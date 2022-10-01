Read full article on original website
This is FRESH AIR. Celeste Ng is best known for her 2017 bestselling novel "Little Fires Everywhere," which was set in the upscale suburb of Shaker Heights, Ohio. That novel was made into a Hulu series starring Kerry Washington and Reese Witherspoon. Our book critic, Maureen Corrigan, says Ng's latest novel, called "Our Missing Hearts," is set in a world that simultaneously reflects and amplifies our current anxious realities. Here's her review.
Model Bella Hadid helped to make Paris Fashion Week unforgettable
Good morning. I'm A Martinez. Model Bella Hadid helped make Paris Fashion Week unforgettable this year. She walked out in underwear and waited on the runway while her dress was applied. Ten minutes later, she was wearing a dress made out of instant, spray-on fabric. As it hit her body, it solidified into a white, off-shoulder dress - a non-woven, synthetic dress out of an aerosol can. The reviewers raved about how it had no seams or zippers - now, if they can only do a spray-on tuxedo. It's MORNING EDITION.
Here are the finalists for the 2022 National Book Awards
The finalists for this year's National Book Awards have been announced. Among the nominees are author Yoko Tawada and translator Margaret Mistutani, who won the 2018 National Book Award for translated literature. Three other nominees — Gayl Jones, Scholastique Mukasonga and Pulitzer-winning poet Sharon Olds – have been finalists before.
