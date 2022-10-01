Read full article on original website
Related
Missouri lawmakers pass rural incentives bill as special session draws to a close
Missouri lawmakers wrapped up their special session Tuesday when the state Senate overwhelmingly approved a $40 million package of incentives targeting rural economic projects. The bill, passed 26-3, creates tax credits for fuel retailers to sell gas and diesel with higher blends of biofuels and to establish urban farms. It extends the life of incentives […] The post Missouri lawmakers pass rural incentives bill as special session draws to a close appeared first on Missouri Independent.
etxview.com
Missouri agriculture groups renew criticism of Grain Belt Express over new extension
A years-long fight over the Grain Belt Express high-voltage transmission line appeared to end earlier this year when lawmakers signed off on compromise legislation requiring future transmission lines to bring more benefit to Missouri. It also required electrical transmission line developers to pay farmers more for easements to build future...
What local lawmakers are doing about pelvic exams without consent
Local lawmakers want to see bills passed that require doctors and doctors-in-training to ask patients for explicit consent before doing a pelvic exam on them while they're unconscious.
kmaland.com
Missouri News Headlines Tuesday, October 4th, 2022
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri Senate is scheduled today (Tuesday) to consider extending some farm tax credits through 2028. Under the 40-million-dollar plan, biodiesel producers who make soybean oil-based fuel would get a two-cent-per-gallon annual credit. Missouri gas stations selling a 15-percent blend of corn-based ethanol would get a five-cents-per-gallon credit annually -- with a maximum annual credit of five-million dollars. Meat processors with fewer than 500 workers could get a credit of up to 25 percent of the cost of expanding their Missouri sites. Tax credits of up to 25-thousand dollars could be given to create urban farms in Missouri cities of 50-thousand or more.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KMBC.com
Ad check: Campaign ad says Eric Schmitt allowed foreign businesses to buy Missouri farmland
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In Missouri, Democratic Senate candidate Trudy Busch Valentine is criticizing the voting record of GOP rival Eric Schmitt on allowing foreign business to buy Missouri farmland. It's all laid out in a new commercial. KMBC 9's Micheal Mahoney checked the facts on the claim. The...
etxview.com
Editorial: Story of nonprofit contract highlights Missouri’s lack of transparency
Under Missouri’s Sunshine Law, state records are supposed to be available for public inspection, except in limited, specific situations. But an analysis by the Post-Dispatch charts how Gov. Mike Parson’s administration has systematically attempted to restrict public access to information that is clearly in the public domain. The Legislature has done its part in pulling a veil of secrecy over records with its passage of a law that reduces the public’s ability to get information about nonprofit organizations — even those conducting state business under state contract.
4 Great Steakhouses in Missouri
What's your favorite thing to order when you go out with your friends and family members? If the answer is a good steak, then keep one reading because that's what this article is all about, four amazing steakhouses in Missouri that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both local people and travellers, so next time you are craving a good steak and you are looking for a new restaurant to try, give these amazing steakhouses in Missouri a chance.
Missourians Support Weed Legalization, Eric Schmitt, New Poll Finds
Emerson/Hill poll reveals 48 percent of voters favor the November marijuana initiative
RELATED PEOPLE
flatlandkc.org
Scattershot Polling Leaves Both Sides of Missouri Marijuana Campaign Optimistic
No clear picture emerges from recent polls, though the pro-Amendment 3 campaign faces questions from longtime legalization proponents. A pair of polls in recent weeks found voters closely divided over the question of whether Missouri should legalize recreational marijuana use. Meanwhile, a third poll expects legalization will cruise to a...
kttn.com
Missouri Attorney General sues solar company for violations of Missouri consumer protection laws
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced that his office has filed suit against a residential solar energy company, Power Home Solar, LLC, for violating the Missouri Merchandising Practices Act in selling solar panels to consumers across the country. The lawsuit against Power Home Solar, which re-branded earlier this year to...
gladstonedispatch.com
Missouri governor orders review over materials mentioning National Guard ballot question
JEFFERSON CITY — Activities surrounding a question on Missouri’s Nov. 8 ballot have caught the attention of Gov. Mike Parson and his director of public safety. Parson, a Republican, ordered a review after online materials and emails to members of the Missouri National Guard referenced Amendment 5, said Lt. Col. Lindsey Decker, spokesperson for the Missouri National Guard.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kttn.com
Audio: 56 Missouri judges running in November to stay on the bench
When Missouri voters cast their general election ballot, they will be asked whether to let 56 nonpartisan judges keep their job. Two Missouri Supreme Court judges, 10 Court of Appeals judges, 22 circuit court judges, and 22 associate circuit court judges are campaigning to retain their seats on the bench.
KYTV
Sample Ballots: See what’s on the ballot for November 2022 election
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Before you decide on the November 2022 general election, check out your county’s sample ballot. The election is Tuesday, November 8. The election features races for federal, state, and county offices. Many county ballots feature issues too. Click on your county to see the sample...
kttn.com
Missouri Governor grants 26 pardons during September, 2022
For September 2022, Governor Mike Parson granted 26 pardons under Article IV, Section 7 of the Constitution of the State of Missouri. Official documents have been filed with the appropriate government agencies and have been sent to the individuals. Pardons:. Scott Hohlt. Deren Creek. Shontai Carter. Mary Link-Ishmael. Paul Helms.
Missourinet
Let the bidding begin: Missouri’s unclaimed property auction is back (LISTEN)
Collectors, auction enthusiasts, and bargain hunters from all over the country are attending for the auction that continues through Tuesday. More than 2,300 items will be up for bidding, including coins and currency, stamps, jewelry, comic books, and sports memorabilia. Missouri’s unclaimed property is mostly items from safety deposit boxes....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sample ballots for the November 2022 Missouri election
We've gathered sample ballots for counties in the Ozarks. Many counties don't have local races on the ballot. We are still working to gather ballots from every county in our viewing area and will update this story as we obtain more.
The State of Missouri demands 80-year-old resident to repay unemployment pandemic funds
The State of Missouri claims an 80-year-old woman owes more than $5,000 in unemployment pandemic funds.
Hy-Vee recalls cheese in Missouri over Listeria concerns
Hy-Vee voluntarily recalled eight types of cheese in Kansas, Missouri and six other states because of concerns about Listeria.
School bus drivers fight the State of Missouri’s demands to repay pandemic funds
School bus drivers from Jefferson County and St. Louis County are fighting the State of Missouri's efforts to force them to repay unemployment pandemic funds they received during the COVID-19 crisis.
Comments / 1