainstay for treating bipolar disorder, but the most successful and durable treatment involves a combination of both medication and therapy. Effective therapies for bipolar disorder include cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT), family-focused therapy, and interpersonal and social rhythm therapy. Group psychoeducation and peer-support programs are also useful therapies for bipolar disorder.
Can Ketamine Treat Alcohol Addiction? Clinics & Hospitals In Europe And North America Are Already Doing It
(Part one of a four-part series) The use of psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy for the treatment of mental health conditions has become a hot topic, with a growing general sense of acceptance, public discussion and reform. Each compound is proven to have specific characteristics, including the duration of the experience. Fast-acting psychedelics...
Psych Centra
Behavioral Changes in Addiction: Perceived Manipulation
Addiction can affect how the brain functions and impact your behavior in ways that others may perceive as manipulation. Substance use disorder and addiction is a complex condition that affects millions of people worldwide. People with addiction become emotionally and physically dependent on the substance they use. Continued substance use...
Does Chantix Actually Work To Quit Smoking?
Many tactics and medicines are employed to combat smoking and nicotine addiction, including a drug called Chantix. Does Chantix actually work to quit smoking?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Medical News Today
Smoking cessation aids: What to know
Quitting smoking is hard. Nicotine is a highly addictive substance, which makes it difficult for people to give up cigarettes and other tobacco products. However, quitting smoking is possible, and several smoking cessation aids can help people kick the habit for good. Smoking cessation support comes in various forms, including...
psychologytoday.com
My Bipolar Life: Recovery
This post is Part 4 of a five-part series that tells of my successful service, mental health crisis, and recovery. The purpose is to raise understanding, build hope, and help abolish the stigma. Part 1 discussed bipolar onset, surge into full-blown mania, job termination, misdiagnoses, and crash into depression and...
docwirenews.com
Cautious Optimism for Alzheimer’s Drug Clinical Trial Results
A monoclonal antibody treatment for Alzheimer’s disease called lecanemab slows the progression of cognitive decline by 27% compared with a placebo, Biogen and Eisai said. Results of the study were published in the journal Alzheimer’s and Dementia. Lecanemab and two other drugs still in late-stage development — Eli...
psychologytoday.com
Compassion and Self-Compassion Can Protect Against Adversity
Parents with young children reported increased stress, depression, and anxiety levels from the COVID-19 pandemic. Two studies showed that families with lower income experienced more stress and adversity leading to higher levels of anxiety and depression. The researchers accounted for participants' stress and adversity, relating mindfulness and self-compassion to lowering...
News-Medical.net
Study: One-third of Alzheimer’s disease family caregivers experience persistent depression symptoms
More than 60% of family caregivers of individuals with Alzheimer’s disease (AD) experienced at least mild depressive symptoms already at the time the individual with AD was diagnosed. In one third of them, depressive symptoms worsened during a five-year follow-up. The study carried out at the University of Eastern...
wdfxfox34.com
Is Naltrexone a Controlled Substance?
Originally Posted On: https://alcure.me/is-naltrexone-a-controlled-substance/. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved naltrexone. Its primary use is for the treatment of alcohol and opioid use disorder. Naltrexone prevents alcohol and drug abuse by lowering drug cravings. This is how it aids those in recovery in maintaining long-term abstinence. But...
marriage.com
Post-Adoption Depression: Everything You Need To Know About
When we think about mental health problems among new mothers, postpartum depression probably comes to mind. While this is a common condition, it’s also important to be aware of post adoption depression, which can also contribute to poor mental health. Learn about signs, symptoms, and causes of depression after adoption below.
Drug addiction in South Africa: what was learned from six young men recovering from opioids
The ways we intervene in curbing addiction to substances has shifted from the medical era, focusing on acute care, to a comprehensive chronic care model. People need long-term support to stay off substances, as well as immediate help to stop using them. But in South Africa there is silence on...
Comments / 0