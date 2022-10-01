ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ranburne, AL

Shelby Reporter

The Shelby County Football Show: Week 8

On this week’s show, we break down our Game of the Week between Pelham and Benjamin Russell, as well as the rest of the big region matchups featuring local teams this Thursday and Friday night. We also name our SCR Stars of the Week at the 41:10 mark.
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
Calhoun Journal

Into the Finals for Ohatchee

Calhoun County – Ohatchee earns third trip to Calhoun County Volleyball Tournament finals in school history, first since 2009, plays traditional finalist Alexandria for title Monday at JSU CALHOUN COUNTY TOURNAMENT Lower Bracket Matches Weaver 3, Saks 0 (25-18, 25-15, 25-16) Piedmont 3, Weaver 1 (25-7, 25-11, 22-25, 25-17) Wellborn 3, White Plains 0 (25-22, 25-17, […]
OHATCHEE, AL
MyArkLaMiss

The city of Lincoln cashes in on big NASCAR race weekend

LINCOLN, Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Lincoln is cashing in after a weekend full of NASCAR fans chasing that need for speed. Today was the final day of the NASCAR playoffs tripleheader. Thousands of NASCAR lovers from around the world gathered at Talladega Superspeedway for what some call one big unofficial family reunion, bringing […]
LINCOLN, AL
Shelby Reporter

UM and Trenholm State enter into student transfer partnership

MONTEVALLO – The University of Montevallo signed a transfer agreement with Trenholm State Community College Tuesday, Sept. 27, marking its sixth ContinuUM Transfer Pathway Program partnership with community colleges throughout the state. The partnership begins immediately. “It’s great to have a new partnership with Trenholm State,” Dr. John W....
MONTEVALLO, AL
Shelby Reporter

Many SC schools rank in Niche’s best schools listing

SHELBY COUNTY – Many schools across Shelby County were recently recognized as some of the best in the state when Niche.com released its 2023 rankings. Alabaster City Schools, Shelby County Schools and Pelham City Schools were all listed in the top 30 school systems by Niche. Spain Park High...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
styleblueprint.com

The 12 Most Bone-Chilling & Haunted Places in Alabama

Haunted places in Alabama open a doorway to a harrowing unknown — unexplained mysteries, terrifying ghostly encounters and paranormal entities clinging to their former lives. These apparitions lurk unseen, laying a dark, perturbing blanket over the atmosphere, heavy enough to keep you up all night. Some of us spend the month of October searching for this bone-chilling thrill, while others play it safe and just trick-or-treat. But, for those brave souls who celebrate Halloween seeking terror-filled, hair-raising scares, we bring you a few of the most haunted spots in Alabama. These are not for the faint of heart. Read on, if you dare …
ALABAMA STATE
wrganews.com

GA Power reports Large Power Outage in Cave Spring

UPDATED: A large power outage has been reported by Georgia Power in the Cave Spring area affecting 1,747 customers. The City of Cave Spring has released a public statement saying that until power is up and going they are asking citizens to conserve water usage. Georgia Power has given an...
CAVE SPRING, GA
thebamabuzz.com

12 new million-dollar-plus construction permits approved in Alabama, Oct. 3

We’ve got the inside scoop on 12 new million-dollar-plus construction permits awarded to contractors in Alabama, including the upcoming Cobblestone Hotel & Suites in Cullman. Keep reading for information like contractor names, contracts, permit values, project addresses and much more!. Cobblestone Hotel & Suites | Cullman. Project: Cobblestone Hotel...
CULLMAN, AL
Shelby Reporter

St. Andrew’s continues long-running clothing ministry in Montevallo

MONTEVALLO – As families continue to cope with financial hardships in the wake of COVID-19, St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church is seeking to meet a basic need for many people through one of its long-running ministries. Sometimes referred to as “St. Andrew’s Wardrobe,” the church’s clothing ministry provides free...
MONTEVALLO, AL
weisradio.com

Fatal Accident In Piedmont

A two vehicle accident occurring on the early morning of September 26 has claimed the life of 73 year old Jo Ann Pogue-Pucket. According to the report from Police Chief Nathan Johnson, she was driving a 2012 Toyota turning left onto the 200 By Pass off US highway 278 when her vehicle was struck by an 18 wheel log truck. According to the report, it appears the driver of the big rig failed to stop at the stop sign causing the accident. The victim’s husband, 72 year old Johnny M. Pucket was critically injured in the wreck. He was transported to a Birmingham hospital where he continues to recuperate.
PIEDMONT, AL
WTOK-TV

Birmingham dentist explains Alabama dental healthcare crisis

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama is facing a dental healthcare crisis. As far as the dentist to population ratio, a local dentist says our state is last place. Some people are forced to drive hours to find dental care. Several counties have either one or no dentists practicing at all.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Shelby Reporter

Westwood Baptist to host 14th annual Fall Festival

ALABASTER – Westwood Baptist Church is gearing up to host its 14th annual fall festival on Friday, Oct. 14. The event will be from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. and is for children of all ages. Executive pastor Rick Swing said the event provides a family experience that is...
ALABASTER, AL
californiaexaminer.net

Birmingham Man Fatally Shot By Tow Truck Driver Identified

A man was killed after getting into an argument with a tow truck driver outside of a Birmingham company, and the authorities have now published his name. A report from the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office named the deceased man as Adarius Jamar Peterson. In Birmingham, Alabama, he was 29 years old.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

