AdWeek
How a Pride Campaign Caused a 'Seismic' Social Shift for Job Site Indeed
Which social media strategies are winning long-term loyalty and how can your brand build memorable and shoppable moments in the space? Find out at Social Media Week Europe, 7–9 Nov. in London. Virtual passes also available. Sign up today.
AdWeek
Big Spaceship Expands Product, Data and Analytics Capabilities with Two New Hires
Independent creative agency Big Spaceship continues to expand its experience design, data and analytics capabilities with the appointment of Tarirai Chivore as vp, strategy and analytics and Tiffany Vurek as experience director. Chivore will manage Big Spaceship’s research and analytics discipline. With a rich knowledge of consumer research, he will...
AdWeek
Abolish Silos and Champion Creativity as Your Guiding Force
Over the past few years, it's nearly impossible to sit in an agency pitch prep meeting without someone attributing...
AdWeek
TikTok: How to Use Clear Mode
TikTok allows users to turn on "Clear Mode" while viewing a video in the video-sharing application. When Clear...
AdWeek
Peacock Reaches 15 Million Paid Subscribers, According to NBCUniversal CEO
Peacock has reached 15 million paid subscribers, NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell said in a CNBC interview on Tuesday. The news made the rounds on Twitter. Shell also reports the company has an average revenue per user of $10 per subscriber. The newest figure is 2 million more than the 13...
AdWeek
The CW CEO Mark Pedowitz Out as Nexstar Closes Acquisition
Nexstar is closing its purchase of The CW, but it's doing it without Mark Pedowitz.
AdWeek
Experiential Marketing Sells a Moment, Not a Product
There's nothing wrong with admitting the confines of your apartment stopped cutting it. It's been over two years since we entered the pandemic and we've just about exhausted every form of self-entertainment. That hunger deep inside you, that itch you can't seem to scratch—what is that?
AdWeek
Is TikTok the Latest Social Platform to Try Live Shopping in the US?
Short-form video-sharing app TikTok is reportedly the latest social platform to try to make a splash with live shopping in the U.S.
AdWeek
Wunderman Thompson Hires Preeya Vyas as Global CXO
Wunderman Thompson has hired Preeya Vyas as global chief experience officer to lead and orchestrate the network’s CX practice. Vyas will work across the global network’s strategic, creative, technology and data leadership team to help design and deliver the experiences, products and services that aim to drive growth for clients.
AdWeek
At Recurrent Ventures, Recurrent Layoffs Raise Questions of Mismanagement
The media company Recurrent Ventures, which operates a portfolio of editorial titles ranging from Popular Science to Field & Stream, eliminated the roles of 52 employees last week in a surprise round of cuts, according to documents obtained by Adweek.
AdWeek
Creative Flavor: Camila Rocha Thrives On Great Teamwork With Brave Clients
For Miami-based Republica Havas copywriter Camila Rocha, day-to-day work is all a part of an ongoing educational experience that...
AdWeek
Conill Promotes Veronica Elizondo to CCO
Publicis Groupe multicultural agency Conill has promoted Veronica Elizondo to chief creative officer, joining the agency’s executive team effective immediately. She was most recently executive creative director of Conill’s Toyota business and was involved in new business initiatives. “This is an exciting day for all of us, as...
