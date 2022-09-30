Repairing or replacing a sewer line isn’t usually at the top of a homeowner’s renovation plans. But it’s sometimes a necessary project to prevent some quite unpleasant side effects, like sewage in the backyard or basement. There are many factors that come into play when calculating sewer line replacement cost, including where the line is located, what it’s made out of, how long the section to be replaced measures, and what’s causing the problem in the first place. According to HomeAdvisor, homeowners pay between $1,253 and $4,701 to have a sewer line replaced, with the national average coming in at $2,914.

