On Milwaukee
The Culver's Curderburger will return this month
’Tis Dining Month, the tastiest time of year! This means we’re dishing up fun and fascinating food content throughout October. Dig in, Milwaukee! OnMilwaukee Dining Month is served up by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino and Wollersheim Winery & Distillery. Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas are all coming up – but...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Culver's CurderBurger is coming back for 2022; bring your appetite!
MILWAUKEE - The CurderBurger is coming back to a Culver's restaurant near you for 2022!. A year ago, Culver's came out with the CurderBurger for a single day – National Cheese Curd Day (Oct. 15). Culver's fans lined up nationwide for a taste at this distinctly Wisconsin burger – and restaurant officials said they sold more than 136,000 of the CurderBurgers.
milwaukeerecord.com
Things currently found in Gardetto’s “Original Recipe” snack mix, ranked
As most of you probably already know, Gardetto’s—an iconic snack mix that boasts an “irresistible big, bold taste” and graces store shelves throughout the country—originated right here in Milwaukee. Almost exactly two years ago, we told you the long and illustrious tale of Gardetto’s, its undeniable local connection, and the changes the snack mix has seen though the years. Instead of rehashing any of that here, we’re just going to get right down to business.
Boo Boo's Sandwich Shop is closing its doors for now
Boo Boo's Sandwich Shop announced Sunday it has closed its location at 405 S. 2nd St. In a Facebook post, the popular Milwaukee shop said they are closing until they can find a new location.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Dropout Athletics: Classes for every fitness background, lifestyle
MILWAUKEE - Whether you're a fitness junkie, overworked parent or young professional, the team at Dropout Athletics has classes for every fitness background and lifestyle. Brian Kramp is in Milwaukee’s Riverwest neighborhood checking out the new workout facility.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha LEGO home sold; only on market for 2 days
KENOSHA, Wis. - The housing market has been extremely hot in the last year or so. But who could have imagined a house with a distinctly LEGO theme would hit the market – and sell quite as fast as it did. The pictures from inside the ranch-style home on...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Disney On Ice at Fiserv Forum Feb. 9-12
MILWAUKEE - Disney On Ice presents Let’s Celebrate skates into Milwaukee for eight fun-filled performances at Fiserv Forum from Feb. 9–12, 2023. Disney On Ice Preferred Customers can purchase advance tickets starting today before tickets go on-sale to the general public on Oct. 11. Fans can sign up...
This Wisconsin Bakery Serves The Best Apple Pie
'Tis the season for mouth-watering apple pie.
One Of America’s Most Haunted Bars Is In Wisconsin
Want to have a spirit with a spirit? Want to hang out with the ghost of a little girl while throwing back a cold one? There's a place in Wisconsin where you can do all of this and more - if you dare. Wisconsin is no stranger to haunted places....
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Fall family fun at Basse's Taste of Country
COLGATE, Wis. - Looking for a Fall Fest that’s full of pumpkins, a corn maze and apple picking? Basse’s Taste of Country has it all and much more!
shepherdexpress.com
Milwaukee Company Produces CBD Locally and Organically
RA! Is an all-natural hemp and wellness company, and lifestyle brand, founded by Richard Bowman. RA!—a play on the word raw— offers cannabidiol (CBD) edibles, tinctures and topicals crafted through a trademarked Whole Spectrum™ processing method that captures CBD and all ancillary cannabinoids. Bowman, a musician and...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police presence; 40th and Villard
MILWAUKEE - There is a significant Milwaukee police presence near 40th and Villard on Tuesday, Oct. 4. Milwaukee police say a briefing will be held shortly on this incident. FOX6 News has a crew on the scene – and we will update this post when more information is available.
newsfromthestates.com
‘White Lives Matter’ flyers distributed around village of Greendale
Reports of “White Lives Matter” flyers being distributed in the village of Greendale over the weekend have surfaced online. Photos posted to a private Facebook group focused on the community show a small piece of paper inside a sandwich bag reading “Watch Europa,” “White Lives Matter,” and “it’s time to take a stand.”
On Milwaukee
BelAir Cantina, Fuel on 5th and Finks to move forward under new ownership
’Tis Dining Month, the tastiest time of year! This means we’re dishing up fun and fascinating food content throughout October. Dig in, Milwaukee! OnMilwaukee Dining Month is served up by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino and Wollersheim Winery & Distillery. After nearly 30 years, longtime restaurateurs Leslie Montemurro and Scott...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police: Boy, grandma shot at park near 21st and Keefe
MILWAUKEE - A 2-year-old boy, his grandmother and one other person were shot and wounded in Milwaukee's Franklin Heights neighborhood Tuesday, Oct. 4. The shooting near 21st and Keefe happened around 2:15 p.m. The park where the boy was shot was littered with yellow as police surrounded a playground to collect evidence.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Frozen 1987 Webb burgers from Brewers 12-game win streak raffled off
GREENFIELD, Wis. - A Milwaukee area man raffled off two burgers that he's had since Ronald Reagan was president back in the 1980s. Rod Waters is a sub shop owner in Greenfield and an avid Brewers fan. He is such a fan that he saved two George Webb hamburgers from the Brewers' 12-game winning streak in April 1987. Waters kept those two burgers and an article about the streak and burger giveaway in a baggie that was notarized and stamped.
CBS 58
October is here and brings the first real hints of winter
It's been a pleasant start to the new month. Not too warm, not too chilly... a trend that will continue for a few more days. October is a transition month as we head into our cold season. It brings with it the first average snowfall. And a solid temperature drop. Check out the stats:
wuwm.com
Your next Milwaukee parking ticket may be issued by someone driving a Mustang EV
Later this month, you may see some city of Milwaukee parking enforcement officers driving Mustangs. More specifically, driving the Ford Mustang Mach-E, which is an electric vehicle. It's part of the city's ongoing effort to get more of its fleet off of gasoline use. And Milwaukee's not the only local government in Wisconsin on that road.
WISN
Milwaukee police reunite young boy 'with his proper guardian'
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police said they have reunited a young boy "with his proper guardian." He was found at 3 p.m. near 61st Street and Morgan Avenue in Milwaukee. Police estimate he is 3 to 5 years old. Police thank everyone for their assistance.
These Milwaukee Power Tool Sales at Amazon Are Rare But Amazing
The Drive - Robert BaconMilwaukee fans, it's your lucky day.
