ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

TV tonight: Robbie Williams disses Westlife’s dance routines

By Katie Rosseinsky, Jack Seale, Hollie Richardson, Alexi Duggins and Simon Wardell
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XnUgy_0iHq1dIL00

Robbie Williams: Reel Stories

8.45pm, BBC Two

There’s a lot to love about the format of this retrospective show, in which Dermot O’Leary plays Robbie Williams clips from his career. From the pop star opening up about how “attention is a drug” over footage of him onstage as a 15-year-old, to slagging off Westlife’s dance routines while watching Take That jig about in cycling shorts, it makes for a colourful interview. Alexi Duggins

Strictly Come Dancing

6.30pm, BBC One

No need to take Craig Revel Horwood’s word for it any more: as the 15 couples dance for the second time, the voting lines are open. But, of course, that also means there’ll be a dance-off and the sweet sadness of the first elimination in the Sunday night show, where the guest performer is Robbie Williams. Jack Seale

The Masked Dancer

6.30pm, ITV

Welcome back to another night in this fever dream of a show that somehow manages to offer an even weirder viewing experience than its musical counterpart. This time it’s a double elimination, so prepare for two dramatic celebrity reveals, set to the soundtrack of the crowd chanting: “Take it off! Take it off!” Katie Rosseinsky

Blankety Blank

8.45pm, BBC One

Helping Bradley Walsh to fill in the blanking blanks (with plenty of innuendo) tonight: Strictly’s Anton Du Beke, parasport athlete Kadeena Cox, comedian Tom Allen, actor Brian Conley, rapper Lady Leshurr and comedian Alex Brooker. Hollie Richardson

KaDeWe: Our Time Is Now

9pm, BBC Four

“I got the taste of kissing someone I love, and the difference is like day and night … ” Expect heaps more gooey statements as Hedi and Fritzi’s romance blossoms in tonight’s double bill. But does Hedi still need to marry Rudiger for the sake of her family? Elsewhere, hedonistic Harry’s antics are getting out of hand. All the while, the Berlin backdrop is getting poorer and more desperate. HR

Later – With Jools Holland

9.30pm, BBC Two

It has been 30 years since the first episode was broadcast, so Holland is celebrating with the launch of another series (not that he ever really needs an excuse to throw a party). Pop powerhouse Self Esteem will perform hits from her Mercury prize-nominated album Prioritise Pleasure, and the 1975 will debut songs from their upcoming album Being Funny in a Foreign Language. HR

Film choice

Hocus Pocus 2, Disney+

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j3YdA_0iHq1dIL00
Hocus Pocus 2 on Disney+. Photograph: Disney

The 1993 original developed a cult reputation, so Disney has got the band (of sisters) back together for another easily digestible comedy. Witches Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy (all magically unchanged) are accidentally brought back to life by Whitney Peak and Belissa Escobedo’s spell-dabbling pals in present-day Salem on Halloween, and again attempt to survive for longer than their allotted night. Slightly more sophisticated special effects are the only change in a broad caper that hews close to its ancestor. Simon Wardell

Hell Or High Water, 9pm, Film4

Everyone has their reasons, and for Texas brothers Toby (Chris Pine) and Tanner (Ben Foster) they rob banks to save the family ranch. Unfortunately, Tanner’s erratic ways jeopardise their safety, and with Jeff Bridges’s ranger on their trail there’s little room for error. David Mackenzie’s film is both a persuasive thriller and a realistic study of rural lives, while a script by Taylor Sheridan is increasingly becoming a marker of quality. Bridges is as magnetic as ever as the lawman on the verge of retirement, but Pine and Foster also impress as the errant siblings. SW

Live sport

Premier League Football: Arsenal v Spurs, 11.30am, BT Sport 1 At Emirates Stadium. Followed by West Ham v Wolves at 5pm on Sky Sports Main Event.

British Open Snooker, 12.45pm, ITV Day six from Milton Keynes, featuring the opening semi-final.

Premiership Rugby Union: Saracens v Leicester Tigers, 2.30pm, BT Sport 2 Last season’s play-off finalists meet at StoneX Stadium.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Loretta Lynn obituary

Country music has sometimes been described as the authentic blue collar voice of the American south. In the past half-century no singer and songwriter did more to justify that claim than Loretta Lynn, who has died aged 90. In the words of the music historian Bill Malone, Lynn’s songs “spoke for working-class women in a way no ardent feminist could ever do”.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anton Du Beke
Person
Sarah Jessica Parker
Person
Robbie Williams
Person
Alex Brooker
Person
Craig Revel Horwood
Person
Bette Midler
Person
Dermot O'leary
Person
Jools Holland
Person
Kathy Najimy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv Tonight#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Dance#Itv Welcome
The Guardian

Two children, one night to survive as a solo parent… What could possibly go wrong?

For the past few weeks, we’ve been trying to get our little cherub to drink formula so her mum can have a bit more freedom. The first few weeks of trying were calamitous, as our doughy poppet seemed utterly repelled by the thought of latching on to anything that wasn’t anatomically connected to someone. She interpreted our first offerings of formula as, ‘Here is some poison for you to drink.’ Now, she gives us the annoyed, but indulging, response one typically gets from the words, ‘Is Pepsi OK?’ which we consider progress. My daughter’s attitude to me is generally similar. I adore her, but she thinks me merely pleasant, holding me in the strained ambivalence my wife has for the people who do holiday cover for Radio 2 presenters.
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Guardian

The Guardian

460K+
Followers
105K+
Post
210M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy