dotesports.com
How long are the queue times in Overwatch 2?
Players have been waiting a long time and suffered a drought of content before the sequel to Overwatch 2 launched earlier today. Now, they’re waiting even longer in the queue to get into the game. Queue times are varying widely depending on who you speak to. Some players are...
dotesports.com
Does Overwatch 2 have a story mode?
The free-to-play early access of Overwatch 2 officially launches today on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC, allowing players to dive into the updated world of heroes first presented in 2016. Part of Blizzard’s approach with this sequel has been to build upon the expansive lore of Overwatch. Between animations,...
dotesports.com
How to fix ‘game server connection failed’ or ‘unexpected server error’ in Overwatch 2
Thanks to the recent release of Overwatch 2, thousands of players around the world are jumping in to check out new heroes, new maps, new modes, and more. Game launches for major franchises like Overwatch almost always result in huge numbers of players entering the game in a short period of time, which can then result in problems for servers.
dotesports.com
What are Overwatch Coins? How to earn them
Overwatch is entering a new era with the release of Overwatch 2, a major transition for the team-based hero shooter. Key changes are the shift to five-vs-five gameplay and a move to a free-to-play model. This includes the addition of a battle pass and a virtual currency that drives most in-game purchases like Gleamium in MultiVersus or V-Bucks in Fortnite.
dotesports.com
‘He’s real!’ – Creators react to seeing Dream’s face for the first time
All throughout his content creation career, Dream’s face has been a shrouded secret, but this is about to change forever. The Minecraft star previously teased that his mask would soon be coming off and that his face reveal was imminent, but now everything has been set in motion, and it could happen at any given moment.
dotesports.com
Here are the best Overwatch 2 hero redesigns
While all of the first Overwatch‘s heroes are returning in Overwatch 2, most of them won’t look exactly the same. From old favorites like Soldier: 76 to newer heroes like Brigitte, most all of the first game’s heroes have received a visual redesign that marks them as similar but different—a perfect metaphor for the new game.
dotesports.com
Overwatch 2 might have server issues but it’s having no problem racking up Twitch viewers
The launch of Overwatch 2 today has had no shortage of issues with long queue times and swathes of players reporting being disconnected numerous times, but that isn’t preventing them from seeking the game out in other ways. With so many people having trouble getting in themselves, Overwatch 2...
dotesports.com
Where to tune the TV as Bytes in Fortnite
Regardless of the chapter and season, Fortnite’s battle pass is always filled with various cosmetics that players work toward unlocking until they rotate out. If you’ve been actively playing in Chapter Three, season four, then you may have already unlocked The Nothing’s Gift Pickaxe. While the base...
dotesports.com
Seeing the BC-153 login error in Overwatch 2? Here’s what to do
Overwatch 2 is here, attracting many new and returning fans of the franchise. Considering such releases cause an upward surge in the player count, it may be difficult for servers to keep up with all the demand. When servers start struggling, server-related errors like the BC-153 pop up for players,...
dotesports.com
All playable game modes in Overwatch 2
A new era of Overwatch is here following the official launch of Overwatch 2 as a free-to-play title. While Overwatch 2 feels more like a large, overhauling update than a fully-fledged sequel, the shift to a seasonal model, a five-vs-five format, and a promise of new heroes should be enough to entice a returning player base.
dotesports.com
How to purchase Overwatch 2’s premium battle pass
Overwatch 2 is finally live and the PvP version of the game is officially free-to-play. Those looking to get their hands on the game for good are flocking to the game and looking to buy the premium version of the battle pass. Purchasing the battle pass is fairly easy, but...
dotesports.com
Magic: The Gathering taps into big-name gaming IPs for 2024
Wizards of the Coast is planning to continue IP crossovers with Magic: The Gathering in 2024, adding popular games like Final Fantasy and Assassin’s Creed to the Universes Beyond lineup. IP crossovers within the Universes Beyond model have performed well for WotC throughout 2022, showcasing Secret Lair sets like...
dotesports.com
DRX go perfect, Fnatic stay hot, and Evil Geniuses jump scare NA fans on day 4 of Worlds 2022
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. The play-in stage at the 2022 League of Legends World Championship has almost come to a...
dotesports.com
Overwatch fans bid farewell to the game with fanart, dance parties, group photos, and more
The world could always use more heroes. But for one day, the heroes are taking a quick sabbatical. Overwatch is gone. After launching in 2016, Overwatch 1 is no longer available, if only for one day. The servers have gone down for good as Blizzard prepares to launch Overwatch 2, which will replace the first game in perpetuity.
dotesports.com
Riot preemptively adjusts revamped League item to prevent abuse
Season 12 is slowly coming to an end, meaning that Riot Games is already elbow-deep in experimentation, limit-testing, and balance testing for the upcoming season 13. The entire list of changes hitting the live servers with preseason, although still a work in progress, is already ready for testing on PBE.
dotesports.com
Heroes never die: Overwatch 2 goes live on all platforms
After years of speculation, teasers, trailers, blog posts, and betas, Overwatch 2 has finally gone live on all platforms. Overwatch 2 is now playable on all platforms as of 2pm CT. Those who pre-downloaded the game should be able to play it immediately, while those new to the franchise will need to download it before jumping in. Players should expect a wait to get into the game after launching it since the servers are likely jam-packed with players.
dotesports.com
Overwatch 2 queue times explode shortly after the game launches
Not even Mercy can heal the Overwatch 2 queue just after the official launch time for the game. The PvP first-person shooter just launched for the first time in early access, and the number of people waiting to play has exploded. The servers are completely overwhelmed at launch time, with...
dotesports.com
Overwatch 2 review: Worth the wait, but it is what you make it
In the halls of BlizzCon 2019, Overwatch 2 was first revealed to fans with “Zero Hour,” an emotional cinematic that culminates with Winston proudly proclaiming what we all wanted to hear: Overwatch was back. Unfortunately, a worldwide pandemic, years of delays, and company-wide scandals dulled the bright-eyed hope...
dotesports.com
Riot accidentally reveals 2 new League items that let players teleport around the map
As more and more details began to surface surrounding League of Legends 2023 preseason, players are going through some of the new items Riot Games plans to add to the in-game shop. And some people have noticed two new secret additions that could change the way teams strategize and build forever.
dotesports.com
Big TFT Set 7.5 trait changes expected to shakeup meta heading into Worlds
Riot Games is shipping several major trait changes within the Teamfight Tactics Patch 12.19 update, creating a powerful vertical Dragon six breakpoint and a slower star-level ramp speed to Astral. Patch 12.19 is scheduled to hit live servers around 1pm CT on Oct. 5, and is the last major update...
