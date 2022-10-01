Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
dailydodge.com
Dodge County Sheriff Calls Rise In Pursuits ‘Troubling’
(Juneau) The county’s top cop says there has been an uptick in pursuits in 2022. By mid-September there were 22 police chases in Dodge County, a jump from the roughly 10 to 12 that occurred in all of 2021. Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt called the trend “troubling.”
dailydodge.com
Waupun Correctional Inmate Accused Of Stabbing Another Prisoner
(Waupun) A Waupun Correctional inmate has been charged with stabbing another prisoner. Dylan Madderom is facing a felony count of Battery by Prisoner Use of a Dangerous Weapon. Security cameras allegedly captured Madderom stabbing the inmate multiple times in the back of the head and neck in March. According to...
dailydodge.com
Authorities Stress Crisis Help Line After Suicide in Fond du Lac
(Fond du Lac) Authorities with the Fond du Lac Police Department are highlighting resources available for those experiencing a mental health crisis in the wake of a suicide death Friday evening. Reports indicate that the Fond du Lac County Communications Center received a call originating in cities after-hours lobby from a 31-year-old Norfolk, Virginia resident. The male indicated he wanted to commit suicide, and while on the phone with dispatchers, shot himself. Officers arrived on the scene minutes later and located the individual who had sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Life saving measures were taken and the victim was transported to SSM Health St Agnes Hospital where they were pronounced deceased. The identity of the individual is being withheld pending notification of family. While the investigation into the incident is ongoing, authorities are reminding residents that if they or someone they know is facing a mental health crisis they can call 988 for the suicide and crisis lifeline, or the Fond du Lac County Crisis Line at 920-929-3535, or if in imminent danger or experiencing a medical emergency to dial 911.
dailydodge.com
Department Of Administration Officials Tour Downtown Beaver Dam Businesses
(Beaver Dam) State and local leaders Monday toured downtown Beaver Dam businesses supported by the Main Street Bounceback grant program. The program’s purpose is to help small businesses and communities grow by populating vacant storefronts with new enterprises and nonprofits. Wisconsin Department of Administration Secretary-designee Kathy Blumenfeld along with...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
dailydodge.com
Green Lake County Authorities Still Seeking Information Surrounding 2021 Fatal Crash
(Princeton) Authorities in Green Lake County are still looking for information about a fatal vehicle crash that happened just over a year ago. On September 29th, a westbound Jeep crossed the center line and struck and eastbound Ford on Highway 23 near Highway W in the town of Princeton. The...
dailydodge.com
Public Trapping Auction To Be Held At Horicon Marsh Education Center Wednesday
(Horicon) A public trapping auction will be held at the Horicon Marsh Education and Visitor Center Wednesday. The event is being hosted by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and the United States Fish and Wildlife Service. Personnel from both organizations will be on hand to review trapping seasons and...
dailydodge.com
BD’s Gabby Fakes Commits To Badgers
Beaver Dam High School junior Gabby Fakes verbally committed to play NCAA Division One college softball at the University of Wisconsin this past weekend. “I didn’t really know the specific time I was going to commit. I was just going to do it when it felt right.” Fakes told 1430 ESPN. ” I wasn’t even planning on committing this early but I just really liked Wisconsin and I knew it felt like home and it was the college for me.”
dailydodge.com
Scammer Claiming To Be With Dodge County Sheriff’s Office
(Juneau) Dodge County authorities are warning area residents of a recent phone scam making the rounds. A citizen reported to law enforcement that they received a phone call from someone claiming to be a deputy with the sheriff’s office. The caller told the individual that they needed to go...
RELATED PEOPLE
dailydodge.com
Mayville To Begin Leaf Pick Up
(Mayville) The city of Mayville will begin leaf pick up today, October 3rd. Residents are asked to rake their leaves to the terrace, the area between the sidewalk and street, for pick up. Leaves are not to be raked directly into the street or near obstacles such as street signs or hydrants.
dailydodge.com
Information Meeting To Cover Upcoming Bridge Project In Jefferson County
(Jefferson County) An upcoming informational meeting will cover a bridge reconstruction project in Jefferson County. The governor recently signed a $5-million-dollar contract to reconstruct the South Main Street bridge over the Rock River in Jefferson. State transportation officials say South Main Street will be closed for the duration of construction...
dailydodge.com
Beaver Dam Council Approves Change To City’s Debt Cap Policy
(Beaver Dam) The Beaver Dam Common Council has approved a change to the city’s voluntary debt cap policy. Officials last year altered the policy by capping the portion of the budget that could be directed to annual debt service payments at 25-percent of the general fund’s operations budget. Last night’s action eliminates that cap.
Comments / 0