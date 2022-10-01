Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
History of nation's first gender-affirming surgery clinic offers both a lesson and cautionary tale
An essay about the creation and subsequent closure of the nation's first gender-affirming surgery (GAS) clinic in the United States offers a unique history lesson about and cautionary tale for physicians treating transgender persons in the face of both existing institutional transphobia and renewed cultural backlash. The piece is published in Annals of Internal Medicine.
verywellhealth.com
Synthroid (Levothyroxine) - Oral
Synthroid (levothyroxine) is the first-line treatment for an underactive thyroid condition called hypothyroidism. In hypothyroidism, the thyroid gland—a small butterfly-shaped organ in the neck—does not make enough of the naturally occurring thyroid hormones thyroxine (T4) and triiodothyronine (T3). When this happens, the pituitary gland in the brain makes more thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH) to tell the thyroid to produce more T4 and T3.
healthleadersmedia.com
Longevity in Older Adults Based on Cholesterol, Physical Capabilities
The life expectancy of older adults is based more on their capabilities rather and less on a specific diagnosis, Duke Health researchers say. — Factors such as ability to grocery shop, whether and how often they smoked, and the amount of certain cholesterol particles present in their blood can help predict how likely an individual over 70 years old will live two, five, or 10 years into the future, researchers at Duke Health have found.
Is Liver Good For You?
As the largest organ found within both humans and animals alike, the liver is instrumental in our body's ability to digest food, store nutrients, and rid our body of toxins (via BBC Good Food). No doubt the liver serves an important purpose, but when it comes to the liver as a dinner item, is it safe and healthy for us to eat?
News-Medical.net
Ophthalmologists may be able to safely cut back on having anesthesiologists during cataract surgery
Ophthalmologists may be able to safely cut back on having anesthesiologists or nurse anesthetists routinely at bedside during cataract surgery, which accounts for more than two million surgeries per year in the U.S., according to a study publishing Oct. 3 in JAMA Internal Medicine. A team of researchers from UC...
News-Medical.net
Initiative prevents medical device-related pressure injuries
A short-term effort to prevent facial pressure injuries quickly demonstrated the potential impact of the initiative and led to institution-wide adoption of different types of noninvasive oxygen delivery devices. "Preventing Medical Device-Related Pressure Injuries due to Noninvasive Ventilation Masks and Nasal Cannulas" details the results of a quality improvement initiative...
5 Hobbies That Support Cognitive Skills and Development
In Touch has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. There are just as many aspects involved in our mental health as there are in our physical health. In fact, many of the same things that are involved in creating and nurturing physical health are also quite beneficial to our mental and cognitive development. This is true even through adulthood and into our later years in life. As such, it doesn’t matter what stage you’re in, or where you are in your journey, cognitive exercises that keep your mind sharp are important for anyone and everyone to practice. Cognitive skills are the skills that help us conduct critical thinking, problem solving, deducing, predicting, and manifest creativity. As such, they’re extremely important to start developing at a young age and the value of honing cognitive skills truly never wanes.
Simulation Training is Vital in Nursing Education and Addresses the Shortage of Nurses
Ebbs and flows in the need for nurses and the number of students entering nursing programs are common, but the COVID-19 pandemic caused a more severe nursing shortage than has been previously experienced. At the height of the pandemic, nursing schools suspended in-person classes and were essentially closed. At the same time, many experienced nurses chose early retirement. These factors came together to create the global nursing shortage we are currently facing.
cohaitungchi.com
How Long Does It Take to Reverse Prediabetes?
If you suddenly find yourself faced with a prediabetes diagnosis, it can be very sudden and very scary. You are reading: How to make prediabetes go away | How Long Does It Take to Reverse Prediabetes?. This common condition affects nearly 90 million Americans, and more people are being diagnosed...
seniorresource.com
Tips and Tools for Family Caregivers
Can you recommend any resources that offer help to family caregivers? I’ve been taking care of my 86-year-old mother and could use some help. Caring for an aging parent or other loved one over a period of time can be very challenging both physically and mentally. Fortunately, there are a number of tips and services you can turn to that can help lighten the load. Here are several to consider.
What Does It Mean When Your Calcium Levels Are High?
Calcium plays a vital role in muscle function, bone strength, and heart health. This mineral also helps your blood clot and supports the proper functioning of certain enzymes. On top of that, it's one of the most important electrolytes in your body, explains the MSD Manual. What you may know is that having too much calcium in the blood can affect your heart, brain, kidneys, bones, and other tissues.
aao.org
Potential Breakthrough Treatment for a Leading Cause of Blindness
Promising results reported for what may be the first treatment for advanced form of age-related macular degeneration. There is currently no treatment for geographic atrophy, the advanced “dry” form of age-related macular degeneration (AMD), a leading cause of vision loss among people age 65 and older. But that may change in the next couple of months. A new drug has shown it can slow the progression of this devastating eye condition. The researchers say the U.S. FDA could approve the new drug as early as late November of this year. The latest data was presented today at AAO 2022, the 126th annual meeting of the American Academy of Ophthalmology.
verywellhealth.com
Can Tingling in the Hands and Feet Be a Symptom of Diabetes?
Tingling in the hands and feet—a condition known as peripheral neuropathy—is a complication that can develop in people with diabetes. Usually, this condition develops over time as a result of high or uncontrolled blood sugar levels. In this article, you will learn what other conditions can lead to...
verywellhealth.com
How to Identify & Treat an Itchy Kidney Disease Rash
The kidneys filter blood by removing waste and excess water. They keep a delicate balance of minerals in the body while also releasing hormones and managing blood pressure. With chronic kidney disease (CKD), kidney function declines. The main causes of CKD are diabetes and high blood pressure. Other causes include infections, polycystic kidney disease, and lupus.
New Research from Pearl Offers Insight into Dental Patient Trust and Perceptions of Technology
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 4, 2022-- Pearl, the global leader in dental AI solutions, today announced the results of a survey of 597 U.S. dental patients that evaluated their trust in dental providers and their perceptions of how technology is being used in the field. Overwhelmingly, patients support the use of advanced technologies and are more likely to trust their dentist’s diagnosis if they are using artificial intelligence to assist in evaluating x-rays, according to a key finding from the Dental Patient Trust & Technology Survey report. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004005032/en/ Pearl announces the results of a survey of 597 U.S. dental patients that evaluated their trust in dental providers and their perceptions of how technology is being used in the field. (Graphic: Business Wire)
infomeddnews.com
The American Diabetes Association Launches Collaborative Oral Health Campaign with Pacific Dental Services
Today, the American Diabetes Association® (ADA) announced a collaborative Oral Health campaign with Pacific Dental Services (PDS), one of the country’s leading dental support organizations. The campaign aims to increase awareness of the link between periodontal disease (gum disease) and diabetes and how oral health providers can assist patients in preventing and managing this chronic health condition.
AMA
Health care organizations urge protection for physicians and patients
WASHINGTON, DC —Today, the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), American Medical Association (AMA) and Children’s Hospital Association (CHA) unite in support of physicians and hospitals who have been threatened and attacked in recent months. The groups sent a letter (PDF) to Attorney General Merrick Garland urging the Department...
Healthline
Femoroacetabular (Hip) Impingement: What You Need to Know
Femoroacetabular impingement, more commonly called hip impingement, is a condition where the ball of your hip (femoral head) pinches the socket (acetabulum). A combination of genes and activity-related factors likely plays a role in its development. Hip impingements are common. Experts estimate they affect. 10% to 15%. of adults. Despite...
Optime Care General Manager, Brandon Salke, Pharm.D. Named Specialty Pharmacist of the Year in Prestigious 2022 Next-Generation Pharmacist Awards
EARTH CITY, Mo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 4, 2022-- Optime Care, a national specialty pharmacy, distribution and patient management organization maximizing therapeutic opportunities for the treatment of orphan and rare disorders, is thrilled to announce that Brandon Salke, Pharm.D., general manager and pharmacist-in-charge, Optime Care has been named Specialty Pharmacist of the Year by Pharmacy Times and Parata Systems in the 2022 Next-Generation Pharmacist Awards. The recognition is a peer-nominated awards program and Salke was one of 31 finalists selected by a panel of industry experts in a broad range of pharmacy sectors including large chain retailers, independent pharmacies, specialty pharmacies, military bases, health clinics and educational institutions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004005294/en/ Ed Cohen, PharmD, FAPhA, Executive Vice President, Pharmacy Times, Brandon Salke, Pharm.D., General Manager and Pharmacist-in-Charge, Optime Care and Karen Thomas-Smith, Senior Vice President, Marketing, Parata Systems (Photo: Business Wire)
Overlapping surgery
The idea is straightforward. A surgeon begins an operation in theatre, well the US term would be in an OR room. After performing the critical portions of the surgery, basically everything up to the closure of the wounds and removal of equipment, they would enter room 2. Here, another patient already anesthetized, with the operative field exposed (opened and prepared) would be waiting for the surgeon to again perform the critical portions of the operation. The surgeon would then return to room 1 where a third patient was awaiting their critical portions. Lather, rinse, repeat.
