Missouri State

Missouri Independent

Missouri lawmakers pass rural incentives bill as special session draws to a close

Missouri lawmakers wrapped up their special session Tuesday when the state Senate overwhelmingly approved a $40 million package of incentives targeting rural economic projects. The bill, passed 26-3, creates tax credits for fuel retailers to sell gas and diesel with higher blends of biofuels and to establish urban farms. It extends the life of incentives […] The post Missouri lawmakers pass rural incentives bill as special session draws to a close appeared first on Missouri Independent.
kmaland.com

Missouri News Headlines Tuesday, October 4th, 2022

(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri Senate is scheduled today (Tuesday) to consider extending some farm tax credits through 2028. Under the 40-million-dollar plan, biodiesel producers who make soybean oil-based fuel would get a two-cent-per-gallon annual credit. Missouri gas stations selling a 15-percent blend of corn-based ethanol would get a five-cents-per-gallon credit annually -- with a maximum annual credit of five-million dollars. Meat processors with fewer than 500 workers could get a credit of up to 25 percent of the cost of expanding their Missouri sites. Tax credits of up to 25-thousand dollars could be given to create urban farms in Missouri cities of 50-thousand or more.
etxview.com

Editorial: Story of nonprofit contract highlights Missouri’s lack of transparency

Under Missouri’s Sunshine Law, state records are supposed to be available for public inspection, except in limited, specific situations. But an analysis by the Post-Dispatch charts how Gov. Mike Parson’s administration has systematically attempted to restrict public access to information that is clearly in the public domain. The Legislature has done its part in pulling a veil of secrecy over records with its passage of a law that reduces the public’s ability to get information about nonprofit organizations — even those conducting state business under state contract.
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Missouri

What's your favorite thing to order when you go out with your friends and family members? If the answer is a good steak, then keep one reading because that's what this article is all about, four amazing steakhouses in Missouri that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both local people and travellers, so next time you are craving a good steak and you are looking for a new restaurant to try, give these amazing steakhouses in Missouri a chance.
flatlandkc.org

Scattershot Polling Leaves Both Sides of Missouri Marijuana Campaign Optimistic

No clear picture emerges from recent polls, though the pro-Amendment 3 campaign faces questions from longtime legalization proponents. A pair of polls in recent weeks found voters closely divided over the question of whether Missouri should legalize recreational marijuana use. Meanwhile, a third poll expects legalization will cruise to a...
gladstonedispatch.com

Missouri governor orders review over materials mentioning National Guard ballot question

JEFFERSON CITY — Activities surrounding a question on Missouri’s Nov. 8 ballot have caught the attention of Gov. Mike Parson and his director of public safety. Parson, a Republican, ordered a review after online materials and emails to members of the Missouri National Guard referenced Amendment 5, said Lt. Col. Lindsey Decker, spokesperson for the Missouri National Guard.
kttn.com

Audio: 56 Missouri judges running in November to stay on the bench

When Missouri voters cast their general election ballot, they will be asked whether to let 56 nonpartisan judges keep their job. Two Missouri Supreme Court judges, 10 Court of Appeals judges, 22 circuit court judges, and 22 associate circuit court judges are campaigning to retain their seats on the bench.
KYTV

Sample Ballots: See what’s on the ballot for November 2022 election

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Before you decide on the November 2022 general election, check out your county’s sample ballot. The election is Tuesday, November 8. The election features races for federal, state, and county offices. Many county ballots feature issues too. Click on your county to see the sample...
kttn.com

Missouri Governor grants 26 pardons during September, 2022

For September 2022, Governor Mike Parson granted 26 pardons under Article IV, Section 7 of the Constitution of the State of Missouri. Official documents have been filed with the appropriate government agencies and have been sent to the individuals. Pardons:. Scott Hohlt. Deren Creek. Shontai Carter. Mary Link-Ishmael. Paul Helms.
Missourinet

Let the bidding begin: Missouri’s unclaimed property auction is back (LISTEN)

Collectors, auction enthusiasts, and bargain hunters from all over the country are attending for the auction that continues through Tuesday. More than 2,300 items will be up for bidding, including coins and currency, stamps, jewelry, comic books, and sports memorabilia. Missouri’s unclaimed property is mostly items from safety deposit boxes....
