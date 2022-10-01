ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vanderbilt, MI

Boys Varsity Cross Country finishes 2nd place at second EUP Conference meet

The Comets Cross Country team traveled to Engadine for the second EUP conference meet. The Comets finished in second place with a score of 49 points. Winning the meet was Engadine (44), taking 3rd was Rudyard (85), 4th place Pickford (112), 5th Newberry (118), 6th Brimley (127), 7th St Ignace (168), 8th Islanders (179), 9th Ojibwa Charter (206) & 10th Whitefish (217).
Great Lakes Now

As septic pollution roils Higgins Lake, Michigan lawmakers consider reform

The Great Lakes News Collaborative includes Bridge Michigan; Circle of Blue; Great Lakes Now at Detroit Public Television; and Michigan Radio, Michigan’s NPR News Leader; who work together to bring audiences news and information about the impact of climate change, pollution, and aging infrastructure on the Great Lakes and drinking water. This independent journalism is supported by the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation. Find all the work HERE.
