ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Comments / 0

Related
dotesports.com

How long are the queue times in Overwatch 2?

Players have been waiting a long time and suffered a drought of content before the sequel to Overwatch 2 launched earlier today. Now, they’re waiting even longer in the queue to get into the game. Queue times are varying widely depending on who you speak to. Some players are...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Does Overwatch 2 have a story mode?

The free-to-play early access of Overwatch 2 officially launches today on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC, allowing players to dive into the updated world of heroes first presented in 2016. Part of Blizzard’s approach with this sequel has been to build upon the expansive lore of Overwatch. Between animations,...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

What are Overwatch Coins? How to earn them

Overwatch is entering a new era with the release of Overwatch 2, a major transition for the team-based hero shooter. Key changes are the shift to five-vs-five gameplay and a move to a free-to-play model. This includes the addition of a battle pass and a virtual currency that drives most in-game purchases like Gleamium in MultiVersus or V-Bucks in Fortnite.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Mercer
dotesports.com

Here are the best Overwatch 2 hero redesigns

While all of the first Overwatch‘s heroes are returning in Overwatch 2, most of them won’t look exactly the same. From old favorites like Soldier: 76 to newer heroes like Brigitte, most all of the first game’s heroes have received a visual redesign that marks them as similar but different—a perfect metaphor for the new game.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Where to tune the TV as Bytes in Fortnite

Regardless of the chapter and season, Fortnite’s battle pass is always filled with various cosmetics that players work toward unlocking until they rotate out. If you’ve been actively playing in Chapter Three, season four, then you may have already unlocked The Nothing’s Gift Pickaxe. While the base...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Audio Recordings#S Voice#Voice Chat#Blizzard Entertainment#Overwatch 2#Video Game#Defense Matrix
dotesports.com

Seeing the BC-153 login error in Overwatch 2? Here’s what to do

Overwatch 2 is here, attracting many new and returning fans of the franchise. Considering such releases cause an upward surge in the player count, it may be difficult for servers to keep up with all the demand. When servers start struggling, server-related errors like the BC-153 pop up for players,...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

All playable game modes in Overwatch 2

A new era of Overwatch is here following the official launch of Overwatch 2 as a free-to-play title. While Overwatch 2 feels more like a large, overhauling update than a fully-fledged sequel, the shift to a seasonal model, a five-vs-five format, and a promise of new heroes should be enough to entice a returning player base.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

How to purchase Overwatch 2’s premium battle pass

Overwatch 2 is finally live and the PvP version of the game is officially free-to-play. Those looking to get their hands on the game for good are flocking to the game and looking to buy the premium version of the battle pass. Purchasing the battle pass is fairly easy, but...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Magic: The Gathering taps into big-name gaming IPs for 2024

Wizards of the Coast is planning to continue IP crossovers with Magic: The Gathering in 2024, adding popular games like Final Fantasy and Assassin’s Creed to the Universes Beyond lineup. IP crossovers within the Universes Beyond model have performed well for WotC throughout 2022, showcasing Secret Lair sets like...
GAMBLING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Overwatch
dotesports.com

Riot preemptively adjusts revamped League item to prevent abuse

Season 12 is slowly coming to an end, meaning that Riot Games is already elbow-deep in experimentation, limit-testing, and balance testing for the upcoming season 13. The entire list of changes hitting the live servers with preseason, although still a work in progress, is already ready for testing on PBE.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Heroes never die: Overwatch 2 goes live on all platforms

After years of speculation, teasers, trailers, blog posts, and betas, Overwatch 2 has finally gone live on all platforms. Overwatch 2 is now playable on all platforms as of 2pm CT. Those who pre-downloaded the game should be able to play it immediately, while those new to the franchise will need to download it before jumping in. Players should expect a wait to get into the game after launching it since the servers are likely jam-packed with players.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Overwatch 2 queue times explode shortly after the game launches

Not even Mercy can heal the Overwatch 2 queue just after the official launch time for the game. The PvP first-person shooter just launched for the first time in early access, and the number of people waiting to play has exploded. The servers are completely overwhelmed at launch time, with...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Overwatch 2 review: Worth the wait, but it is what you make it

In the halls of BlizzCon 2019, Overwatch 2 was first revealed to fans with “Zero Hour,” an emotional cinematic that culminates with Winston proudly proclaiming what we all wanted to hear: Overwatch was back. Unfortunately, a worldwide pandemic, years of delays, and company-wide scandals dulled the bright-eyed hope...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Big TFT Set 7.5 trait changes expected to shakeup meta heading into Worlds

Riot Games is shipping several major trait changes within the Teamfight Tactics Patch 12.19 update, creating a powerful vertical Dragon six breakpoint and a slower star-level ramp speed to Astral. Patch 12.19 is scheduled to hit live servers around 1pm CT on Oct. 5, and is the last major update...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy