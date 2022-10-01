TV tonight: Robbie Williams disses Westlife’s dance routines

Robbie Williams: Reel Stories

8.45pm, BBC Two

There’s a lot to love about the format of this retrospective show, in which Dermot O’Leary plays Robbie Williams clips from his career. From the pop star opening up about how “attention is a drug” over footage of him onstage as a 15-year-old, to slagging off Westlife’s dance routines while watching Take That jig about in cycling shorts, it makes for a colourful interview. Alexi Duggins

Strictly Come Dancing

6.30pm, BBC One

No need to take Craig Revel Horwood’s word for it any more: as the 15 couples dance for the second time, the voting lines are open. But, of course, that also means there’ll be a dance-off and the sweet sadness of the first elimination in the Sunday night show, where the guest performer is Robbie Williams. Jack Seale

The Masked Dancer

6.30pm, ITV

Welcome back to another night in this fever dream of a show that somehow manages to offer an even weirder viewing experience than its musical counterpart. This time it’s a double elimination, so prepare for two dramatic celebrity reveals, set to the soundtrack of the crowd chanting: “Take it off! Take it off!” Katie Rosseinsky

Blankety Blank

8.45pm, BBC One

Helping Bradley Walsh to fill in the blanking blanks (with plenty of innuendo) tonight: Strictly’s Anton Du Beke, parasport athlete Kadeena Cox, comedian Tom Allen, actor Brian Conley, rapper Lady Leshurr and comedian Alex Brooker. Hollie Richardson

KaDeWe: Our Time Is Now

9pm, BBC Four

“I got the taste of kissing someone I love, and the difference is like day and night … ” Expect heaps more gooey statements as Hedi and Fritzi’s romance blossoms in tonight’s double bill. But does Hedi still need to marry Rudiger for the sake of her family? Elsewhere, hedonistic Harry’s antics are getting out of hand. All the while, the Berlin backdrop is getting poorer and more desperate. HR

Later – With Jools Holland

9.30pm, BBC Two

It has been 30 years since the first episode was broadcast, so Holland is celebrating with the launch of another series (not that he ever really needs an excuse to throw a party). Pop powerhouse Self Esteem will perform hits from her Mercury prize-nominated album Prioritise Pleasure, and the 1975 will debut songs from their upcoming album Being Funny in a Foreign Language. HR

Film choice

Hocus Pocus 2, Disney+

Hocus Pocus 2 on Disney+. Photograph: Disney

The 1993 original developed a cult reputation, so Disney has got the band (of sisters) back together for another easily digestible comedy. Witches Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy (all magically unchanged) are accidentally brought back to life by Whitney Peak and Belissa Escobedo’s spell-dabbling pals in present-day Salem on Halloween, and again attempt to survive for longer than their allotted night. Slightly more sophisticated special effects are the only change in a broad caper that hews close to its ancestor. Simon Wardell

Hell Or High Water, 9pm, Film4

Everyone has their reasons, and for Texas brothers Toby (Chris Pine) and Tanner (Ben Foster) they rob banks to save the family ranch. Unfortunately, Tanner’s erratic ways jeopardise their safety, and with Jeff Bridges’s ranger on their trail there’s little room for error. David Mackenzie’s film is both a persuasive thriller and a realistic study of rural lives, while a script by Taylor Sheridan is increasingly becoming a marker of quality. Bridges is as magnetic as ever as the lawman on the verge of retirement, but Pine and Foster also impress as the errant siblings. SW

Live sport

Premier League Football: Arsenal v Spurs, 11.30am, BT Sport 1 At Emirates Stadium. Followed by West Ham v Wolves at 5pm on Sky Sports Main Event.

British Open Snooker, 12.45pm, ITV Day six from Milton Keynes, featuring the opening semi-final.

Premiership Rugby Union: Saracens v Leicester Tigers, 2.30pm, BT Sport 2 Last season’s play-off finalists meet at StoneX Stadium.