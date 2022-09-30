ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

On Milwaukee

The Culver's Curderburger will return this month

’Tis Dining Month, the tastiest time of year! This means we’re dishing up fun and fascinating food content throughout October. Dig in, Milwaukee! OnMilwaukee Dining Month is served up by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino and Wollersheim Winery & Distillery. Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas are all coming up – but...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Culver's CurderBurger is coming back for 2022; bring your appetite!

MILWAUKEE - The CurderBurger is coming back to a Culver's restaurant near you for 2022!. A year ago, Culver's came out with the CurderBurger for a single day – National Cheese Curd Day (Oct. 15). Culver's fans lined up nationwide for a taste at this distinctly Wisconsin burger – and restaurant officials said they sold more than 136,000 of the CurderBurgers.
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeerecord.com

Things currently found in Gardetto’s “Original Recipe” snack mix, ranked

As most of you probably already know, Gardetto’s—an iconic snack mix that boasts an “irresistible big, bold taste” and graces store shelves throughout the country—originated right here in Milwaukee. Almost exactly two years ago, we told you the long and illustrious tale of Gardetto’s, its undeniable local connection, and the changes the snack mix has seen though the years. Instead of rehashing any of that here, we’re just going to get right down to business.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Kenosha LEGO home sold; only on market for 2 days

KENOSHA, Wis. - The housing market has been extremely hot in the last year or so. But who could have imagined a house with a distinctly LEGO theme would hit the market – and sell quite as fast as it did. The pictures from inside the ranch-style home on...
KENOSHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Disney On Ice at Fiserv Forum Feb. 9-12

MILWAUKEE - Disney On Ice presents Let’s Celebrate skates into Milwaukee for eight fun-filled performances at Fiserv Forum from Feb. 9–12, 2023. Disney On Ice Preferred Customers can purchase advance tickets starting today before tickets go on-sale to the general public on Oct. 11. Fans can sign up...
MILWAUKEE, WI
shepherdexpress.com

Milwaukee Company Produces CBD Locally and Organically

RA! Is an all-natural hemp and wellness company, and lifestyle brand, founded by Richard Bowman. RA!—a play on the word raw— offers cannabidiol (CBD) edibles, tinctures and topicals crafted through a trademarked Whole Spectrum™ processing method that captures CBD and all ancillary cannabinoids. Bowman, a musician and...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police presence; 40th and Villard

MILWAUKEE - There is a significant Milwaukee police presence near 40th and Villard on Tuesday, Oct. 4. Milwaukee police say a briefing will be held shortly on this incident. FOX6 News has a crew on the scene – and we will update this post when more information is available.
MILWAUKEE, WI
newsfromthestates.com

‘White Lives Matter’ flyers distributed around village of Greendale

Reports of “White Lives Matter” flyers being distributed in the village of Greendale over the weekend have surfaced online. Photos posted to a private Facebook group focused on the community show a small piece of paper inside a sandwich bag reading “Watch Europa,” “White Lives Matter,” and “it’s time to take a stand.”
GREENDALE, WI
On Milwaukee

BelAir Cantina, Fuel on 5th and Finks to move forward under new ownership

’Tis Dining Month, the tastiest time of year! This means we’re dishing up fun and fascinating food content throughout October. Dig in, Milwaukee! OnMilwaukee Dining Month is served up by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino and Wollersheim Winery & Distillery. After nearly 30 years, longtime restaurateurs Leslie Montemurro and Scott...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police: Boy, grandma shot at park near 21st and Keefe

MILWAUKEE - A 2-year-old boy, his grandmother and one other person were shot and wounded in Milwaukee's Franklin Heights neighborhood Tuesday, Oct. 4. The shooting near 21st and Keefe happened around 2:15 p.m. The park where the boy was shot was littered with yellow as police surrounded a playground to collect evidence.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Frozen 1987 Webb burgers from Brewers 12-game win streak raffled off

GREENFIELD, Wis. - A Milwaukee area man raffled off two burgers that he's had since Ronald Reagan was president back in the 1980s. Rod Waters is a sub shop owner in Greenfield and an avid Brewers fan. He is such a fan that he saved two George Webb hamburgers from the Brewers' 12-game winning streak in April 1987. Waters kept those two burgers and an article about the streak and burger giveaway in a baggie that was notarized and stamped.
GREENFIELD, WI
CBS 58

October is here and brings the first real hints of winter

It's been a pleasant start to the new month. Not too warm, not too chilly... a trend that will continue for a few more days. October is a transition month as we head into our cold season. It brings with it the first average snowfall. And a solid temperature drop. Check out the stats:
MILWAUKEE, WI

