Read full article on original website
Related
Shelby Reporter
Week 8 predictions: Pelham gets Game of the Week, others locked in for big region games
Week 8 record: 7-5 Overall record: 52-19 Time is ticking away on the 2022 football season with four weeks left in the regular season and three weeks of region play remaining, which makes this week an important one for local teams as they continue their battle for the playoffs and region championships.
Shelby Reporter
The Shelby County Football Show: Week 8
On this week’s show, we break down our Game of the Week between Pelham and Benjamin Russell, as well as the rest of the big region matchups featuring local teams this Thursday and Friday night. We also name our SCR Stars of the Week at the 41:10 mark.
Into the Finals for Ohatchee
Calhoun County – Ohatchee earns third trip to Calhoun County Volleyball Tournament finals in school history, first since 2009, plays traditional finalist Alexandria for title Monday at JSU CALHOUN COUNTY TOURNAMENT Lower Bracket Matches Weaver 3, Saks 0 (25-18, 25-15, 25-16) Piedmont 3, Weaver 1 (25-7, 25-11, 22-25, 25-17) Wellborn 3, White Plains 0 (25-22, 25-17, […]
The city of Lincoln cashes in on big NASCAR race weekend
LINCOLN, Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Lincoln is cashing in after a weekend full of NASCAR fans chasing that need for speed. Today was the final day of the NASCAR playoffs tripleheader. Thousands of NASCAR lovers from around the world gathered at Talladega Superspeedway for what some call one big unofficial family reunion, bringing […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Shelby Reporter
UM and Trenholm State enter into student transfer partnership
MONTEVALLO – The University of Montevallo signed a transfer agreement with Trenholm State Community College Tuesday, Sept. 27, marking its sixth ContinuUM Transfer Pathway Program partnership with community colleges throughout the state. The partnership begins immediately. “It’s great to have a new partnership with Trenholm State,” Dr. John W....
Shelby Reporter
Many SC schools rank in Niche’s best schools listing
SHELBY COUNTY – Many schools across Shelby County were recently recognized as some of the best in the state when Niche.com released its 2023 rankings. Alabaster City Schools, Shelby County Schools and Pelham City Schools were all listed in the top 30 school systems by Niche. Spain Park High...
styleblueprint.com
The 12 Most Bone-Chilling & Haunted Places in Alabama
Haunted places in Alabama open a doorway to a harrowing unknown — unexplained mysteries, terrifying ghostly encounters and paranormal entities clinging to their former lives. These apparitions lurk unseen, laying a dark, perturbing blanket over the atmosphere, heavy enough to keep you up all night. Some of us spend the month of October searching for this bone-chilling thrill, while others play it safe and just trick-or-treat. But, for those brave souls who celebrate Halloween seeking terror-filled, hair-raising scares, we bring you a few of the most haunted spots in Alabama. These are not for the faint of heart. Read on, if you dare …
wrganews.com
GA Power reports Large Power Outage in Cave Spring
UPDATED: A large power outage has been reported by Georgia Power in the Cave Spring area affecting 1,747 customers. The City of Cave Spring has released a public statement saying that until power is up and going they are asking citizens to conserve water usage. Georgia Power has given an...
IN THIS ARTICLE
thebamabuzz.com
12 new million-dollar-plus construction permits approved in Alabama, Oct. 3
We’ve got the inside scoop on 12 new million-dollar-plus construction permits awarded to contractors in Alabama, including the upcoming Cobblestone Hotel & Suites in Cullman. Keep reading for information like contractor names, contracts, permit values, project addresses and much more!. Cobblestone Hotel & Suites | Cullman. Project: Cobblestone Hotel...
Shelby Reporter
St. Andrew’s continues long-running clothing ministry in Montevallo
MONTEVALLO – As families continue to cope with financial hardships in the wake of COVID-19, St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church is seeking to meet a basic need for many people through one of its long-running ministries. Sometimes referred to as “St. Andrew’s Wardrobe,” the church’s clothing ministry provides free...
Shelby Reporter
UM to feature ‘Ugly Lies the Bone’ play about wounded veteran using VR treatment
MONTEVALLO – The University of Montevallo Department of Theatre is presenting “Ugly Lies the Bone,” a play originally written by award-winning playwright Lindsey Ferrentino, and directed locally by Dr. Bart Pitchford, assistant professor of theatre history and directing at UM. The play will be held at the...
weisradio.com
Fatal Accident In Piedmont
A two vehicle accident occurring on the early morning of September 26 has claimed the life of 73 year old Jo Ann Pogue-Pucket. According to the report from Police Chief Nathan Johnson, she was driving a 2012 Toyota turning left onto the 200 By Pass off US highway 278 when her vehicle was struck by an 18 wheel log truck. According to the report, it appears the driver of the big rig failed to stop at the stop sign causing the accident. The victim’s husband, 72 year old Johnny M. Pucket was critically injured in the wreck. He was transported to a Birmingham hospital where he continues to recuperate.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTOK-TV
Birmingham dentist explains Alabama dental healthcare crisis
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama is facing a dental healthcare crisis. As far as the dentist to population ratio, a local dentist says our state is last place. Some people are forced to drive hours to find dental care. Several counties have either one or no dentists practicing at all.
2 killed in Guntersville motorcycle, car accident
Marshall County Coroner's Office responded to an accident on the Stockton Causeway late Friday night.
Shelby Reporter
Dwayne Thompson holds watch party to celebrate appearance in Hulu original series
PELHAM – Dwayne Thompson aka “Big Daddy,” a larger than life personality with a talent for cooking, was recently featured on the Hulu original series ‘Best in Dough.’. Thompson held a watch party to celebrated his series feature at Blues, Bourbon and Brews on Wednesday, Sept....
‘Guns, fudge and coffee’: Alabama shop offers ‘All-American’ treats of a different caliber
Drive down U.S. 278 through Piedmont in Calhoun County, and a sign may catch your eye, as it has many others. “I see a lot of people standing outside there, taking pictures,” said the store’s co-owner, Jennifer South. “It’s kind of funny. All-American. Guns and fudge.”
Shelby Reporter
Westwood Baptist to host 14th annual Fall Festival
ALABASTER – Westwood Baptist Church is gearing up to host its 14th annual fall festival on Friday, Oct. 14. The event will be from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. and is for children of all ages. Executive pastor Rick Swing said the event provides a family experience that is...
Alabama’s 10 Most Poverty Stricken Communities Will Surprise You
This list of Alabama's 10 cities with the highest poverty rates should worry us all. You are only as strong as your weakest link. Why do we have so many struggling communities in Alabama?. When poverty is high, so is crime!. WE NEED TO DO BETTER FOR OUR COMMUNITIES. Here...
wvtm13.com
Jefferson County District Attorney explains why Hewitt Trussville High student could not be charged for alleged 'hit list'
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — The Trussville City Schools administration is under fire for how it handled a student's "hit list." Trussville police could not charge the Hewitt-Trussville student with terroristic threat acts after finding out about the death notebook nearly a year later. Learn more in the video above.
californiaexaminer.net
Birmingham Man Fatally Shot By Tow Truck Driver Identified
A man was killed after getting into an argument with a tow truck driver outside of a Birmingham company, and the authorities have now published his name. A report from the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office named the deceased man as Adarius Jamar Peterson. In Birmingham, Alabama, he was 29 years old.
Comments / 0