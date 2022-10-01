ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana County, PA

sopghreporter.com

Next Fresh Fridays includes pet food distribution

Fresh Fridays on the Hilltop, the free monthly produce distribution of the Hilltop Alliance, has resumed an in-person hybrid "shopper" style with a distribution on October 14 at the St. John Vianney Church parking lot at Climax and Allen streets in Allentown. In addition, Fresh Fridays will offer pet food...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PhillyBite

Where are The Best Pennsylvania Furniture Stores

- If you are looking for furniture that fits the modern style, you've come to the right place. With over 200 different brands to choose from, you're sure to find something that suits your home's decor. Here are some places you may want to check out. Located in Arch Street, Fryburg, Grossman Furniture is a historic building that offers modern and artistic pieces for your home. You'll find everything from modern couches to rustic wood accent tables.
EPHRATA, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Local attorney offers advice after solar panel company closes doors, leaves customers out of money

PITTSBURGH — Pink Energy, a national solar panel installation company, closed its doors in September – after months of financial difficulties and customer complaints. Customer complaints are still pouring into the Channel 11 newsroom, each sharing a similar story about how big bucks were paid and solar power was promised. But Pink Energy didn’t deliver. Missouri, North Carolina and Ohio Attorney General’s Offices have filed lawsuits.
PITTSBURGH, PA
butlerradio.com

Police Begin Homicide Investigation Into Butler Native

Homicide detectives in Allegheny County are investigating the disappearance of a Butler native. Family members of Darlene Harbison say she was last seen on September 11th in the Frazier Township area. Police, meanwhile, say they suspect foul play and are treating it as a homicide investigation. The family of Harbison...
BUTLER, PA
PhillyBite

Where Are The Best Pennsylvania Thrift Shops

- Thrift stores are a great place to find bargains on various goods. You may even find hidden treasures. And by shopping at a thrift store, you'll be helping a good cause. The Pennsylvania area is home to several thrift stores that offer a variety of goods. Philly AIDS Thrift...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Fire Marshal Rules Punxsutawney House Fire Accidental

PUNXSUTAWNEY BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – The Pennsylvania State Fire Marshal has ruled the house fire in Punxsutawney to be accidental. According to PSP Punxsutawney Crime Unit, around 1:58 p.m. on September 27, the Punxsutawney Fire Department was called to a structure fire at 702 Sutton Street, in Punxsutawney Borough.
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
wccsradio.com

TRUCK GOES OFF 119 OVERPASS AND CRASHES NEAR WAYNE AVENUE

A coal truck crash has closed a pair of on-ramps between Indiana and Homer City this morning. (Photos by Josh Widdowson) See video from the scene here. Around 4:30 this morning, an empty coal truck was going South on Route 119 when it drifted into the grassy median. Because the truck was going at a high rate of speed, when it reached the bridges that carry 119 over the on ramps for Wayne Avenue and 119 North, it flew across a guiderail, landed on the Wayne Avenue on-ramp and crashed into a concrete barrier separating the two on-ramps. Homer City, Coral-Graceton and Indiana Fire companies along with the hazmat team, state police and Citizen’s Ambulance were dispatched at 4:47 this morning. PennDOT crews were later dispatched to close the ramps off.
HOMER CITY, PA
butlerradio.com

Local Educational Center Continues Search for Student

Officials at a local educational center are continuing to search for a student who left the campus earlier this weekend. According to a press release issued by Summit Academy, an unidentified student left the campus in Herman just before 4pm on Saturday (October 1st). A description of the student was...
HERMAN, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania Resources Council hosts final Hard-To-Recycle event of the season

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pennsylvania Resources Council held its final Hard-To-Recycle event of the season earlier today.For a fee, you were able to drop off TVs, monitors, printers, fluorescent tubes, free-on appliances, and more.Other items you could drop off for free included phones and computer accessories.The event took place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Settlers Cabin Park Wave Pool. This was a registration-only event, and spots quickly filled up.For more information about the Pennsylvania Resources Council and other upcoming collection events, click here.
PITTSBURGH, PA
explore venango

Vehicle Crashes into Tree Off Route 308

CHERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – According to state police, a vehicle crashed into a tree off State Route 308 on Thursday night. According to Butler-based State Police, 40-year-old Shannon L. Winters, of Clintonville, was traveling north on State Route 308 (West Sunbury Road), in Cherry Township, Butler County. For unknown reasons, Winters lost control of her 2015 Nissan Rogue, and the vehicle traveled off the east side of the roadway where it struck a tree with its front end. The vehicle then traveled back onto the roadway where it came to a final rest facing south in the northbound lane.
CLINTONVILLE, PA

Community Policy