The Best Home Warranties for Rental Properties of 2022
Owning rental property can be a great way to generate passive income and establish a successful long-term financial strategy. Maintaining that property, on the other hand, can get pretty expensive, potentially undercutting any financial benefits. Refrigerators, water heaters, air conditioners, furnaces, and other appliances and systems can break down or stop running properly at any time. Repairing or replacing a single appliance can be costly on its own, but footing the bill to fix multiple problems at different properties could be extremely difficult—perhaps even impractical—for some property owners.
Select Home Warranty Review | Home Warranties
Select Home Warranty is known for offering home warranty plans with multiple ways to save money, from two months free if you pay a year in advance, to several additional discounts for signing up for a year-plus. The company also has periodic discounts that can take off between $100-$200 for new sign-ups. Select also offers free roof leak coverage, a rarity in the home warranty industry.
Buying a used car? How to spot a flood-damaged vehicle following Hurricane Ian
Floodwaters from Hurricane Ian have damaged thousands of cars in Florida — but not all of them end up in the scrap yard. In the weeks following natural disasters like Hurricane Ian, damaged cars can end up miles away from the path of the storm in a used car lot.
I’m a car repair boss – four ‘tricks’ used by ‘shady’ mechanics and how to avoid getting ripped off
MECHANIC mistrust is rampant as drivers fear they’ll be ripped off without knowing they’re being tricked. Fortunately, car repair boss Janelle Gonzalez can help you identify and avoid mechanic sales traps with her years of industry experience. Janelle Gonzalez owns Blue Toro, Australia’s first national mechanic franchise.
Motley Fool
3 Types of Car Insurance Dave Ramsey Recommends Buying
Motorists need to read this to make sure they get the right coverage. Dave Ramsey recommends buying certain types of auto insurance. Getting the right coverage can be important to protect against losses. His recommended types of coverage include comprehensive and collision insurance. When it comes to car insurance, it...
TikToker Points Out Common "Scam" Car Mechanics Use to Rack Up Service Bills
A woman went viral on TikTok after calling out the Honda dealership she visited to get her vehicle serviced. She says the dealership tried to charge her for a service she performed herself prior to visiting the business. Her video is a helpful warns to others not to fall for the same scam when they're getting their car looked at.
Solved! How Does Rent-to-Own Work in Home Buying?
A: You’re certainly not alone with struggling to raise your credit score or save for a down payment. According to Experian, nearly a third of U.S. consumers have a credit score of 670 or less. Saving for a down payment is also more difficult considering home prices have outpaced household income in the last 50 years, according to a Clever Real Estate analysis.
Couple Caters Entire Wedding Feast from Costco for $800, Internet Blown Away
Newlyweds from Taiwan are making the internet buzz after revealing that they catered their wedding feast from Costco for less than $800. The New York Post reported that the couple catered their outdoor wedding reception with a buffet that consisted of wares and Costco food. The buffet featured croissant sandwiches that had ham, cheese, and cucumber along with a dish of grapes and tomatoes as well as sweet raspberry tea and lemonade. The couple’s vanilla frosting just had rosemary as decoration. It was noted that the picture-perfect spread was priced at $787.
Are Car Warranties Dealer Specific? (2022)
Finding a trusted mechanic can be a bit of a hassle. Although manufacturer extended warranties simplify the process by dictating where you can use your warranty coverage, that can cause different headaches. For instance, what if you’re out of town when your car breaks down? In this article, we’ll discuss where you can use your warranty coverage.
Click2Houston.com
House flipping 101, new loan limits for buyers, and a common window issue for homeowners
How much can you make by flipping your first home? How much loan can you afford with new conventional loan limits. Those are just some of the topics featured in this week’s “House 2 Home with Lily Jang”. In this program each week, Lily Jang of Lily...
Solved! Who Installs Bathroom Exhaust Fans?
Q: The exhaust fan in my primary bathroom doesn’t seem to be working correctly, and I want it replaced. Who installs bathroom exhaust fans? Is this a job I can tackle myself?. A: The answer to who installs exhaust fans is more complex than a homeowner might think. Before...
The Best Pool Loans of 2022
Installing an inground or above-ground pool can be a great way to beat the heat during the dog days of summer, entertain guests, and relax after a long day of work. Building a pool is often an expensive proposition, however, as it’s one of the most costly home improvement projects that a homeowner can tackle. The average cost of an inground pool is $51,833, and prices could go even higher depending on the pool’s design, size, and materials.
How Much Does Sewer Line Replacement Cost?
Repairing or replacing a sewer line isn’t usually at the top of a homeowner’s renovation plans. But it’s sometimes a necessary project to prevent some quite unpleasant side effects, like sewage in the backyard or basement. There are many factors that come into play when calculating sewer line replacement cost, including where the line is located, what it’s made out of, how long the section to be replaced measures, and what’s causing the problem in the first place. According to HomeAdvisor, homeowners pay between $1,253 and $4,701 to have a sewer line replaced, with the national average coming in at $2,914.
The 5 Best Dishwashers of 2022
Our top pick is the Bosch 300 Series Dishwasher because it offers luxury features at a more reasonable price.
Amazon’s 27 Best End-of-Summer Deals on Home and Garden Gear
Stocked with flash deals and secret outlet sections, Amazon is our go-to retailer for deals across a wide range of categories. With summer coming to a close, those deep discounts on home and garden gear continue. You can shop end-of-season deals on patio furniture and accessories, like the Pamapic Patio...
Does Your Homeowners Insurance Cover an Alien Invasion?
Don't end up surprised you don't have the coverage you expected.
How to Test Pool Water
Keeping the water clean, clear, and ready for swimmers is one of the most important aspects of maintaining a swimming pool. Testing swimming pool water allows you to monitor chlorine and pH levels (and often total alkalinity and hardness levels) and lets you know whether any adjustments should be made.
DeWalt Is Giving Away Free Batteries for Tools Purchased This Month
When a deal comes around that gives DIYers and professionals alike the opportunity to save, we get pretty excited. Now through October 31, DeWalt—one of the biggest names in power tools—is offering an incredible rebate you’ll want to take cash in on. For each single-transaction purchase of...
With Gas Leaf Blower Bans, Save Up to 41% on an Electric Alternative
Throughout the country, communities have begun implementing restrictions and bans on small engine-based tools. As a result, you may find it difficult to purchase and operate brand new gas-powered leaf blowers, which are a large source of carbon emissions and noise pollution. (Gas-powered blowers operate at a decibel range that’s 14 to 38 percent louder than their electric counterparts—80 to 90 decibels versus 65 to 70 decibels.)
American Home Shield Review: A Jack-of-All-Trades Among Home Warranty Companies
Owning a house or condo can be expensive, and that’s before taking into account the cost to maintain appliances and home systems. When HVAC systems, refrigerators, or water heaters break down, the cost for repair or replacement could be significant. A home warranty may help make such repair work more affordable by helping to pay qualified technicians to fix malfunctioning equipment or even footing the bill to replace appliances that are no longer working and cannot be repaired.
