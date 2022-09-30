Is Marcus Arroyo The Frontrunner For Mountain West Coach of the Year?. UNLV has emerged as one of the top Mountain West teams. In five games, Marcus Arroyo has UNLV in a position to compete for a Mountain West Championship in 2022. If UNLV stays on the right path for the rest of the season, he could be in line to win the 2022 Mountain West Coach of the Year award.

