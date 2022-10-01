ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
miamihurricanes.com

Canes Fall at NC State

RALEIGH, N.C. – The University of Miami volleyball team held early leads in all four sets but fell to NC State, 3-1, Sunday afternoon at Reynolds Coliseum. Miami (9-6, 2-2 ACC) jumped out to an 11-7 lead in set one and possessed an early advantage in set two but failed to maintain its advantage as the Wolfpack took both sets, 25-20.
CORAL GABLES, FL
247Sports

VIDEO: Watsco Center aerial footage

CORAL GABLES, Fla. -- Watch a video with aerial footage of the Watsco Center. The Miami Hurricanes basketball team opens its season on Nov. 7 against Lafayette following an exhibition game on Oct. 30. Miami is coming off their first Elite Eight appearance with a 26-11 record. Christopher Stock has...
CORAL GABLES, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
City
Coral Gables, FL
Chapel Hill, NC
College Sports
City
Chapel Hill, NC
City
Raleigh, NC
Local
Florida College Sports
State
North Carolina State
Chapel Hill, NC
Sports
Coral Gables, FL
Sports
Coral Gables, FL
College Sports
The Infatuation

Where To Take Someone Who’s Threatening To Leave Miami

The hardest part about making friends in Miami is that a good 80 percent of them will eventually move somewhere else. It happens all the time and the reasons for fleeing are multitude: rent spikes, more lucrative job markets, being wanted by the FBI, etc. It’s a frustrating part of life down here. So if you catch your friend Googling “cool cities?” and want to persuade them to stay put, try taking them to these restaurants. This guide has a mix of only-in-Miami classics, beautiful outdoor spots, and more places that always make us feel lucky to live here.
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Latina Breaks Barriers as President of Large Development Firm in Miami

It’s Hispanic Heritage Month and one woman stands out in her field as a developer with years of hard work and dedication, hoping to inspire Latinas everywhere to follow their dreams. A daughter of Colombian immigrants, Stephanie Shojaee is now the president of one of the largest development firms...
MIAMI, FL
brevardtimes.com

NOAA: Invest 92L 2022 Projected Path, Spaghetti Models

MIAMI, Florida – NOAA’s National Hurricane Center issued a Tropical Weather Outlook at 2 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, due to the presence of Invest 92L which will llikely form into a tropical cyclone over the Atlantic. Invest 92L is a broad low pressure...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Police: Cruise passenger kisses 5-year-old girl on mouth

MIAMI – A 51-year-old man faces a lewd and lascivious conduct charge after being accused of kissing a 5-year-old girl on the mouth while on a cruise over the weekend. Miami-Dade police arrested Ernest Richard Bishop, Jr., of Morning View, Kentucky, on Monday, after the Carnival Sunrise returned to Miami.
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canes#Volleyball#Nc State#Big Road#First Acc Road Win#The University Of Miami
Click10.com

Man injured during shooting in Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood

MIAMI – Miami police are investigating after a man was shot Saturday afternoon in the city’s Little Haiti neighborhood. The shooting was reported around 1:00 p.m. near the 150 block of Northeast 60th street. Authorities arrived and found one male shot and multiple casings on the ground. Detectives...
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
islandernews.com

Another Florida property insurance company goes into receivership, the 16th to go into liquidation; who else is on the list?

In a, perhaps, coincidental move Tuesday, just as Hurricane Ian was preparing to target the Tampa to Fort Myers area, another Florida base property insurance company will stop writing future property insurance policies. Sunrise-based FedNat Insurance Company became the sixth this year, and the 16th overall, to land on the...
FLORIDA STATE
Miami New Times

Miami Water Park Project Imperils Rare Creatures, Enviro Groups Say

It's a wild idea that has conservationists going rabid in court: a water park in the parking lot of Zoo Miami in South Dade, smack dab in the middle of a critically endangered forest. The Miami Wilds Water Park is an amusement project whose origins date back to a 2006...
MIAMI, FL
waste360.com

Miami-Dade County Department of Solid Waste Management Introduces its First-Ever Electric-Powered Waste Collection Vehicle

Miami-Dade County Department of Solid Waste Management (DSWM) has introduced its first-ever electric-powered waste collection vehicle. Congresswoman Frederica Wilson, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, Miami-Dade County Commissioner Eileen Higgins, DSWM Director Michael Fernandez, and Darren Jane, District Sales Manager for Mack Trucks, were in attendance. “Here in Miami-Dade, we’re...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy