Keto-Friendly Cheddar Ranch Cheese Ball: Recipes Worth Making
This Cheddar Ranch Cheese Ball is the perfect keto-friendly appetizer made of cheddar cheese, ranch seasoning, and obviously bacon!. This cheese ball only takes 20 minutes to make. Check out the video above to see how they are made or read through the ingredients and step-by-step instructions below. Ingredients (12...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Experts' five ways to banish fruit flies from your home
With so many fruit fly infestations reported in households across the UK, people are being urged to follow some simple steps to get rid of them for good. The experts at GardenBuildingsDirect.co.uk are offering five hacks to help catch fruit flies and prevent others from festering indoors. Although fruit flies...
Epicurious
The Easiest Buttermilk Pie
Active Time 10–30 minutes Total Time 1½–2 hours, plus cooling. Buttermilk pie is a traditional Southern dessert that’s creamy, tangy, and sweet. The filling for this easy custard pie comes together in just under 10 minutes. Be sure to whisk the filling well to thoroughly break up the eggs and incorporate the melted butter. Using vanilla bean paste lends the pie a fuller flavor, but vanilla extract will work just fine. When the pie is done cooking, the filling should be just set with a slight jiggle and golden and lightly caramelized on top. If the filling is a little puffy after baking, that’s okay—it will deflate as it cools. I recommend cooling the pie in the oven to minimize cracking. Don’t feel like prepping and blind-baking pie dough? Try this recipe with one of our favorite store-bought crusts. A tip: Because store-bought pie crusts are thinner and made of less dough than homemade, they tend to bake up a bit faster, so be sure to follow the notes on timing below.
recipesgram.com
Italian Lemon Cake (15-Minute Recipe)
This Italian lemon cake is so rich and delicious – but very easy and simple to make! You will need just 16 minutes to prepare it, plus around 20 minutes to cook – so, the complete process will take you only 35 minutes. Your family or friends will definitely love it! Here is the recipe:
Subway Introduces New Menu Items For Fall—And They’re Not Sandwiches!
Along with pumpkin spice-flavored everything and warm apple cider, the start of fall undoubtedly also kicks off the beginning of soup season. Subway caught onto this, and just announced three new and revamped bowl options that customers can take advantage of with the company’s ‘Souped Up‘ weekends promotion in October.
CNET
National Cinnamon Roll Day 2022: Deals at Cinnabon, Cinnaholic and More
Sweet deals are coming your way soon in the form of baked cinnamon dough and icing. Tuesday, Oct. 4 is National Cinnamon Roll Day, and you can get freebies and discounts on cinnamon rolls and other baked goods. Here's where you can get BOGO (aka buy-one-get-one) deals on cinnamon rolls...
Pepperidge Farms Reveals Limited-Edition Milano Cookie Flavor With a Holiday Twist
Pepperidge Farm is getting ready for the holiday season. While most of us are still basking in the warmth of all things pumpkin spice, Milano is busy brewing a new Hot Cocoa flavor with a twist. The exciting new flavor, Hazelnut Hot Cocoa, is guaranteed to be a holiday favorite...
Olive Garden Brings Back Its Most Popular Money-Saving Deal for Limited Time
Olive Garden has announced the return of its popular Never-Ending Pasta Bowl promotion. However, it's not quite the value it used to be. Explore: Your Biggest Money Etiquette Questions...
Recipe: Pumpkin Spice Cheesecake Bites
Pumpkin spice is the flavor of fall and cheesecake is one of the most beloved desserts, so putting them together only makes sense. Plus, transforming the classic cheesecake into bite-sized chocolate-covered pieces only makes it more appealing.
thecountrycook.net
Air Fryer Apple Fries
These Air Fryer Apple Fries are a sweet and crunchy snack or dessert that can be made in minutes with just a small amount of ingredients!. I love all things apple! These apple fries ended up being a huge hit in my house. I've lost count how many times I've made them since! Air Fryer Apple Fries are a tasty way to turn apples into an even sweeter treat. Kids absolutely love these (along with adults!) Serve them up with a dipping sauce or not - it's up to you! These are the perfect autumn recipe to whip up using all those leftover apples. If you enjoy using your air fryer as much as I do then this Air Fryer Apple Fries recipe is the one you need!
Allrecipes.com
Chocolate-Candy Corn Pretzel Bites
This 3-ingredient recipe has been one of my favorite fall treats for years — the hardest past is just unwrapping the hugs! These salty-sweet bites look cute and creative with very little effort, plus the combination of chewy and crunchy textures makes them absolutely irresistible. This is the only way I'll eat candy corn!
TikTok Is Falling For The Pasta Queen's Italian Appetizer
Italian culture revolves around food. Meals in Italy are meant to last for hours and have multiple courses. The restaurant wait staff will leave you alone until you request the check — a significant difference from the rushed meals we favor in the U.S., per Georgetown University. At the...
ohmymag.co.uk
Save money on groceries and eat healthy by following these easy tips
While all of us are looking for ways to cut corners with food prices soaring, cutting down on expenses beyond a point is not always feasible. But there are always ways for us to rethink how we spend our grocery budget in order to optimise what we buy and use things in the most efficient manner tosave both money and effort.
12tomatoes.com
Baked Cream Cheese Rangoon Rolls
Your new favorite appetizer, no frying required. If my family is getting Chinese food, it’s an absolute guarantee that we’re getting Cream Cheese Rangoons. Why? Well, they’re irresistibly delicious, that’s why! They have that crunchy bite that gives way to a simple, savory, creamy filling. But here’s the good news — you don’t have to order takeout to get them. You can make them right at home, in your oven no less, no matter what the rest of your dinner plans are. (Oh, and you only need five ingredients.)
Make Pumpkin Sheet Cake
I can't help it: when fall hits, I find myself utterly powerless to resist all the pumpkin spice hype. This sheet cake has a rich, moist texture and a delectable cream cheese frosting but still comes in at fewer than 200 calories per slice. Like most sheet cakes, it's incredibly quick and easy to make.
thecountrycook.net
Easy Apple Pie Cookies
These Easy Apple Pie Cookies are fun, tasty and a great treat for fall! Using pie crust and apple pie filling, these cookies are so easy to make and are so cute!. Have you seen recipes floating around for apple pie cookies? They are cookies that are made to look like little apple pies. It usually involves a homemade dough and then making a from-scratch apple pie filling then chilling dough then rolling out dough to create the beautiful lattice topping. Well, this recipe is not that! This is a much simpler version of that recipe that you can make far quicker but still comes out tasty and just as cute! Made with pie crust, apple pie filling and a few other ingredients, these are really the most adorable cookies that you will love to make and share!
No-bake chocolate candy
It's quite possible that the hardest thing about making this recipe is the time waiting for the chocolate to harden in their molds. This candy is not like the typical chocolate candy bars that are sold in stores. It is homemade chocolate candy, but it will melt if it's not kept in the refrigerator.
The internet's favorite chocolate chip cookie
These miraculous cookies are somehow even easier, faster, and — I'll say it — better than the recipe on the back of the chocolate chip bag. There is no waiting, no ambiguity — is my butter soft enough? room temp eggs . . . even when it's 90°F? — about when to pass go. (Butter: Cold from the fridge. Eggs: Cold from the fridge. Go!)
mommyevolution.com
Easy Lasagna Recipe
If you love sharing pasta on those cool, crisp evenings, Easy Lasagna a la Sockarooni can help you impress guests as a quick, easy recipe elevated by creamy and buttery bechamel sauce. This easy lasagna recipe just takes 10 minutes to prep and 25 minutes to cook!. For this recipe,...
