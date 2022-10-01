Read full article on original website
homedit.com
How to Clean and Prevent Mold on Your Window sill
Mold on a window sill is more than an annoying occurrence – it can spread and pose health hazards if not promptly cleaned. Mold can grow in almost any moist environment. Since windows are at high risk for condensation and leaks, they provide prime growing conditions. The good news is that cleaning small patches of mold is easy, and you probably have the supplies to do it.
architecturaldigest.com
How to Clean Carpet and Get Rid of Stains, Smells, and Other Messes
Beautiful wall-to-wall carpet can look modern, as well as do its duty of adding warmth, texture, and reducing noise. Knowing how to clean carpet well—and keep it clean—is an essential skill that every homeowner should have. No need to live with dull discoloration in high-traffic areas, tough stains, and other messes. You’ve got plenty of cleaning products to ensure that your carpet and area rugs remain as plush as ever. And if you think a vacuum is the only carpet cleaning tool to get the job done, think again.
How to actually clean your oven and stovetop, according to experts
Cleaning ovens, stovetops and vent hoods are dirty jobs, but regularly cleaning and maintaining a range is critical to keeping your home safe and your food tasting great.
How To Clean Glass Shower Doors Without Chemicals
Gleaming glass shower doors are an eye-catching focal point in any bath suite. But that glittering glass can become an eyesore when covered with hard water spots and soap scum buildup. For years I used harsh, chemical-laden store-bought shower door cleaners, homemade brews, power tools and other methods that all...
How To Clean Sticky Grease Off Kitchen Cabinets
Kitchen cabinets take a lot of abuse. We open and close them a hundred times a day. And judging from the fingerprints, we don’t always use the knobs and handles. Cooking adds even more grime in the form of food splatters and oil-laden steam. Even if you have a vent hood or use a splatter guard when cooking, oils leave a residue on cabinets. Dust and dirt in the air get stuck in that residue, coating your cabinets with a sticky mess.
How Often Should You Really Wash Your Sheets?
Doing laundry is a highly polarizing chore: you either love to care for your linens or you procrastinate every chance you get. However, there are certain items that need routine washing to stay in tip-top shape, and our sheets are one of the most important. We asked linens expert Marissa Murphy of Palm Beach's Pioneer Linens and cleaning expert Hailey Becnel of @thecleaningchannel to share their best advice for caring for your sheets—and why it's so important to stick to a schedule.
CNET
Yeah, There's Probably Mold Growing in Your Washer. Here's How to Kill It
This story is part of Try This, CNET's collection of simple tips to improve your life, fast. Have you noticed your clothes don't smell as clean when they come out of your washing machine? Mold, mildew or bacteria could be the reason, as they all thrive in damp environments. That means it's time to clean your washer routinely to get rid of the smelly source and prevent it from coming back.
Can This Cheap Glass Cleaner Get Stains Out of Your Car’s Upholstery?
If you have upholstered car seats like me, they’re probably sporting a few stains. (I’m splurging on leather for my next car!) Plus, I have three kids, so you can imagine what my seats look like. From spilled Gatorade during a road trip to transporting sweaty flag football players after a game, my car has seen it all.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Sleep expert reveals the household items that will get rid of dust mites from your mattress
Sleep is crucial to our health and well-being but the quality of our shut-eye is the most important. Our mattresses and mattress toppers gather dead skin cells, sweat and body oil while we sleep, which in turn can attract dust mites, bacteria, fungi and other allergens. Dirty mattress toppers are...
homedit.com
How to Clean a Coffee Maker Like a Pro
If your coffee tastes bitter or you smell mildew coming from the water reservoir, it’s time to clean your coffee maker. A 2011 public health study by NSF concluded that coffee maker reservoirs are the fifth germiest areas in a home, coming after toothbrush holders and pet bowls. To keep germs at bay and your coffee tasting right, deep clean your coffee maker once per month.
Should You Clean Glass Surfaces with Shaving Cream?
Streak-free glass has vexed amateur and pro cleaners for generations. Companies put out new product formulations constantly, promising to finally give us a flawless shine. According to TikTok’s cleaning corner #CleanTok, the answer has been in our bathrooms all along. It’s shaving cream!. Does shaving cream clean glass?...
I’m a cleaning expert – how to banish stubborn stains on baking trays & why you should never put them in the dishwasher
SPENDING your evening scrubbing away at baking trays to get stains out isn't anyone's idea of fun. But a cleaning expert has revealed how to banish stubborn stains without scrubbing. You may be tempted to chuck them in the dishwasher in the hopes of getting out of scrubbing them, but...
Is It Okay To Wash Clothing And Towels Together?
Ah, the laundry machine. The house appliance that is perhaps most shrouded in mystery and lore. Partially due to the great variation between machines, detergents, and of course, those bizarre laundry labels on your clothing tags that may as well be ancient hieroglyphics. And our parents and our parent's parents have plenty of do's and don'ts to keep track of, as well. The need to separate dark from whites has proved to be less of an issue now that washing machines can effectively clean clothes with cold water. With the addition of the delicate cycle, intimates or dainty things no longer need to be hand washed.
9 best robot vacuum cleaners that will clean your floors and carpets effortlessly
It’s doubtful that there are many people who relish the endless job that is keeping floors clean. In most households, it seems to be the case that as soon as you’ve finished vacuuming, you need to start again. Well, robot vacuum cleaners are here to take care of the floors so you never have to think about them again. Some even mop for you too.Robot vacuums have come a long way since their inception, and are intelligent little fellows these days. Many map your home, dodge obstacles and can tell where stairs are – some even let you view your...
Best bed sheets 2022: 8 comfy sheet sets designed for a better night's sleep
The right set of bed sheets can be the difference between sweet dreams, or a restless night.
KTEN.com
Water Mist Nozzles
Originally Posted On: https://www.thefiresuppressioncompany.co.uk/water-mist-systems/water-mist-nozzles/. Water mist nozzles are a type of fire suppression nozzle that are used in water mist systems. They are designed to release a fine mist of water onto a fire, which helps to extinguish the flames and prevent the spread of smoke and heat. Water mist...
homedit.com
A Step by Step Guide for Eliminating Musty Smells in Your Home
Musty smells are common in damp basements, showers, and laundry that’s been sitting for too long. These smells can sometimes signify a bigger problem, like mold growth. If your home smells like must or mold, the sooner you deal with it, the better. Getting rid of a musty smell can be as easy as washing your laundry. Other times, you’ll need to deep clean, eliminate mold, and air out the room.
I Tried Cleaning My Coffee-Stained Carafe with a Salt and Ice Trick — and Here’s What I Learned
I’m all for old-school coffee cleaning solutions. While there are many great coffee cleaning products out on the market, folks have been drinking coffee for decades, so there are also some DIY home remedies that are just as good — if not better — than modern cleaning products.
8 best floor mops for sparkling surfaces without the hassle
Whether you have hardwood floors, vinyl, tiles or laminate, there’s something deeply satisfying about having spotless floors. And thanks to modern mops, this has never been easier to achieve.There are a few different kinds on the market nowadays, and choosing the right one will depend on what you’re trying to do. There are flat mops which are often rectangular, and have a removable microfibre pad attached to the head. These pads can be removed and washed, and are great for a quick swish around and getting into corners. They are not heavy duty though, so couldn’t take on the heft...
What is an Automatic Soap Dispenser?
An automatic soap dispenser is a device that dispenses soap without the need for manual operation. There are many different types and designs of automatic soap dispensers, but they all share the same basic function: to dispense soap without the need for human intervention.
