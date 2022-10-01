Choosing an olive oil can sometimes feel like choosing a bottle of wine. There are so many different varieties, origins and labels that it can make your head spin. The olive oil world is indeed similar to the wine industry with its certifying organizations and experts. We know how overwhelming all that information can be, so we're here to make things easy for you. We're going to break down the basics and explain the difference between regular and extra-virgin olive oils. Knowing how the two differ will help you buy the right one for your purposes at home.

RECIPES ・ 10 HOURS AGO