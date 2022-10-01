Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
My first day in prison. Becoming NC Inmate # 0022635Jamel El AminRaleigh, NC
RALT brings affordable homeownership to Wake CountyThe Triangle TribuneWake County, NC
Raleigh mayoral candidates make their case at forumThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Cary is Feeling the Effects of the Competitive Housing Market More Than the Majority of the CountryJames TulianoCary, NC
2 Cities in North Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensCharlotte, NC
Doc's Sports Service
North Carolina Tar Heels vs Miami Hurricanes Prediction, 10/8/2022 College Football Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Game: North Carolina Tar Heels vs Miami Hurricanes. Odds/Point Spread: Hurricanes (-3) The Miami Hurricanes (2-2) host the North Carolina Tar Heels (4-1) at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday. North Carolina opens as 3-point underdogs from Vegas oddsmakers. The total comes in at 66. The North Carolina Tar Heels come...
miamihurricanes.com
Canes Fall at NC State
RALEIGH, N.C. – The University of Miami volleyball team held early leads in all four sets but fell to NC State, 3-1, Sunday afternoon at Reynolds Coliseum. Miami (9-6, 2-2 ACC) jumped out to an 11-7 lead in set one and possessed an early advantage in set two but failed to maintain its advantage as the Wolfpack took both sets, 25-20.
VIDEO: Watsco Center aerial footage
CORAL GABLES, Fla. -- Watch a video with aerial footage of the Watsco Center. The Miami Hurricanes basketball team opens its season on Nov. 7 against Lafayette following an exhibition game on Oct. 30. Miami is coming off their first Elite Eight appearance with a 26-11 record. Christopher Stock has...
Top prize-winning Fantasy 5 lottery ticket sold, officials say
A top prize-winning Fantasy 5 ticket worth over $150,000 was sold during Tuesday's drawing according to the Florida Lottery.
Where To Take Someone Who’s Threatening To Leave Miami
The hardest part about making friends in Miami is that a good 80 percent of them will eventually move somewhere else. It happens all the time and the reasons for fleeing are multitude: rent spikes, more lucrative job markets, being wanted by the FBI, etc. It’s a frustrating part of life down here. So if you catch your friend Googling “cool cities?” and want to persuade them to stay put, try taking them to these restaurants. This guide has a mix of only-in-Miami classics, beautiful outdoor spots, and more places that always make us feel lucky to live here.
NBC Miami
Latina Breaks Barriers as President of Large Development Firm in Miami
It’s Hispanic Heritage Month and one woman stands out in her field as a developer with years of hard work and dedication, hoping to inspire Latinas everywhere to follow their dreams. A daughter of Colombian immigrants, Stephanie Shojaee is now the president of one of the largest development firms...
brevardtimes.com
NOAA: Invest 92L 2022 Projected Path, Spaghetti Models
MIAMI, Florida – NOAA’s National Hurricane Center issued a Tropical Weather Outlook at 2 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, due to the presence of Invest 92L which will llikely form into a tropical cyclone over the Atlantic. Invest 92L is a broad low pressure...
Click10.com
Police: Cruise passenger kisses 5-year-old girl on mouth
MIAMI – A 51-year-old man faces a lewd and lascivious conduct charge after being accused of kissing a 5-year-old girl on the mouth while on a cruise over the weekend. Miami-Dade police arrested Ernest Richard Bishop, Jr., of Morning View, Kentucky, on Monday, after the Carnival Sunrise returned to Miami.
cbs17
‘It’s a sad day’: Supermarket owner closing after 20 years in east Durham following rent hike
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – For 20 years, Miguel Collado ran Los Primos Supermarket at the intersection of East Main Street and North Alston Avenue in Durham. “This store was the heart of this community here,” Collado said. Collado said the supermarket was a family business he started in...
techaiapp.com
Miami’s tallest tower will be home to Waldorf Astoria Residences – A Luxury Travel Blog
A spectacular 100-story high-rise is coming to Biscayne Boulevard, in the heart of Downtown Miami and just minutes away from the new Miami World Center. At 1,049 feet above the ground, it is set to become Miami’s tallest tower and will be home to an ultra-luxury development – the Waldorf Astoria Residences Miami.
NBC Miami
Latina Female Uses Hard Work, Dedication to Become Leader of Large Development Firm
It’s Hispanic Heritage Month and one woman stands out in her field as a developer with years of hard work and dedication, hoping to inspire Latinas everywhere to follow their dreams. A daughter of Colombian immigrants, Stephanie Shojaee is now the president of one of the largest development firms...
Click10.com
Man injured during shooting in Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood
MIAMI – Miami police are investigating after a man was shot Saturday afternoon in the city’s Little Haiti neighborhood. The shooting was reported around 1:00 p.m. near the 150 block of Northeast 60th street. Authorities arrived and found one male shot and multiple casings on the ground. Detectives...
Happy birthday! 1 day before turning 68, retired Wake County teacher wins $160,000 lottery jackpot
A former teacher hit it big when she won a jackpot just in time for her birthday.
Two minutes of terror at Kings Point: Tornado leaves many in 55+ community west of Delray homeless
Jim Travis’s cell phone told him a tornado was coming and to seek cover. It was 9:15 Tuesday night, and he was about to ignore the warning when terrifying sounds spurred him to action. Travis, confined to a wheelchair, barricaded himself inside a bathroom at his Kings Point condo, west of Delray Beach. ...
islandernews.com
Another Florida property insurance company goes into receivership, the 16th to go into liquidation; who else is on the list?
In a, perhaps, coincidental move Tuesday, just as Hurricane Ian was preparing to target the Tampa to Fort Myers area, another Florida base property insurance company will stop writing future property insurance policies. Sunrise-based FedNat Insurance Company became the sixth this year, and the 16th overall, to land on the...
Plum Market To Open In Aventura
Full-Service Neighborhood Grocery Store Set to Open Near Aventura Mall
WPBF News 25
3 tornadoes confirmed during Hurricane Ian in Palm Beach County
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Video above: Damages from the EF2 tornado in Delray Beach. The National Weather Service confirmed three tornadoes touched down Tuesday, Sept. 27, in Palm Beach County during Hurricane Ian. In Wellington, an EF1 tornado with wind speeds of 95 mph touched down at about...
Miami New Times
Miami Water Park Project Imperils Rare Creatures, Enviro Groups Say
It's a wild idea that has conservationists going rabid in court: a water park in the parking lot of Zoo Miami in South Dade, smack dab in the middle of a critically endangered forest. The Miami Wilds Water Park is an amusement project whose origins date back to a 2006...
Conservative, Spanish-language talk radio station to launch in Miami to compete with Soros-linked group
Americano Media will launch a conservative, Spanish-language talk radio station in Miami as Radio Mambi is set to be controlled by high-powered liberals.
waste360.com
Miami-Dade County Department of Solid Waste Management Introduces its First-Ever Electric-Powered Waste Collection Vehicle
Miami-Dade County Department of Solid Waste Management (DSWM) has introduced its first-ever electric-powered waste collection vehicle. Congresswoman Frederica Wilson, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, Miami-Dade County Commissioner Eileen Higgins, DSWM Director Michael Fernandez, and Darren Jane, District Sales Manager for Mack Trucks, were in attendance. “Here in Miami-Dade, we’re...
