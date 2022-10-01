Read full article on original website
Mariners promote Justin Hollander to general manager
Justin Hollander will now have a title to match his increased responsibilities in the Mariners front office. On Sunday morning, the Mariners announced that Hollander had been promoted from assistant general manager to executive vice president and general manager of baseball operations. “Justin has been an integral part of our...
Mariners close out historic series with thud, dropping 10-3 decision to A’s
SEATTLE — A weekend full of celebrations, smiles and good vibes ended in disappointing fashion for the Seattle Mariners on Sunday at T-Mobile Park. A crowd of 42,465 fans witnessed a subpar outing from Mariners starting pitcher Robbie Ray, and a nearly nonexistent performance from the offense in a 10-3 loss that weakens their chances of hosting a playoff game.
Mariners fall to Tigers, giving Toronto top wild-card spot
SEATTLE — After a second straight disappointing loss at T-Mobile Park, the Seattle Mariners are officially headed on the road to start the playoffs. Thanks to the combined forces of a 4-3 Mariners loss to the Detroit Tigers on Monday, and a 5-1 Toronto Blue Jays victory over Baltimore, the Mariners will first have to win the wild-card series on the road if they want to play their first home playoff game since 2001.
Julio Rodriguez returns to Mariners lineup Monday as DH
Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez has been reinstated from the 10-day injured list and is back in the lineup at designated hitter for Monday’s game against the Detroit Tigers. Rodriguez went on the IL on Sept. 23 with a lower back strain. After missing nine games, Rodriguez returns to...
Where Cal Raleigh’s playoff-clinching HR ranks in Mariners history
For more than 20 years, the arc of Mariners history has bent toward 1995. A disproportionate amount of the most thrilling, heart-stopping and enduring moments in club history took place during that unlikely run from 13 games behind the Angels in July to the AL West title in September (after a one-game playoff) and a Division Series win for the ages over the Yankees.
Fans can watch Mariners wild card games at T-Mobile Park
While the Mariners won't have a home playoff game to start the 2021 postseason, Mariners fans can still go to T-Mobile Park to watch them play in the three-game wild card series over the weekend. The Mariners announced they will hold viewing parties for fans at the stadium for the...
Mariners place Sam Haggerty on IL, recall Abraham Toro
As Sam Haggerty writhed in pain in the dirt behind second base following an awkward feet first slide on his easy steal of second base, manager Scott Servais couldn’t hide a look of concerned frustration as he and athletic trainer Kevin Orlovsky hurried on to the field to check on his player.
M’s earn win in 10th, set playoff date at Toronto
When manager Scott Servais warned those listening in his pregame media session that they might see some unique pitching decisions, including a position player pitching, the idea of Luis Torrens being brought in to pitch in a tie game in extra innings, well, that wasn’t on the list of likely possibilities.
Mariners will travel to Toronto for wild-card series
The Mariners will head north to Canada for their first postseason game since 2001. After pulling out a stunning 7-6 extra-innings victory over the Tigers in Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader and the Red Sox defeating the Rays, 6-0, in a rain-shortened 5-inning game at Fenway Park, the Mariners clinched the second wild-card spot (No. 5 seed) in the American League playoffs.
Seahawks outlast Lions, hold off comeback in wild 48-45 win
DETROIT — The last time the Seahawks played in Detroit in 2018, Russell Wilson turned in the only perfect passer rating of his career in leading Seattle to a comfortable win. Sunday, in another Seattle win over the Lions in Detroit, this time by the astonishing score of 48-45,...
Four Downs with Bob Condotta: Breaking down Seahawks’ wild Week 4 win over Lions
One thing we know about the 2022 Seahawks through four games is to take the over. After Sunday’s 48-45 win over the Lions, the template suddenly seems set of a team capable of scoring at will — at least against a defense as bad as Detroit’s — but capable of being scored on at will, as well.
Can Geno Smith play his way into a permanent role with the Seahawks?
Could Geno Smith really be the long-term answer for the Seahawks at quarterback?. That, and more, in this week’s Seahawks Twitter mailbag (with questions lightly edited for clarity). We’ll start with two questions on the same Smith-related topic. @noahdpeterson asked: “At what point is quarterback not the priority...
