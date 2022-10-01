Read full article on original website
Related
sopghreporter.com
Next Fresh Fridays includes pet food distribution
Fresh Fridays on the Hilltop, the free monthly produce distribution of the Hilltop Alliance, has resumed an in-person hybrid "shopper" style with a distribution on October 14 at the St. John Vianney Church parking lot at Climax and Allen streets in Allentown. In addition, Fresh Fridays will offer pet food...
Skunked: Pennsylvania police save critter tangled in pitching net
ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — This job really stunk. But someone had to do it. Two police officers from suburban Pittsburgh were given the unenviable job of freeing a skunk from a pitching net late last month, WPXI-TV reported. According to a Facebook post by the Ross Township Police Department,...
PhillyBite
Where are The Best Pennsylvania Furniture Stores
- If you are looking for furniture that fits the modern style, you've come to the right place. With over 200 different brands to choose from, you're sure to find something that suits your home's decor. Here are some places you may want to check out. Located in Arch Street, Fryburg, Grossman Furniture is a historic building that offers modern and artistic pieces for your home. You'll find everything from modern couches to rustic wood accent tables.
Pennsylvania Almanac
Taste of Greece: Autumn Food Fair at Holy Cross begins Wednesday
Enjoy the sweet and savory tastes of Greece in fall at the annual Autumn Food Fair, which runs from 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 5 and 6 inside Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church community center in Mt. Lebanon. “We will have a ton of fall Greek food,” said Thea...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local attorney offers advice after solar panel company closes doors, leaves customers out of money
PITTSBURGH — Pink Energy, a national solar panel installation company, closed its doors in September – after months of financial difficulties and customer complaints. Customer complaints are still pouring into the Channel 11 newsroom, each sharing a similar story about how big bucks were paid and solar power was promised. But Pink Energy didn’t deliver. Missouri, North Carolina and Ohio Attorney General’s Offices have filed lawsuits.
Westmoreland redevelopment agency to focus on blight prevention
Westmoreland redevelopment officials Monday announced a renewed focus on community blight prevention, hoping to nip future problems in the bud. “We want to be proactive in providing our communities with a plan. We don’t want to just be a demolition authority,” agency Executive Director Brian Lawrence said. The...
butlerradio.com
Police Begin Homicide Investigation Into Butler Native
Homicide detectives in Allegheny County are investigating the disappearance of a Butler native. Family members of Darlene Harbison say she was last seen on September 11th in the Frazier Township area. Police, meanwhile, say they suspect foul play and are treating it as a homicide investigation. The family of Harbison...
Police in Fayette looking for hit-and-run driver
FAYETTE COUNTY — State police in Belle Vernon are looking for the driver of an SUV accused of hitting a man and leaving the scene. The man was walking home from work when he was struck along Grindstone Road in Redstone Township, Fayette County. Edith Sullivan was at her...
RELATED PEOPLE
PhillyBite
Where Are The Best Pennsylvania Thrift Shops
- Thrift stores are a great place to find bargains on various goods. You may even find hidden treasures. And by shopping at a thrift store, you'll be helping a good cause. The Pennsylvania area is home to several thrift stores that offer a variety of goods. Philly AIDS Thrift...
This Is The Best Grocery Store In Pennsylvania
Love Food compiled a list of the best grocery stores in every U.S. state. Here's the top choice for Pennsylvania.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Fire Marshal Rules Punxsutawney House Fire Accidental
PUNXSUTAWNEY BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – The Pennsylvania State Fire Marshal has ruled the house fire in Punxsutawney to be accidental. According to PSP Punxsutawney Crime Unit, around 1:58 p.m. on September 27, the Punxsutawney Fire Department was called to a structure fire at 702 Sutton Street, in Punxsutawney Borough.
wccsradio.com
TRUCK GOES OFF 119 OVERPASS AND CRASHES NEAR WAYNE AVENUE
A coal truck crash has closed a pair of on-ramps between Indiana and Homer City this morning. (Photos by Josh Widdowson) See video from the scene here. Around 4:30 this morning, an empty coal truck was going South on Route 119 when it drifted into the grassy median. Because the truck was going at a high rate of speed, when it reached the bridges that carry 119 over the on ramps for Wayne Avenue and 119 North, it flew across a guiderail, landed on the Wayne Avenue on-ramp and crashed into a concrete barrier separating the two on-ramps. Homer City, Coral-Graceton and Indiana Fire companies along with the hazmat team, state police and Citizen’s Ambulance were dispatched at 4:47 this morning. PennDOT crews were later dispatched to close the ramps off.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Local convenience store caught selling unlicensed illegal medical marijuana; owner arrested
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — A local convenience store owner is behind bars after complaints to police said the business was selling unlicensed illegal medical marijuana and cannabis products. According to the West Mifflin Police Department, the store is located on the north end of the borough. When officers arrived...
butlerradio.com
Local Educational Center Continues Search for Student
Officials at a local educational center are continuing to search for a student who left the campus earlier this weekend. According to a press release issued by Summit Academy, an unidentified student left the campus in Herman just before 4pm on Saturday (October 1st). A description of the student was...
explore venango
Oil City Man Arrested for Leaving Sick Child in Vehicle While Eating in Restaurant
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of an incident that led to the arrest of a local man after he reportedly left his ill and sleeping child in the car while eating at a restaurant in Cranberry Township. According to Franklin-based State Police, troopers were...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Bicyclist Rushed to Hospital After Being Struck by Vehicle in Falls Creek
FALLS CREEK, Pa. (EYT) – One person was injured after a vehicle struck a bicycle in Falls Creek on Sunday. DuBois-based State Police responded to a vehicle vs. bicycle crash on October 2 around 3:25 p.m. at the intersection of 1st Street and Apple Lane in Falls Creek Borough, Jefferson County.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pennsylvania Resources Council hosts final Hard-To-Recycle event of the season
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pennsylvania Resources Council held its final Hard-To-Recycle event of the season earlier today.For a fee, you were able to drop off TVs, monitors, printers, fluorescent tubes, free-on appliances, and more.Other items you could drop off for free included phones and computer accessories.The event took place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Settlers Cabin Park Wave Pool. This was a registration-only event, and spots quickly filled up.For more information about the Pennsylvania Resources Council and other upcoming collection events, click here.
explore venango
Vehicle Crashes into Tree Off Route 308
CHERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – According to state police, a vehicle crashed into a tree off State Route 308 on Thursday night. According to Butler-based State Police, 40-year-old Shannon L. Winters, of Clintonville, was traveling north on State Route 308 (West Sunbury Road), in Cherry Township, Butler County. For unknown reasons, Winters lost control of her 2015 Nissan Rogue, and the vehicle traveled off the east side of the roadway where it struck a tree with its front end. The vehicle then traveled back onto the roadway where it came to a final rest facing south in the northbound lane.
Police charge man with injuring 2 workers in construction-zone crash in Armstrong County
A Cowansville man faces a host of charges after state police say he sped through an active work zone in Armstrong County and injured two construction workers in late September. State police charged Ronald S. Wiegand Jr., 19, of Cowansville on Monday with aggravated assault by vehicle, reckless endangering, simple...
WJAC TV
Officials suspect gas leak caused house fire, explosion in Curwensville
Clearfield Co., PA (WJAC) — Officials with the Clearfield Fire Department say investigators suspect that a gas leak is to blame for a Monday afternoon fire and explosion at a home in Curwensville. Fire officials say no injuries were reported in the incident as the residents were not home...
Comments / 0