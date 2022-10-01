ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Clean and Prevent Mold on Your Window sill

Mold on a window sill is more than an annoying occurrence – it can spread and pose health hazards if not promptly cleaned. Mold can grow in almost any moist environment. Since windows are at high risk for condensation and leaks, they provide prime growing conditions. The good news is that cleaning small patches of mold is easy, and you probably have the supplies to do it.
How to Clean Carpet and Get Rid of Stains, Smells, and Other Messes

Beautiful wall-to-wall carpet can look modern, as well as do its duty of adding warmth, texture, and reducing noise. Knowing how to clean carpet well—and keep it clean—is an essential skill that every homeowner should have. No need to live with dull discoloration in high-traffic areas, tough stains, and other messes. You’ve got plenty of cleaning products to ensure that your carpet and area rugs remain as plush as ever. And if you think a vacuum is the only carpet cleaning tool to get the job done, think again.
How To Clean Glass Shower Doors Without Chemicals

Gleaming glass shower doors are an eye-catching focal point in any bath suite. But that glittering glass can become an eyesore when covered with hard water spots and soap scum buildup. For years I used harsh, chemical-laden store-bought shower door cleaners, homemade brews, power tools and other methods that all...
How To Clean Sticky Grease Off Kitchen Cabinets

Kitchen cabinets take a lot of abuse. We open and close them a hundred times a day. And judging from the fingerprints, we don’t always use the knobs and handles. Cooking adds even more grime in the form of food splatters and oil-laden steam. Even if you have a vent hood or use a splatter guard when cooking, oils leave a residue on cabinets. Dust and dirt in the air get stuck in that residue, coating your cabinets with a sticky mess.
How Often Should You Really Wash Your Sheets?

Doing laundry is a highly polarizing chore: you either love to care for your linens or you procrastinate every chance you get. However, there are certain items that need routine washing to stay in tip-top shape, and our sheets are one of the most important. We asked linens expert Marissa Murphy of Palm Beach's Pioneer Linens and cleaning expert Hailey Becnel of @thecleaningchannel to share their best advice for caring for your sheets—and why it's so important to stick to a schedule.
Yeah, There's Probably Mold Growing in Your Washer. Here's How to Kill It

This story is part of Try This, CNET's collection of simple tips to improve your life, fast. Have you noticed your clothes don't smell as clean when they come out of your washing machine? Mold, mildew or bacteria could be the reason, as they all thrive in damp environments. That means it's time to clean your washer routinely to get rid of the smelly source and prevent it from coming back.
How to Clean a Coffee Maker Like a Pro

If your coffee tastes bitter or you smell mildew coming from the water reservoir, it’s time to clean your coffee maker. A 2011 public health study by NSF concluded that coffee maker reservoirs are the fifth germiest areas in a home, coming after toothbrush holders and pet bowls. To keep germs at bay and your coffee tasting right, deep clean your coffee maker once per month.
Should You Clean Glass Surfaces with Shaving Cream?

Streak-free glass has vexed amateur and pro cleaners for generations. Companies put out new product formulations constantly, promising to finally give us a flawless shine. According to TikTok’s cleaning corner #CleanTok, the answer has been in our bathrooms all along. It’s shaving cream!. Does shaving cream clean glass?...
Is It Okay To Wash Clothing And Towels Together?

Ah, the laundry machine. The house appliance that is perhaps most shrouded in mystery and lore. Partially due to the great variation between machines, detergents, and of course, those bizarre laundry labels on your clothing tags that may as well be ancient hieroglyphics. And our parents and our parent's parents have plenty of do's and don'ts to keep track of, as well. The need to separate dark from whites has proved to be less of an issue now that washing machines can effectively clean clothes with cold water. With the addition of the delicate cycle, intimates or dainty things no longer need to be hand washed.
9 best robot vacuum cleaners that will clean your floors and carpets effortlessly

It’s doubtful that there are many people who relish the endless job that is keeping floors clean. In most households, it seems to be the case that as soon as you’ve finished vacuuming, you need to start again. Well, robot vacuum cleaners are here to take care of the floors so you never have to think about them again. Some even mop for you too.Robot vacuums have come a long way since their inception, and are intelligent little fellows these days. Many map your home, dodge obstacles and can tell where stairs are – some even let you view your...
Water Mist Nozzles

Originally Posted On: https://www.thefiresuppressioncompany.co.uk/water-mist-systems/water-mist-nozzles/. Water mist nozzles are a type of fire suppression nozzle that are used in water mist systems. They are designed to release a fine mist of water onto a fire, which helps to extinguish the flames and prevent the spread of smoke and heat. Water mist...
A Step by Step Guide for Eliminating Musty Smells in Your Home

Musty smells are common in damp basements, showers, and laundry that’s been sitting for too long. These smells can sometimes signify a bigger problem, like mold growth. If your home smells like must or mold, the sooner you deal with it, the better. Getting rid of a musty smell can be as easy as washing your laundry. Other times, you’ll need to deep clean, eliminate mold, and air out the room.
8 best floor mops for sparkling surfaces without the hassle

Whether you have hardwood floors, vinyl, tiles or laminate, there’s something deeply satisfying about having spotless floors. And thanks to modern mops, this has never been easier to achieve.There are a few different kinds on the market nowadays, and choosing the right one will depend on what you’re trying to do. There are flat mops which are often rectangular, and have a removable microfibre pad attached to the head. These pads can be removed and washed, and are great for a quick swish around and getting into corners. They are not heavy duty though, so couldn’t take on the heft...
What is an Automatic Soap Dispenser?

An automatic soap dispenser is a device that dispenses soap without the need for manual operation. There are many different types and designs of automatic soap dispensers, but they all share the same basic function: to dispense soap without the need for human intervention.

