FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
mackinawcitycomets.com
Boys Varsity Cross Country finishes 2nd place at second EUP Conference meet
The Comets Cross Country team traveled to Engadine for the second EUP conference meet. The Comets finished in second place with a score of 49 points. Winning the meet was Engadine (44), taking 3rd was Rudyard (85), 4th place Pickford (112), 5th Newberry (118), 6th Brimley (127), 7th St Ignace (168), 8th Islanders (179), 9th Ojibwa Charter (206) & 10th Whitefish (217).
Boat crashes into pier after 2 men fall overboard in Grand Traverse Bay
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI – A Michigan man was arrested after his unoccupied boat crashed into a pier in Northern Michigan. According to the Leelanau County Sheriff’s Office, officers responded to the scene in the 13000 block of S. West Bay Shore in Elmwood Township at 7:51 p.m. on Monday.
The World’s Longest Wooden Suspension Bridge is Set to Open in Michigan
FAST FACTS (courtesy of Mlive):. The bridge is anchored by two huge timber towers, 20 tons each. It takes 1,000,000 pounds of concrete to ground it. A 36-foot span of see-through glass flooring is located in the middle. Extra coolness:. Skybridge will be lit up at night, so guests can...
Great Lakes Now
As septic pollution roils Higgins Lake, Michigan lawmakers consider reform
The Great Lakes News Collaborative includes Bridge Michigan; Circle of Blue; Great Lakes Now at Detroit Public Television; and Michigan Radio, Michigan’s NPR News Leader; who work together to bring audiences news and information about the impact of climate change, pollution, and aging infrastructure on the Great Lakes and drinking water. This independent journalism is supported by the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation. Find all the work HERE.
Welcome center near Mackinac Bridge to close for $400k upgrade
MACKINAW CITY, MI – An often-visited welcome center in one of Michigan’s top tourist areas is set to temporarily close. The Michigan Department of Transportation will invest $409,000 to replace all windows, as well as floor and wall tiles in the bathrooms at the Mackinaw City Welcome Center.
Crews searching for missing 81-year-old man in Northern Michigan
MONTMORENCY COUNTY, MI – Officials are searching for a missing, 81-year-old man in Northern Michigan. George Parkinson has not been seen since he went for a ride on a side-by-side on property in the Rust/Hillman area of Montmorency County at approximately 3:24 p.m. on Sunday. Parkinson was reported missing...
$65 million expansion coming to Upper Peninsula casino in 2023
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, MI – An Upper Peninsula casino is set to expand. Bay Mills Resort & Casino in Chippewa County announced this week that it will soon break ground on a $65 million expansion project “after years of planning.”. Officials with the Bay Mills Indian Community say the...
Lawsuits Against City of Traverse City Heard Before the Court of Appeals
Two controversial issues in Traverse City are going to court, and are now in the hands of a panel of judges. The Court of Appeals made a rare trip up north on Tuesday to hear several cases on appeal. Two of them involve lawsuits against the city of Traverse City.
