Read full article on original website
Related
I Found the Best Peel-and-Stick Contact Paper—And It Looks Just Like Marble
I’ve lived in my apartment for 8 years and have despised my formica bar top from the moment I moved in. It’s one of the few eyesores of my humble abode I had yet to improve—until now. Renting can be challenging, with some notable setbacks like dated...
Solved! What to Do If You Can’t (or Don’t Want to) Sell Your Flip House
This article is part of Bob Vila’s Guide to House Flipping in 2022, a month-long series dedicated to showing you the best places for house flipping, crucial steps for selecting a property, must-do upgrades and repairs, and surprising ways to reduce your costs to get the most from your house flipping sales. Each week, we’ll bring you fresh insights mixed with Bob’s tried-and-true advice, our vetted shopping guides, and the inside track to the right professionals to get your flip to the finish line.
MLS・
DeWalt Is Giving Away Free Batteries for Tools Purchased This Month
When a deal comes around that gives DIYers and professionals alike the opportunity to save, we get pretty excited. Now through October 31, DeWalt—one of the biggest names in power tools—is offering an incredible rebate you’ll want to take cash in on. For each single-transaction purchase of...
Our Favorite Patio Heater Is Now $100 Off on Amazon
As the official shift in seasons approaches, it’s time to start thinking about ways to prolong patio season with light and warmth so that you can enjoy morning coffee, entertaining friends, or an alfresco family dinner no matter the temperature or amount of daylight. So, imagine our excitement to see the Pamapic Patio Heater currently on sale for 33 percent off—a $100 savings—just in time for fall! Rated highly by more than 1,000 Amazon shoppers and our team, this heater could be just what your backyard needs.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Brooklinen’s Bestselling Linen Is on Sale for 25% Off Right Now
It’s officially fall, and Brooklinen is celebrating the season by marking down prices on bedding that’s perfect for the transition between seasons: linen. The Linen Sale takes place today, September 23, and will take 25 percent off the brand’s Washed Linen Sheets selection. Linen is a revered...
With Gas Leaf Blower Bans, Save Up to 41% on an Electric Alternative
Throughout the country, communities have begun implementing restrictions and bans on small engine-based tools. As a result, you may find it difficult to purchase and operate brand new gas-powered leaf blowers, which are a large source of carbon emissions and noise pollution. (Gas-powered blowers operate at a decibel range that’s 14 to 38 percent louder than their electric counterparts—80 to 90 decibels versus 65 to 70 decibels.)
How Much Does It Cost to Flip a House?
Optimistic real estate investors often enter a house flip with the hope of making a ton of cash in just a short time. When done correctly, this outcome is certainly possible. But before diving in, potential flippers need to ask themselves an important question. How much does it cost to flip a house?
Wayfair Announced a Surprise Sale of Up to 60% Off—Here Are the 22 Best Deals
We love a sneaky sale, and Wayfair has announced a big one. Starting today, September 20, through September 28, Wayfair’s Surplus Sale features can’t-miss deals, with up to 60 percent in savings on all things home and garden. The surprise sale—Wayfair’s answer to freeing up overstocked items—includes major...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SimpliSafe Vs. Ring Home Security System: Which One Should You Buy in 2022?
When you’re shopping for a home security system, you want to choose the one that provides the best protection for your home and family. With two well-known brands up for consideration, it can be tough to decide on one over the other. That’s the case with SimpliSafe vs Ring; both are relatively reliable options for home security. Since both systems have similar features and pricing options, we’ll take a look at what makes these systems different—and which one is the best option for you.
Solved! Who Installs Attic Fans?
Q: My attic fan is starting to make weird noises and I’m not sure it’s working right. I think it needs to be replaced, but I’m not sure who installs attic fans. Do I call an HVAC technician or a roofer?. A: Attic fans may seem like...
The Best Amazon Prime Early Access Appliance Deals You Can Already Shop
Fall is already a great time of year to find price drops on small and large appliances, much of which gets gifted or immediately used over the holiday season. So when Amazon dropped news of a second Prime Day (called the “Amazon Prime Early Access Sale”), our ears perked up.
Sonos Sub Mini review: big boom upgrade in a compact box
Smaller, cheaper bass add-on for wifi speakers and soundbars delivers in all the right areas
The Best House Painters for Interiors of 2022
An instant way to transform any room in a house is by giving it a fresh coat of paint, whether to update an old color palette or prepare a home for sale. But that can be a lot of work: picking the right color and sheen, taping off walls, laying down tarps, coating the walls, and getting proper coverage (which may require navigating high-up or hard-to-reach areas). The best house painters for interiors can do it all, allowing homeowners to enjoy the results without lifting a finger. Some of the best house painting companies may also offer extra services, including color consultations or cabinet repainting.
Rocket Mortgage Review: A Digital Lender for Today’s Tech-Savvy Home Buyer
The mortgage industry can be a bit old-fashioned at times, slow to adjust to broader trends. Case in point: the almost glacial speed with which some lenders have embraced digital platforms over the past decade-plus. That’s not the case with Rocket Mortgage, though. From its inception, the lender’s singular focus has been to provide borrowers with an easier way to apply for and secure financing to purchase a home or change the terms of their existing mortgage with the help of digital solutions.
Amazon Prime Day Is Back with a New Name—And Great Early Deals on Home
The second Prime Day of 2022 (AKA, “Prime Early Access Sale”) has been officially announced. Consider it an early kick-off to Black Friday shopping! We are excited to share the scoop on the big sales event and some of the best early Prime Day deals you can shop already.
How Much Does Professional Cigarette Smoke Removal Cost for a House?
Smelling cigarette smoke upon entering a home is not only unpleasant, it can have adverse effects on the health of those who live inside. Whether the residents just moved into the former house of a smoker or plan on cutting ties with smoking and are ready to eliminate the damage, professional cigarette smoke removal house services will completely remove any smoke smells or residue from the home.
How to Get Rid of Woodworms to Protect Your Outdoor Furniture
Woodworms are one of those common household pests that many have heard of, but most people know little about. In fact, woodworms aren’t just one pest but several, and although small, woodworms can ruin untreated indoor and outdoor furniture. In extreme cases, they can even damage the structure of your home.
How Much Does Window Glass Replacement Cost?
If window glass is broken, cracked, or chipped, it’s time to replace it. Window glass replacement cost depends on the type of glass, size, features, tint, and manufacturer. If the windows are older but the frame is in good shape, replacing the old glass with updated window glass can lower energy costs, increase the value of the home, add UV protection, and reduce noise pollution. According to HomeAdvisor, window glass replacement cost ranges from $180 to $406, with many homeowners spending approximately $276. Depending on the type of window, some glass replacements can cost as little as $100 or as much as $700. Many window professionals charge between $50 and $75 per hour to replace window glass, although the labor cost to install windows can increase if repairs need to be made or the glass replacement is complicated, with multiple glass panes. The cost to replace windows ultimately depends on the type and size of the window, the type of glass, the number of panes, the location of the window, and any special coating. The more customized the window and the glass, the more the cost of replacing windows will increase.
The Best Home Warranties for Roof Coverage of 2022
Roof leaks can require some of the most expensive repairs that a homeowner ever undertakes. Water damage is a serious issue under any circumstances, but a roof leak can be particularly harmful to different areas of the home. Roof leaks can compromise the home’s structural integrity, produce mold, saturate insulation, short out electrical wiring, and even seep down into the foundation if left unchecked.
How Much Does It Cost to Refinish Cabinets?
The cost to refinish cabinets is far less than the cost to replace them. Cabinet refinishing is an excellent way to update and transform the look of an older kitchen without having to pay the cost for a full kitchen remodel. Refinishing involves removing the existing stain or paint; making repairs; sanding; then adding new stain, paint, or varnish. According to Angi and HomeAdvisor, the average cost to refinish cabinets runs from $1,500 to $5,000, with many homeowners spending $2,975 on average. The overall cost to refinish kitchen cabinets per square foot runs from $4 to $25, including labor and materials for painting, varnishing, shellacking, and glazing. The final price depends on the location of the cabinets, the type of finish, and the size of the cabinets. Professional cabinet refinishers charge between $35 and $75 per hour for labor, with the average total coming in around $500 to $1,000 per refinishing project. Labor costs can vary depending on geographic location, cabinet material, and refinishing product. This guide will cover some important factors that affect the cost to refinish cabinets, the different types of cabinet refinishing, some signs it’s time to refinish cabinets, and some frequently asked questions regarding kitchen cabinet refinishing costs.
BobVila
New York City, NY
15K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Tried, True, Trustworthy Home Advicehttps://www.bobvila.com/
Comments / 0