AdWeek

Big Spaceship Expands Product, Data and Analytics Capabilities with Two New Hires

Independent creative agency Big Spaceship continues to expand its experience design, data and analytics capabilities with the appointment of Tarirai Chivore as vp, strategy and analytics and Tiffany Vurek as experience director. Chivore will manage Big Spaceship’s research and analytics discipline. With a rich knowledge of consumer research, he will...
AdWeek

TikTok: How to Use Clear Mode

Social Media Week Europe gives you exclusive access to live discussions with social media and digital marketing experts in London, 7–8 Nov. Save 20% on your pass today (ends 3 Oct.). TikTok allows users to turn on “Clear Mode” while viewing a video in the video-sharing application. When Clear...
AdWeek

Experiential Marketing Sells a Moment, Not a Product

Give our readers an inside look at your brand's marketing approach by joining the Adweek Columnist Network. If you're a VP or above, submit your pitch. There’s nothing wrong with admitting the confines of your apartment stopped cutting it. It’s been over two years since we entered the pandemic and we’ve just about exhausted every form of self-entertainment. That hunger deep inside you, that itch you can’t seem to scratch—what is that?
AdWeek

Is TikTok the Latest Social Platform to Try Live Shopping in the US?

Discuss new partnerships, organizational structures and strategies for reliable measurement at NexTech, Dec. 6–8. In-person and virtual passes are available. Sign up now to save 25%. Short-form video-sharing app TikTok is reportedly the latest social platform to try to make a splash with live shopping in the U.S.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
AdWeek

Wunderman Thompson Hires Preeya Vyas as Global CXO

Wunderman Thompson has hired Preeya Vyas as global chief experience officer to lead and orchestrate the network’s CX practice. Vyas will work across the global network’s strategic, creative, technology and data leadership team to help design and deliver the experiences, products and services that aim to drive growth for clients.
AdWeek

At Recurrent Ventures, Recurrent Layoffs Raise Questions of Mismanagement

Join global marketing leaders at Brandweek Europe, 10 Nov. as they share insights into purpose-driven marketing, Web3 and more. Get your pass at 20% off now. The media company Recurrent Ventures, which operates a portfolio of editorial titles ranging from Popular Science to Field & Stream, eliminated the roles of 52 employees last week in a surprise round of cuts, according to documents obtained by Adweek.
AdWeek

Conill Promotes Veronica Elizondo to CCO

Publicis Groupe multicultural agency Conill has promoted Veronica Elizondo to chief creative officer, joining the agency’s executive team effective immediately. She was most recently executive creative director of Conill’s Toyota business and was involved in new business initiatives. “This is an exciting day for all of us, as...
