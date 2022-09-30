If window glass is broken, cracked, or chipped, it’s time to replace it. Window glass replacement cost depends on the type of glass, size, features, tint, and manufacturer. If the windows are older but the frame is in good shape, replacing the old glass with updated window glass can lower energy costs, increase the value of the home, add UV protection, and reduce noise pollution. According to HomeAdvisor, window glass replacement cost ranges from $180 to $406, with many homeowners spending approximately $276. Depending on the type of window, some glass replacements can cost as little as $100 or as much as $700. Many window professionals charge between $50 and $75 per hour to replace window glass, although the labor cost to install windows can increase if repairs need to be made or the glass replacement is complicated, with multiple glass panes. The cost to replace windows ultimately depends on the type and size of the window, the type of glass, the number of panes, the location of the window, and any special coating. The more customized the window and the glass, the more the cost of replacing windows will increase.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 4 DAYS AGO