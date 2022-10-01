Greenlines, bike lanes, resiliency and the sea change in city planning

“Behind The Headlines,” hosted by Eric Barnes, CEO of The Daily Memphian, airs on WKNO Fridays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 8:30 a.m. Watch the show now via the video link atop this story or listen to the podcast version of the show, which includes additional discussion not found in the television version.

It’s not enough for Memphis to have a single plan for the future path of development in the city.

Two city planners and the chief operating officer of the Community Foundation of Greater Memphis say the sea change in city planning locally began with a regional Greenprint plan in 2015 that paved the way for an ongoing “culture of planning.”

It and two other plans that followed are starting to bear fruit as plans become reality.

“It’s not as if planning didn’t exist before then. It did,” said Memphis-Shelby County Division of Planning and Development director John Zeanah on the WKNO Channel 10 program “Behind The Headlines.”

“It was very fragmented, though, across many organizations, many agencies, and there wasn’t really a centralized focus around planning and bringing all the partners together,” he said.

The 25-year Greenprint outline of green spaces and their uses as well as their connection led to federal resiliency funding following flooding from the second highest level ever recorded on the Mississippi River and Memphis in 2011.

It was also a factor in federal funding for the Innovation Corridor — the bus rapid transit route planned between the University of Memphis and Downtown.

It also linked up with the 20-year Memphis 3.0 plan of 2019 — the first master plan for development and land use in Memphis since 1980.

As that was happening, the Shelby Farms Greenline and Wolf River Greenway began taking shape, and bike lanes became part of street design along with “previtalization” events at long-dormant buildings and pop-up shops for a weekend or two in overlooked storefronts.

Zeanah along with Downtown Memphis Commission president and CEO Paul Young were involved in all of the plans. They and Sutton Mora, COO of the Community Foundation, were part of the city planning Master’s degree program at the University of Memphis in the early 2000s.

By then, it had been 20 years since a 1980 master plan for development of the city.

The 20-year scope of that plan saw a lot of unintended consequences in its overall goal of making the city bigger in population and area.

“We achieved that plan,” said Young, who went from the Master’s program to being director of the county Office of Sustainability to director of the city’s Housing and Community Development division to the Downtown Memphis Commission. He recently announced a run for Memphis Mayor in the 2023 city elections.

“What we didn’t bank on is the fact that the people that lived in the core of the city would be the ones to move further out,” he said of the 1980 plan. “We thought we would grow as a whole and grow the pie. But we kept the same number of people, and it led to our communities being fractured and losing population in the core of the city, which meant we lost businesses.”

The city is still rebuilding from that loss.

Zeanah said the later set of plans are informed by the concept that they will always be reviewed to stay current. They aren’t separate entities but share a common model designed to keep the plans relevant.

“One of the things we wanted to ensure in Memphis 3.0 was that we communicated the ways different organizations took their part to develop and build up places across the city,” he said.

The plans also focused the work funded by private donors and philanthropies through the Community Foundation.

“It makes our donors ask questions when we have that culture of planning that they wouldn’t otherwise,” Mora said.

And the central question for organizations seeking funding through the Foundation, which awarded $138 million in 2021 — most of it within the Memphis area — is whether the organizations are part of the connected plans.

That includes reconciling grand, sweeping ideas that some planners want with basic needs neighborhood groups and community development corporations want — like better street lighting and ways to spruce up the facades of small businesses.

“Until we’re all kind of trying to fit into the same thing, we are not going to be able to move the development ahead the way we want,” Mora said. “With any sector, there are fiefdoms and there are some organizations that don’t want to work with other organizations. But I see more collaboration among nonprofits and neighborhood leaders that when I started 10 years ago.”

